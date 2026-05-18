Who Is Rick Wakeman? Richard Christopher Wakeman is an English keyboardist and composer renowned for his virtuosic playing and flamboyant stage presence. He has carved a unique niche in progressive rock with his complex arrangements and distinctive use of synthesisizers. His breakout moment arrived with his 1973 solo album, The Six Wives of Henry VIII, which showcased his imaginative blend of classical and rock styles. This instrumental work established his distinctive musical voice beyond his band affiliations.

Full Name Richard Christopher Wakeman Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Rachel Kaufman Net Worth $10 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Royal College of Music Father Cyril Frank Wakeman Mother Mildred Helen Wakeman Kids Oliver Wakeman, Adam Wakeman, Benjamin Wakeman, Jemma Wakeman, Oscar Wakeman, Amanda Wakeman

Early Life and Education Born in Perivale, Middlesex, Richard Christopher Wakeman was the only child of Cyril Frank and Mildred Helen Wakeman. His father, a pianist in a big band, fostered an early love for music, with Rick beginning piano lessons at age five. He earned a scholarship to the Royal College of Music, where he studied piano, clarinet, and orchestration, though he ultimately left in 1969 to pursue a prolific career as a session musician.

Notable Relationships Over the past decades, Richard Christopher Wakeman has been married four times; his current wife is Rachel Kaufman, whom he wed in 2011. He has six children: Oliver, Adam, Benjamin, Jemma, Oscar, and Amanda, from his previous marriages.

Career Highlights Richard Christopher Wakeman’s solo concept albums, including the UK number-one Journey to the Centre of the Earth (1974), The Six Wives of Henry VIII (1973), and The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table (1975), have sold over 50 million copies worldwide. Beyond his solo output, Wakeman’s extensive session work includes playing on David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” and Cat Stevens’ “Morning Has Broken.” He also crafted film scores and became a well-known television and radio presenter. In recognition of his contributions to music, he received a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2021 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 as a member of Yes.