Who Is Michael Che? Michael Che is an American comedian and writer, known for his deadpan delivery and sharp social commentary. His influential style often critiques contemporary culture and racial dynamics with understated wit. He first gained widespread recognition as a co-anchor on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” in 2014, becoming the first African American to hold that position. His distinctive voice quickly resonated with audiences.

Full Name Michael Che Gender Male Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Father Nathaniel Campbell Mother Rose Campbell

Early Life and Education Michael Che Campbell was born in New York City, the youngest of seven children to Rose and Nathaniel Campbell. He was raised on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, navigating public housing and a rebellious streak as a teenager. He honed early artistic interests at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, focusing on art classes before a brief stint at a Toyota dealership and selling hand-painted T-shirts.

Notable Relationships Michael Che has largely kept his romantic life out of the public eye. He was reported as single in 2020, and no confirmed long-term partnerships have been widely publicized. Information regarding any children or co-parenting situations is not publicly available.

Career Highlights Michael Che cemented his place in comedy by joining Saturday Night Live as a staff writer in 2013, then quickly rising. He became the first African American co-anchor of “Weekend Update” in 2014, sharing the desk with Colin Jost. His unique blend of political and observational humor resonated widely. Beyond SNL, Che launched his original sketch comedy series, That Damn Michael Che, on HBO Max in 2021. He also co-hosted the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018, showcasing his versatility as a performer. His Netflix stand-up special Michael Che Matters earned critical acclaim.