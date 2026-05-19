Close-up of a man wearing a hoodie and baseball cap smiling, representing Michael Che bio and career highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Michael Che

Born

May 19, 1983

Died
Birthplace

New York City, New York, US

Age

43 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Michael Che?

Michael Che is an American comedian and writer, known for his deadpan delivery and sharp social commentary. His influential style often critiques contemporary culture and racial dynamics with understated wit.

He first gained widespread recognition as a co-anchor on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” in 2014, becoming the first African American to hold that position. His distinctive voice quickly resonated with audiences.

Full NameMichael Che
GenderMale
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$10 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican American
EducationFiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts
FatherNathaniel Campbell
MotherRose Campbell

Early Life and Education

Michael Che Campbell was born in New York City, the youngest of seven children to Rose and Nathaniel Campbell. He was raised on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, navigating public housing and a rebellious streak as a teenager.

He honed early artistic interests at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, focusing on art classes before a brief stint at a Toyota dealership and selling hand-painted T-shirts.

Notable Relationships

Michael Che has largely kept his romantic life out of the public eye. He was reported as single in 2020, and no confirmed long-term partnerships have been widely publicized.

Information regarding any children or co-parenting situations is not publicly available.

Career Highlights

Michael Che cemented his place in comedy by joining Saturday Night Live as a staff writer in 2013, then quickly rising. He became the first African American co-anchor of “Weekend Update” in 2014, sharing the desk with Colin Jost. His unique blend of political and observational humor resonated widely.

Beyond SNL, Che launched his original sketch comedy series, That Damn Michael Che, on HBO Max in 2021. He also co-hosted the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018, showcasing his versatility as a performer. His Netflix stand-up special Michael Che Matters earned critical acclaim.

Signature Quote

“I like comedy that’s not political, but social, dealing with issues of people talking to each other. No matter what your politics, we still have to live with each other.”

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