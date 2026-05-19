Who Is Jodi Picoult? Jodi Lynn Picoult is an American novelist known for her grounded, emotionally direct storytelling. Her work often turns ordinary family conflicts into gripping dramas. She first gained notice with The Pact, and her impactful novel My Sister’s Keeper convinced critics she could anchor major studio films.

Full Name Jodi Lynn Picoult Gender Female Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity American Education Princeton University, Harvard University Father Myron Michel Picoult Mother Jane Ellen Friend Picoult Siblings Jonathan Paul Picoult Kids Kyle Cameron, Jacob Matthew, Samantha Grace

Early Life and Education A family focus shaped Jodi Picoult’s upbringing, born in Nesconset, New York, in 1966. Her mother, Jane Ellen Friend Picoult, and grandmother, both teachers, fostered an early love for storytelling. She graduated from Smithtown High School East, then pursued creative writing at Princeton University. Picoult published short stories in Seventeen magazine while earning her English degree, later securing a master’s from Harvard.

Notable Relationships Jodi Picoult’s relationship with Timothy Warren Van Leer, whom she married on November 18, 1989, after meeting at Princeton University, has spanned decades. Picoult shares three children with Van Leer: Kyle Cameron, Jacob Matthew, and Samantha Grace. The family resides in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Career Highlights Jodi Picoult has penned nearly thirty bestselling novels, with Nineteen Minutes marking her first New York Times number one. Her impactful works, like My Sister’s Keeper, have sold over 40 million copies globally. Beyond her solo writing, Picoult co-authored two young adult novels, Between the Lines and Off the Page, with her daughter. She also co-founded the Trumbull Hall Troupe, a teen theater group that supports local charities. Picoult has collected numerous accolades, including the 2003 New England Bookseller Award for Fiction. She also received multiple Alex Awards and the 2024 Free Speech Defender Robie Harris Author Award.