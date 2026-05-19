Proceed at your own risk, because once you see these real-world photos and learn the stories behind them, you won’t be able to put them out of your mind.

A viral online thread asked users to share the most unsettling images that are technically 100% safe to view at work. The responses included everything from heartbreaking historical tragedies to creepy-looking objects.

With so much negativity already souring our daily lives, adding more dark imagery to your screen sounds like the last thing you need. But there is a huge difference between the exhausting noise of a daily doomscroll, and a collection of stories that genuinely forces us to reflect and empathize.

#1 Jeff Franklin smiling after k*****g his parents. His eyes look so insane.

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#2 Without a doubt, THIS ONE.

This picture of 14-year-old Regina Kay Walters was taken by serial k**ler Robert Ben Rhoades, who toured the country in an 18-wheeler equipped with a t*****e chamber in the back. This photo was taken in an abandoned Illinois barn, where Rhoades k****d Walters after cutting off her hair and making her wear a black dress and heels.

Why are photos of serial criminals smiling, or victims in mundane moments, so much more disturbing than a monster in a horror movie? It’s because of the cognitive dissonance it creates in our brains. ADVERTISEMENT We expect evil to look evil. When a photo shows an ordinary afternoon where a victim is smiling and we know the brutal reality that followed, our minds can’t easily process the contradiction. It forces us to confront the fact that tragedy doesn’t always wear a scary mask. Research shows that cognitive dissonance is the mental discomfort we experience when holding two conflicting beliefs, or pieces of information, at the same time.

#3 The Omagh car b**b picture. The red car on the right exploded just after the picture was taken. The man and boy survived, but the photographer was one of dozens k****d

#4 This photo of two young workers hugging atop a burning windmill. They knew d***h was coming.



For any Hoosiers, this is what I think of every time I drive through the wind farm north of Lafayette. :'(

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#5 Newborn horse hoofs

When we look at a terrifying monster, there is zero uncertainty — our threat-detection system (the amygdala) knows exactly what it is looking at. But a photo of a smiling criminal or an innocent victim creates an agonizing paradox. Your eyes see safety and normalcy, but your logical mind knows horror is looming. Because the human brain is hardwired to seek harmony and predictability, this massive clash triggers an intense feeling of dread.

#6 Probably this picture of Travis Alexander. It was taken by Jodi Arias shortly before she slit his throat, sh*t him, st**bed him multiple times and left him for d**d.

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#7 The Charlie Noonan story and pic always creeped me the f**k out.



Charlie Noonan was an amateur folklorist who travelled throughout the South and Southwestern United States during the early years of the 20th century, collecting tall tales and stories of the supernatural. According to his wife, Ellie, Charlie was told a story one day by an Oklahoma farmer about a strange woman who lived alone on an isolated property in the panhandle.



The farmer claimed the woman was not a woman at all, but something else, something that hid its true nature beneath a headscarf and was never seen without a large dog by its side. Noonan was apparently intrigued enough to try searching for the woman during one of his research road trips. He was never seen again.



Ellie Noonan was later contacted by a Tulsa pawnbroker who remembered reading about her husband’s disappearance in the papers, after finding his name engraved on a camera sold to him by an itinerant. The pawnbroker returned the camera, and Mrs. Noonan had the film inside developed in the hopes of finding a clue as to his whereabouts. This was the only photo on the roll. Unfortunately, neither the location of the property, nor the name of the farmer who told him the story was recorded in Noonan’s notes.

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#8 This sinkhole in Guatemala is the most terrifying thing I have ever seen

The psychological friction is exactly why so many of us are utterly obsessed with true crime documentaries and podcasts. It is directly tied to that primal need to resolve uncertainty and regain a sense of control over a chaotic world. A recent survey found that a staggering 84% of Americans consume true crime media. When it comes to the darkest corners of the genre, 60% of those consumers specifically seek out content involving serial criminals.

#9 The Elephant's Foot. This is a solidified lump of corium, the product of a nuclear meltdown. It's the remains of fuel rods and bits of Chernobyl's power plant, essentially nuclear lava. This is so potently radioactive if you got close enough to see it you'd be d**d within an hour.



They got the photo using a robotic camera and a series of mirrors, it's the closest thing humanity has got to creating Medusa, or perhaps a Basilisk.

#10 I'd have to say the picture of Tara Calico and an unknown boy tied up in a van. They found the polaroid picture in a parking lot.



Edit- It's an unsolved mystery which adds to the disturbing feeling.

In another study, 75% of the respondents said they watch true crime because they want to understand the psychology behind the terrible acts. About 30% cited general curiosity as a motive, and almost 28% cited a fundamental interest in the justice system, in police work and in criminal investigations. “True crime consumption is related to the need to resolve uncertainty. Investigating the crime, trying to understand it, makes the danger more tangible and thus more bearable. It gives you the feeling of knowing the threat and thus being better prepared for it in everyday life,” explains psychologist Corinna Perchtold-Stefan, who conducted the study.

#11 Pretty much any illustration from 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'

#12 This thing. I do not know what is going on here but it freaks me out

#13 This picture of a WW1 soldier so shell shocked he has lost all grasp of reality

Looking at a picture of a doomed plane right before a crash, or a massive and bottomless sinkhole opening up out of nowhere is deeply unsettling too. Yet, we can’t look away. Psychologists refer to this as vicarious fear regulation. These pics trigger the same primal threat-response system as riding a roller coaster. Your brain releases stress hormones paired with a rush of dopamine because it experiences high-intensity fear from the absolute safety of your couch. It is a thrill mechanism that allows us to face the darkness without actually being in danger.

#14 Definitely images like this one.

As we grow, our adult teeth develop, until they're ready to replace our baby teeth. We gotta keep the adult teeth somewhere.



My understanding is that this image is just a model, but there are x-rays and pictures of the real thing out there. Search at your own risk.

#15 Not too disturbing to many but for me it is. Being claustrophobic, evertime I see this picture I have to immediately stop what I'm doing and walk outside

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 This picture of a skull with bone cancer

Then there are the images that don’t involve human tragedy, yet they still manage to make your skin crawl instantly. Take a simple lotus seed pod, for example. To most people, it’s just a part of nature. But for others, looking at it triggers an immediate wave of intense disgust or anxiety. This reaction is often known as trypophobia — an aversion to repetitive patterns of small holes, bumps, or clusters. Experts believe this is actually another deeply hardwired evolutionary survival mechanism. Much like our obsession with true crime, our brains are trying to protect us. In this case, the brain subconsciously associates those clustered patterns with danger, like venomous animals, infectious diseases, or parasites.

#17 Joseph Bloore pic.



This pic is simultaneously disturbing and hilarious. I only thought of it when I came across the baby head masks.



Even better was he was an inn keeper. Imagine him at the front desk.

#18 Creepy grand Canyon Photo. My uncle, standing on the edge of the cliff, claims he does not know the man in black and that he was not there when the picture was taken. Unsettling stuff.

#19 I can't seem to find it, but it was a still from a security camera at a gas station, of a man leading a teenage girl away by her upper arm. She was m******d some time later. Just can't find the story anywhere.



sillybelcher:

You thinking of Katie Poirier, a 19-year-old girl working the late shift alone at a gas station in Minnesota? She was seen on surveillance video being led out of the store by Donald Blom, who later confessed to k**ling her and burning her body in a fire pit.

These unsettling images might feel like a weird form of self-punishment, but experts suggest they actually serve an important purpose for our mental health. In a world full of real-world anxieties that we can’t control, exposing ourselves to dark or uncomfortable imagery allows us to process negative emotions in a safe environment. Looking at these images and reading the disturbing stories behind them can also boost our empathy and psychological resilience.

#20 I'm not sure why but this freaks me out

#21 If you look at the top left, you see a group of boys doing finger g*ns at the camera. They would later sh**t up the school k**ing many people

#22 Budd Dwyer moments before committing s***ide on live television

It might seem counterintuitive — how can looking at a photo of a crime victim right before their life was taken be helpful when it just makes us feel completely miserable? The answer lies in how our brains process shared humanity. Instead of turning away, leaning into that discomfort forces us to fully recognize the value of a life and the weight of tragedy. It prevents us from becoming totally desensitized to the world around us.

#23 Tyler Hadley posing with a friend while he threw a party.



Except he had k**led his parents hours before with a hammer and their d**d bodies were hidden in the master bedroom.



I was at that party, I think about the stains I mistook for sticky dried cola from time to time. I can't imagine what his friend felt after Tyler confided in him... and then grappled with the choice to finally end up calling crimestoppers on Tyler.



WolfieVonD:

I believe Tyler already told the friend about it before taking this picture.



majoleine

Yes, I believe that's the case. All the more haunting with the backstory. The thoughts that must have been racing through his head...



My brother was in his bi yearly jail lockup and Tyler had been placed in the same jail as him initially. He told us that he would brag about it and some of the younger guys did not appreciate that since his mother had been their teacher in school at some points in their lives. All around tragic.

#24 This is the last image of 6 year old Eli Hart alive. His mother (Jalissa Thaler in image) put him in his car seat in the back of her car, sh*t him in the head with a sh*tg*n, wrapped his body up and put him in her trunk.



She was later pulled over due to a broken rear windshield and flat tire. They initially gave her a ride a block away to her apartment while they investigated and eventually opened the trunk where they found Eli's body.



She was later arrested and sentenced to life in prison in 2024. I just found out about this case while watching the police bodycam footage video. Its pretty disgusting how she was acting so normal knowing she just commited such an awful thing.

#25 These are 4 of the 9 Soviet hikers who made camp at Dyatlov Pass in the Ural mountains in 1959. They were experienced hikers, having a normal trip into the mountains, no bad weather on the horizon, or bad vibes among them. Later all 9 hikers would be found dead. Rational explanations indicate that they had issues with their camping setup, had to rapidly abandon it for some reason and d**d of exposure. However the autopsy found injuries that threw investigators for a loop, such as extreme blunt force trauma. The bodies, campsite and surrounding area were puzzling to see at best. We still don't know what exactly happened to them.

#26 Newlyweds Samantha Hutchinson, 34, and Aric Hutchinson, 36, were leaving their wedding reception when a drunk Jamie Komoroski, 25, crashed into their golf cart. The bride tragically passed away at the scene, while the groom was rushed to the hospital. Hutchinson sustained multiple injuries, including bleeding in his brain, two broken legs, broken bones in his face, and broken vertebrae in his back.

#27 This picture of a dog looks really unsettling

#28 I honestly don't want to look it up to link it but if you Google "frog babies out of back" you'll want to d*e like I do.

#29 Any photo involving this mask

#30 Whatever the hell this thing is

#31 Here is Aleksey Romanov pointing a toy g*n at his sister, Tatiana. This was 2 or 3 years before the entire family was e**cuted. Aleksey lived to be almost 14 and Tatiana was 21.

#32 John Wane Gacy. The clown who k****d 33 young teenage boys

#33 The corpse of Maria Elena Milagro de Hoyos (1910–1931) encased in wax and plaster circa 1940.



She just looks like a doll, it's only when you know the story it gets disturbing...



Basically, a crazy man was obsessed with her, stole her corpse and lived with her decaying corpse for several years in his bed. He even continued to have s*x with her

#34 Sort of a lesser known one. Which is weird, because of how well known this accident is.



A picture recovered from the crash site of JAL 123, from inside of the plane. The crash occurred August 12, 1985, when a Japan Airlines 747 suffered structural failure and explosive decompression, due to a faulty repair for a bad tailstrike a few years before. Being a high-density domestic flight, there were 524 people aboard (including flight + cabin crew). Only four people in the back of the plane survived.



If I'm not mistaken, the person standing in the image is Yumi Ochiai, a deadheading flight attendant and one of the four survivors. She helped the cabin crew administer emergency oxygen to passengers who required assistance.



It's very scary and sad knowing everyone else in this image d**d so tragically.

#35 Lotus pods

#36 This eel rising from the abyss

#37 Emma Brown, 12, Went to the range with her father. She and another girl made a pact to take out their families. After this photo was taken she sh*t her father in the abdomen. After the sh**ting she ran down the driveway of the range, put the weapon to her temple and pulled the trigger. Her father survived, she passed two days after the incident.

#38 Last known photo of Chris Benoit.

#39 Mark Jackson basketball card is famous for featuring convicted m***erers Lyle and Erik Menendez in the background. The brothers sat court side at a New York Knicks game and appeared in the photo after k**ling their parents but before their 1990 arrest.

#40 This little girl's name was Tereska and she suffered brain damage from a piece of shrapnel when her grandmother's home was flattened by a b*mb.



She and her sister walked 40 miles to get out of Warsaw. This drawing was done while she was in a "a home for disturbed children" after the war. She was never in a concentration camp but she still lost her home, her family, and her mind. Apparently Tereska's brain damage wasn't severe, under better circumstances she would probably recover. Her poor mental state was result of trauma. She was also quite good at drawing, and could draw a house just fine. But they asked her to draw "home".

#41 Myra Hindley with her dog on Saddleworth Moor. She's standing on the grave of one of the children she and her partner had m***ered.

#42 "I'm putting in a Jacuzzi. The last time I checked that wasn't against the law."



ETA: thought more folks would be familiar with this case, but I guess not.



Context: the man in the photo is Ward Weaver, he was being interviewed about 2 local girls that had gone missing. That concrete slab they’re standing on? He’d hidden the body of one of the missing girls (Ashley) underneath it before this interview took place. He was caught about a month after this. He was a monster. The movie Megan is Missing was inspired by and loosely based off of this case.



RIP Ashley Pond and Miranda Gaddis

#43 waiting4signora:



The worst thing is people did not d*e immediately. I can't imagine how horrible it was for kids. "That morning he was riding" -> "he d**d that night". That means he was alive for more than 12 hours after. Absolute insanity.



goodnightlink:



That's what horrifies me the most about the atomic b*mb. When I was 21 I went to this museum and for the first time learned the truth about the victims' extended suffering over hours and days. The American education system censored the horrors and taught me that everyone d**d painlessly and instantly. It couldn't have been farther from the truth. I'll remain haunted forever.

#44 This photo was taken in 1944 at a place called Solahütte.



Solahütte functioned as a recreational retreat where staff from a nearby camp could relax, socialize, sing, and enjoy time away from their duties.



The people in the image were members of the Schutzstaffel and camp personnel who worked at Auschwitz. Some of them were directly involved in the administration and operation of the camp during The Holocaust.



At the time this photo was taken in 1944, Auschwitz was operating at full capacity as a site of mass m*rder. Yet the people responsible for running the camp could leave their posts and spend time laughing together in a scenic retreat only a short distance away

#45 The OP posted a photo asking for help trying to find her mother. Days later, she was found dead. I'm a little unclear on the details, but I remember reading the OP's brother was the one that k**led her. And he had access to the OPs account, so some comments were made by him

#46 Robert Giblin posted a picture of him and his pregnant wife Precious Charbonneau on Facebook. A few minutes after he st**bed her and threw her over the 21st floor balcony to her death. He then jumped off the balcony.



He was a an Afghanistan war vet and suffered from PTSD.

#47 A movie - All dogs go to heaven. Judith Barsi (the voice of the little girl Anne Marie) had finished recording her lines, however Burt Reynolds still had some to get through. In that time, Judith and her mother were m**dered by her father, she was just 10 years old.



One particular scene involves Judiths character saying goodbye to Burts (Charlie) as he departs for heaven. Burt requested a closed set and struggled to get through it, knowing he was really saying goodbye to Judith. It took over 60 takes & had to be reanimated due to the sheer emotion captured within Burt’s voice. RIP to them both

#48 One of these New Zealand schoolgirls would m**der her mother nine months after this photo was taken, along with her partner in folie à deux, Juliet Hulme. Can you tell which one is Pauline Parker? And if. you haven't seen Heavenly Creatures, do it now.

#49 This is Richard "Beebo" Russell. In 2018, he was working as an air ground service agent in Seattle. On 10th August, he stole a plane (with 0 flight experience) and successfully took off. Air traffic control made contact with him, and he shared that he was “a broken guy” and essentially wanted to see the sights before he d**d. He actually managed to execute a barrel roll in a Bombardier Q400 75 minutes into the flight (!!!)



He then ditched the plane in a remote location, adamant that no one else would be hurt. The internet dubs him “sky king”, the footage is simultaneously beautiful and harrowing. This is the last image of him before takeoff

#50 You said images, and here is painting. One of the collection in Goyas black paintings - we all know the one of Saturn devouring his son. But I find this one to the be creepiest. An innocent dog that is in a flood swimming And looking up for hope, finding none. Which is a powerful image showing us the cost of war, which Goya lived his entire life in, so much so he lost his mind and went into total solitude - where he painted the black paintings directly into the wall paper.

#51 My dad in 2023 and my dad November 2, 2024 (10 days before he took his own life). The eyes really are the window into the soul. That picture is the last picture I have with my dad which was at my baby shower. I hate looking at it because you can see he’s just no longer there

#52 Last photo of “Grizzly Man” Timothy Treadwell and his girlfriend Amie before they were mauled and eaten by a grizzly bear.

#53 Last known footage of Elisa Lam.



She'd be found in a water tank of the hotel.



The video footage of her in the lift is creepy.

#54 This is Alan Smith and his newly pregnant girlfriend Love Thai minutes before Alan is arrested for brutally m**dering his wife in their home while their kids were at school in 2013.



These two met days after the m**der and she moved in with him shortly after. Neighbors complained about their public and loud adult activities while he was supposed to be grieving his dead wife. Love had done countless lives on her Facebook with him throughout their relationship and you could see his guilt slowly weigh on him.



Unfortunately Love k**led herself about 1-2 years later as she suffered from mental health issues.



To this day I find it so bazaar that this has not been documented in some true crime.

#55 This is the last photo of David A Johnston, who was an american volcanologist. It was taken 13 hours before the eruption of Mount St. Helens. His last words were "Vancouver! Vancouver! This is it!". His remains were never found.

#56 This is an ordinary park, right? Well, somewhere in those woods is where two 12-year olds lured their friend into the forest and st**bed her 19 times. She somehow survived, but both of her friends were considered not guilty, although they were both sent to group homes for mental health reasons.

#57 Russian student Andrey Emelyannikov posted this photo online shortly after k**ling his teacher. Next to him is a circular saw that he would use after posting to cut his own throat. Alongside this Image, photos of him with his teachers corpse also exist.