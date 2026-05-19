Who Is Grace Jones? Grace Beverly Jones is a Jamaican-American singer, model, and actress, celebrated for her distinctive androgynous appearance and avant-garde style. She cultivated a fierce persona that influenced music and fashion worldwide. Her breakout arrived with a series of disco albums in the late 1970s, which led to her becoming a fixture at New York City’s legendary Studio 54. She later transitioned into new wave, reggae, and pop, collaborating with notable artists and designers.

Full Name Grace Beverly Jones Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $7 million Nationality Jamaican, American Ethnicity Black Education Onondaga Community College Father Robert W. Jones Mother Marjorie Jones Siblings Noel Jones Kids Paulo

Early Life and Education Born in Spanish Town, Jamaica, Grace Jones grew up under the strict Pentecostal faith of her parents and grandparents. She and her siblings were raised by her grandmother and step-grandfather after her parents moved to the US. Jones later joined her parents in Syracuse, New York, where she attended Onondaga Community College, majoring in Spanish and taking theater classes. It was during this period that she began to rebel against her conservative upbringing, exploring nightlife and performance.

Notable Relationships Grace Jones was notably married to Atila Altaunbay from 1996 to 2004, following a marriage to Chris Stanley in 1989 that ended a year later. She was also romantically linked to artist Jean-Paul Goude. Jones has one son, Paulo, from her relationship with Goude. She has also had high-profile relationships, including one with music producer Ivor Guest, though their engagement was called off.

Career Highlights Grace Jones forged a unique path in music, releasing the critically acclaimed albums Warm Leatherette and Nightclubbing in the early 1980s. These works fused new wave, reggae, and funk, showcasing her bold artistic evolution. Beyond music, she expanded into acting, starring in significant films like Conan the Destroyer and the James Bond movie A View to a Kill, where her formidable presence made an indelible mark. Jones also served as a muse to artists such as Andy Warhol. To date, Jones has been recognized with the Order of Jamaica and has curated prestigious events, cementing her status as a multifaceted cultural icon.