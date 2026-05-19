Jojo Siwa in colorful embellished outfit posing with arms crossed and smiling

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jojo Siwa

Born

May 19, 2003

Died
Birthplace

Omaha, Nebraska, US

Age

23 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Jojo Siwa?

Joelle Joanie Siwa is an American singer, dancer, and media personality, recognized for her vibrant, high-energy persona. She has built a massive brand around positivity and distinctive fashion.

Her breakout moment came on Dance Moms, where her bold personality captured audience attention. She further cemented her stardom with the viral success of her “Boomerang” single.

Full NameJoelle Joanie Siwa
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Chris Hughes
Net Worth$20 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationHomeschooled; Roncalli Catholic High School
FatherTom Siwa
MotherJessalynn Siwa
SiblingsJayden Siwa

Early Life and Education

Joelle Joanie Siwa was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Jessalynn Siwa, a professional dance instructor, and Tom Siwa, a chiropractor. Her mother fostered an early love for dance, enrolling her in classes by age two.

Homeschooled for much of her youth, Siwa intensely honed her performance skills. She briefly attended Roncalli Catholic High School.

Notable Relationships

Currently dating English television personality Chris Hughes, Joelle Joanie Siwa has had several public relationships. Earlier partners included TikTok star Mark Bontempo and social media creator Avery Cyrus.

Siwa also dated Kylie Prew in an on-and-off relationship and influencer Kath Ebbs. She has no children and remains focused on her career and burgeoning romance with Hughes.

Career Highlights

Joelle Joanie Siwa’s career launched with the viral success of her single “Boomerang,” which quickly amassed over one billion views on YouTube. This propelled her into a global concert phenomenon, embarking on the D.R.E.A.M. The Tour.

Beyond music, Siwa developed a vast merchandise empire, featuring her signature hair bows and fashion accessories. She also expanded into television and film with Nickelodeon, starring in The J Team movie.

Signature Quote

“Have fun. Live your life. Be proud of who you are. Embrace everything, including the good and the bad.”

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