Who Is Jojo Siwa? Joelle Joanie Siwa is an American singer, dancer, and media personality, recognized for her vibrant, high-energy persona. She has built a massive brand around positivity and distinctive fashion. Her breakout moment came on Dance Moms, where her bold personality captured audience attention. She further cemented her stardom with the viral success of her “Boomerang” single.

Full Name Joelle Joanie Siwa Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Dating Chris Hughes Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Homeschooled; Roncalli Catholic High School Father Tom Siwa Mother Jessalynn Siwa Siblings Jayden Siwa

Early Life and Education Joelle Joanie Siwa was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Jessalynn Siwa, a professional dance instructor, and Tom Siwa, a chiropractor. Her mother fostered an early love for dance, enrolling her in classes by age two. Homeschooled for much of her youth, Siwa intensely honed her performance skills. She briefly attended Roncalli Catholic High School.

Notable Relationships Currently dating English television personality Chris Hughes, Joelle Joanie Siwa has had several public relationships. Earlier partners included TikTok star Mark Bontempo and social media creator Avery Cyrus. Siwa also dated Kylie Prew in an on-and-off relationship and influencer Kath Ebbs. She has no children and remains focused on her career and burgeoning romance with Hughes.

Career Highlights Joelle Joanie Siwa’s career launched with the viral success of her single “Boomerang,” which quickly amassed over one billion views on YouTube. This propelled her into a global concert phenomenon, embarking on the D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. Beyond music, Siwa developed a vast merchandise empire, featuring her signature hair bows and fashion accessories. She also expanded into television and film with Nickelodeon, starring in The J Team movie.