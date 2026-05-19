Who Is Yo Gotti? Yo Gotti is an American rapper and record executive known for his raw, street-rooted storytelling. His authentic lyrics often detail themes of perseverance and ambition within the hip-hop landscape. He first gained widespread public attention with his 2017 hit single “Rake It Up,” featuring Nicki Minaj, which peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This success firmly established his presence in mainstream music.

Full Name Mario Sentell Giden Mims Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity Black Education Southwest Tennessee Community College, UCLA’s Anderson School of Management Father Unknown Mother Geraldine Mims Siblings Anthony Mims

Early Life and Education Growing up in Memphis, Tennessee, Mario Sentell Giden Mims navigated a challenging childhood in the Ridgecrest Apartments, an area marked by poverty. His mother, Geraldine Mims, played a significant role in his early life. He began rapping as Lil Yo at approximately 14 years old, later attending Southwest Tennessee Community College. More recently, Gotti enrolled in UCLA’s Anderson School of Management in December 2023, pursuing studies in corporate valuation.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Yo Gotti’s personal journey, including previous marriages to Lakeisha Mims and Jammie Moses. He also shared a public relationship with Angela Simmons, which began in late 2022 and reportedly concluded in mid-2025. Yo Gotti is a father to six children from his various past relationships, actively involving himself in their lives.

Career Highlights Yo Gotti’s impact on Southern hip-hop is defined by a consistent string of acclaimed albums, including I Am, The Art of Hustle, and I Still Am, many of which landed in the Billboard 200’s top ten. His collaboration with Mike Will Made-It and Nicki Minaj on the 2017 single “Rake It Up” became his highest-charting song. Beyond music, Gotti launched Collective Music Group (CMG) in 2012, building it into a prominent record label with successful artists like Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla. He also became a co-owner of the Major League Soccer franchise D.C. United in 2021 and owns Privé, a restaurant in Memphis. Throughout his career, Yo Gotti has earned nominations for prestigious honors like the BET Hip Hop Awards and Soul Train Music Awards.