Who Is Sam Smith? Samuel Frederick Smith is a British singer and songwriter known for their emotive, soaring vocals and deeply personal lyrics. Their distinct style often blends soul, pop, and R&B, resonating with a global audience. They first captured wide attention with their feature on Disclosure’s 2012 hit single “Latch,” which showcased their powerful vocal range. This breakthrough performance set the stage for their subsequent rise to international stardom.

Full Name Samuel Frederick Smith Gender Non-Binary Height 6 feet 1.5 inches (187 cm) Relationship Status Reportedly Engaged to Christian Cowan Net Worth $40 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Thomas More Primary School, St. Mary’s Catholic School, Youth Music Theatre UK Father Frederick Smith Mother Kate Cassidy Siblings Lily Smith, Mabel Smith, Tom Smith

Early Life and Education Family encouragement shaped Samuel Frederick Smith’s early musical journey, with parents Frederick Smith and Kate Cassidy supporting their talent from a young age. Growing up in Great Chishill, Cambridgeshire, they began vocal training around eight years old. They attended Thomas More Primary School and later St. Mary’s Catholic School, also participating in Youth Music Theatre UK, where early stage experiences honed their performance skills. These formative years nurtured an enduring passion for music and theater.

Notable Relationships Reportedly engaged to fashion designer Christian Cowan as of May 2026, Samuel Frederick Smith has previously been in high-profile relationships. They were linked to actor Brandon Flynn from 2017 to 2018 and actor Jonathan Zeizel earlier in the decade. Smith has no children and often keeps the specifics of their personal life private, focusing public attention on their music and advocacy.

Career Highlights Samuel Frederick Smith’s career launched with the release of their debut album, In the Lonely Hour, in 2014, which garnered four Grammy Awards including Best New Artist. The album featured chart-topping singles like “Stay with Me” and “I’m Not the Only One,” selling millions worldwide. Their presence extended through a notable collaboration on the James Bond theme song “Writing’s on the Wall” for the film Spectre, earning them an Academy Award. Smith also embarked on global tours, connecting with fans through their powerful live performances. More recently, their duet “Unholy” with Kim Petras became a global number one hit and secured a fifth Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, solidifying Smith’s versatile impact across musical genres.