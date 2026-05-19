Who Is Lainey Wilson? Lainey Denay Wilson is an American singer-songwriter and actress, celebrated for her distinctive “Bell Bottom Country” style. Her music blends traditional country roots with a modern, soulful edge. Her breakout moment arrived when her single “Things a Man Oughta Know” climbed to number one on the American country songs chart in 2021. This success solidified her place in the public eye.

Full Name Lainey Denay Wilson Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Baskin School and Franklin Academy Father Brian Wilson Mother Michelle Wilson Siblings Janna Wilson Sadler

Early Life and Education Family life in Baskin, Louisiana, immersed Lainey Wilson in country music from an early age; her father, Brian, was a farmer, and her mother, Michelle, a schoolteacher. This upbringing instilled a strong work ethic and a deep appreciation for authentic storytelling. She attended Baskin School and Franklin Academy, where her musical interests blossomed. By high school, Wilson was impersonating Hannah Montana for local gigs, honing her performance skills before moving to Nashville in 2011 to pursue her country music dreams.

Notable Relationships Currently married to former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges, Lainey Wilson exchanged vows on May 10, 2026, in a private Tennessee ceremony. The couple met in 2021 and kept their relationship private for over two years before going public. Hodges proposed to Wilson in February 2025 at the historic George Jones estate in Franklin, Tennessee. Their relationship has been featured in her Netflix documentary, further highlighting their connection.

Career Highlights Lainey Wilson’s music has garnered significant critical acclaim, with her album Bell Bottom Country earning the Grammy Award for Best Country Album in 2024. She has also achieved multiple chart-topping singles, including “Things a Man Oughta Know” and “Heart Like a Truck.” Beyond music, Wilson launched her three-story bar and Cajun restaurant, Bell Bottoms Up, in Nashville in May 2024. She also made her acting debut in the popular television series Yellowstone in 2022, playing the role of Abbey.