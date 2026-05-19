Who Is David Hartman? David Downs Hartman is an American journalist and television host, renowned for his warm, engaging style that connected with a broad audience . His career spans acting, producing, and hosting significant documentary programs. He first gained widespread public attention as the inaugural co-host of ABC’s Good Morning America, beginning in 1975 . Under his tenure, the show quickly surpassed competitors to become the top-rated morning news program on network television .

Full Name David Downs Hartman Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Married to Mary Clark Putman Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, German American Education Northfield Mount Hermon School, Duke University, American Academy of Dramatic Arts Father Cyril Baldwin Hartman Mother Fannie Rodman (Downs) Hartman Siblings Cyril Hartman Kids Sean Downey Hartman, Brian Downs Hartman, Bridget Downey Hartman, Conor Downey Hartman

Early Life and Education Born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, David Hartman grew up in the New York area with parents Cyril Baldwin Hartman and Fannie Rodman (Downs) Hartman . His early interests included athletics, particularly baseball, and the performing arts, where he learned several instruments . Hartman attended Northfield Mount Hermon School, graduating in 1952, and later declined professional baseball offers to pursue higher education at Duke University, earning a B.A. in economics in 1956 . He also studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, graduating in 1961 .

Notable Relationships David Hartman was married to television producer Maureen Downey from 1974 until her death in 1997 . He later married Mary Clark Putman in 2001, and their marriage continues . Hartman has four children from his first marriage: Sean Downey Hartman, Brian Downs Hartman, Bridget Downey Hartman, and Conor Downey Hartman .

Career Highlights David Hartman anchored ABC’s Good Morning America for 11 years, from its debut in 1975 until 1987, conducting over 12,000 interviews with diverse public figures . During his time, the program often achieved the highest ratings in morning television . Beyond his work on GMA, Hartman launched his own production company, Rodman-Downs Inc., through which he has produced, written, and hosted numerous award-winning documentaries for PBS and the History Channel . These include his popular “A Walk Through” series exploring New York City neighborhoods . To date, Hartman has collected multiple National News and Documentary Emmy Awards and received the National Association of Broadcasters Distinguished Service Award in 2017 .