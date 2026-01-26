A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: Every Targaryen Actor And Where We’ve Seen Them Before

ADVERTISEMENT

The Targaryens are a dominant force in George R. R. Martin’s world of Ice and Fire, and every time they appear on the screen, it only raises the stakes.

The same holds true for episode 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which sees the clan arriving in Ashford.

From the steady Hand of the King to his younger brother and their sons, the House of the Dragon’s presence immediately adds weight to the tourney. Given their complex family tree and timeline of the spin-off’s events, some viewers might not instantly recognize the newly introduced Targaryens.

Here’s everything to know about the Targaryen clan members appearing in the new show, including the actors playing themand where you may have seen them before.

Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor Targaryen

Actor portraying a Targaryen character seated on an ornate throne surrounded by candlelight in a medieval setting.

Image credits: HBO

Prince Baelor Targaryen is the eldest son and heir of King Daeron II Targaryen, the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms in 209 AC, when the spin-off is set. He serves as his father’s Hand of the King and is known as Baelor Breakspear due to his combat prowess.

Carvel plays the lead role of Adam Dalgliesh in the British crime-drama series Dalgliesh. Viewers might also recognize him as Tony Blair from the Netflix series The Crown. He is set to play Cornelius Fudge in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot.

Oscar Morgan as Prince Valarr Targaryen

Actor in a dark armored costume portraying a Targaryen character from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms series.

Image credits: HBO

Prince Valarr Targaryen is the elder son of Baelor and the second in line to the throne. He is one of the original champions for Lord Ashford’s daughter at the tourney and participates in the opening joust at the end of episode 2.

Morgan portrayed Turner Hayes, the adoptive son of Bruce Wayne/Batman, in the short-lived series Gotham Knights. His other credits include shows such as Masters of the Air and Death in Paradise.

Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen

Actor portraying a Targaryen in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms with white hair and beard in a dimly lit medieval setting.

Image credits: HBO

Prince Maekar Targaryen is the younger brother of Baelor and the fourth son of King Daeron II Targaryen. He has four sons, including Aerion, Daeron, and Aegon, who appear in the spin-off except for Aemon.

Spruell previously appeared as Ole Munch in the fifth season of Fargo and Horace in season 1 of Dune: Prophecy. He is also known for his performance as Swarm in Doctor Who.

Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion Targaryen

Actor portraying a Targaryen character in A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms wearing a black cloak and holding a sword on horseback.

Image credits: HBO

Prince Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen is the second son of Maekar, also known as Aerion the Monstrous in the source material due to his cruel and arrogant nature. He serves as the principal antagonist of The Hedge Knight, which is adapted into the show’s first season.

Bennett played Officer Peter Prior in HBO’s True Detective: Nightcountry. He also had a recurring role as Cole Atwood in the action-thriller series Black Doves.

Henry Ashton as Prince Daeron Targaryen

Targaryen actor from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms holding a dagger with long hair in a dimly lit scene.

Image credits: HBO

Prince Daeron Targaryen is the eldest son of Maekar, who was expected to participate in the Ashford tourney but went missing before the Targaryen reached the town. However, he appears in episode 1 as the drunk man Dunk encounters in a tavern.

Ashton played the lead role of Stan Dudley in the historical fantasy series My Lady Jane. Viewers might also know him from his role as Max Hastings in the mystery thriller series A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

Dexter Sol Ansell as Aegon Targaryen / Egg

Child actor portraying a young Targaryen character sitting by candlelight in a medieval setting from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms.

Image credits: HBO

Egg, the squire to Ser Duncan the Tall, is secretly Aegon Targaryen, the youngest son of Maekar.

He is played by child actor Dexter Sol Ansell, who previously appeared as Young Coriolanus Snow in 2023’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is streaming on HBO Max.