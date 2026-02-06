Every Champion Who Joins Ser Duncan In The Trial By Seven, And Who Plays Them

ADVERTISEMENT

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms episode 4 sees Ser Duncan scrambling to find knights to heed his call and help defend him in the trial by seven invoked by Prince Aerion Targaryen.

After Dunk hit Aerion for attacking Tanselle, he was imprisoned, but his fate is left up to the Gods. Although some familiar faces show up to defend Dunk, he is still short on numbers.

“Are there no true knights among you?” he asks.

A black stallion emerges from the mist to answer his call, and a surprising face decides to join his ranks.

Here are all six champions who join Ser Duncan’s side in the trial by seven at Ashford Meadow.

RELATED:

Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon

Actor in detailed armor portraying a champion joining Ser Duncan in the Trial by Seven scene.

Image credits: HBO

Ser Lyonel Baratheon, aka the Laughing Storm, played by Daniel Ings, is one of the first to answer Dunk’s call.

His presence isn’t surprising, given the bond between them established in previous episodes. Despite this, Lyonel notes that the chance to beat up some Kingsguards is his primary motivation to fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ings is known for playing Frederick “Freddy” Horniman in the comedy series The Gentlemen and Owain in the historical drama The Winter King.

Ross Anderson as Ser Humfrey Hardyng

Knight in full armor on horseback during Trial By Seven scene, featuring champions joining Ser Duncan in the Trial By Seven.

Image credits: HBO

Ser Humfrey Hardyng, played by Ross Anderson, also aids Ser Duncan in his quest despite having injured his foot in an earlier joust. As long as he can sit on a horse, he can fight, and that’s all Dunk needs.

Viewers might recognize Anderson from his performance as Domnal in the historical epic series The Last Kingdom.

Danny Collins as Ser Humfrey Beesbury

Medieval champion on horseback preparing for Trial By Seven with Ser Duncan amid dark, smoky battlefield atmosphere.

Image credits: HBO

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he doesn’t get a speaking line, Ser Humfrey Beesbury, played by Danny Collins, is among the knights who show up to fight alongside Dunk. He was previously seen partying with Lyonel in the Baratheon tent, suggesting he is loyal to the Storm Lord.

Collins is primarily a music artist but has also acted in movies such as the 2019 musical Cats.

William Houston as Ser Robyn Rhysling

Medieval knights in chainmail armor participating in the Trial By Seven alongside Ser Duncan champions.

Image credits: HBO

Ser Robyn Rhysling is the mysterious, seemingly deranged, one-eyed knight Egg encountered in the third episode. Played by William Houston, Ser Robyn joins Dunk’s side despite his loyalty to the throne as he feels Prince Aerion is defying the Gods.

Houston has appeared in Ridley Scott’s 2021 historical drama movie The Last Duel, but viewers might recognize him as Joseph Crackstone in Netflix’s Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaun Thomas as Ser Raymun Fossoway

Two champions in medieval armor participate in the trial by seven, a key event featuring Ser Duncan and challengers.

Image credits: HBO

Raymun Fossoway, the squire of Ser Steffon Fossoway, steps in after his cousin betrays Dunk in favor of lordship. He is knighted by Lyonel and becomes the sixth member of Dunk’s unit.

Shaun Thomas plays the role, and he has previously appeared in shows such as The Long Shadow and Ladhood.

Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor Targaryen

Two champions in detailed armor on horseback, preparing for the Trial By Seven in a misty medieval setting.

Image credits: HBO

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Baelor Targaryen, played by Bertie Carvel, enters the playing field as a last-minute addition to Dunk’s side. The heir to the Iron Throne and Hand of the King is a capable fighter, having broken several spears during a joust with Dunk’s mentor, Ser Arlan of Pennytree.

As a result, he not only justifies his epithet “Breakspear” but also goes against his family, especially his brother, Maekar Targaryen, as he believes Dunk’s cause was just. Carvel is known for playing Tony Blair in The Crown and is set to appear as Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter reboot.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently streaming on HBO Max.