Every House Sigil In A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
Two characters in medieval attire inside a tent, one holding a shield with a house sigil from Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Every House Sigil In A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Pratik Handore
0

27

0

As the Ashford tourney kicks off, Ser Duncan the Tall faces a brutal truth: without a sigil, he’s nothing, no name, no honor, no shot at glory.

Episode 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms thrusts Dunk into this revelation as Prince Baelor asks him to forge his own symbol while the banners of the Great Houses loom over him like a threat.

In the World of Ice and Fire, sigils aren’t mere decorations but conduits of power and recognition of a bloodline. As Dunk prepares to collide with the noble houses, their emblems serve as a reminder of the challenges he must overcome in his quest for glory.

Here’s what every sigil appearing in the series means.

    House Targaryen

    Two riders carry black flags with red dragon house sigils, representing every house sigil in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

    Two riders carry black flags with red dragon house sigils, representing every house sigil in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

    Image credits: HBO

    During the spin-off era, the Targaryens are the royal family, having ruled the Seven Kingdoms for over two hundred years. The sigil is a red three-headed dragon breathing flames, depicted on a black background. 

    The three heads represent Aegon the Conqueror, the first Targaryen king, and his two sisters, Rhaenys and Visenya. While the sigil doesn’t appear in the first episode, a variation is seen on a gold coin Ser Duncan receives from a mysterious drunkard in the inn. 

    Other Targaryens have also used a variation of the sigil, such as the inverted color version of the House Blackfyre, a noble house founded by Daemon Blackfyre, a legitimized b*stard son of King Aegon IV Targaryen. It prominently appears in the spin-off/prequel House of the Dragon.

    House Dondarrion

    Medieval characters gathered near a large tent displaying house sigils from Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

    Medieval characters gathered near a large tent displaying house sigils from Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

    Image credits: HBO

    House Dondarrion of Blackhaven is represented by Ser Manfred Dondarrion (Daniel Monks). Their sigil is a forked purple lightning bolt on a black field speckled with four-pointed stars. 

    It crackles outside Ser Manfred’s tent in episode 1 when Ser Duncan approaches the knight to vouch for him so he can enter the tournament. Legends say the bolt mimicked a real lightning strike that obliterated the first lord’s foes, leading to the foundation of House Dondarrion.

    House Ashford

    Young man in medieval attire standing near a banner displaying a house sigil from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

    Young man in medieval attire standing near a banner displaying a house sigil from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

    Image credits: HBO

    House Ashford, a noble house from Ashford in the Reach, is the host of the tourney, which is central to the events of the show’s first season. When Dunk arrives in Ashford Meadow, their sigil, a white sun and chevron on an orange field, can be seen on the castle walls. 

    House Fossoway

    Two men in medieval armor training with swords and shields, representing house sigils in the Seven Kingdoms setting.

    Two men in medieval armor training with swords and shields, representing house sigils in the Seven Kingdoms setting.

    Image credits: HBO

    House Fossoway of Cider Hall also hails from the Reach, and they are one of the principal bannermen sworn to House Tyrell. A banner with a red apple over a golden field serves as their sigil.

    The house was founded during the Age of Heroes by Foss the Archer, who was known for shooting apples off the heads of maids. Ser Steffon Fossoway (Edward Ashley) wields it on his shield in episode 1.

    House Baratheon

    Man wearing antler crown and fur cloak in dimly lit room, representing a house sigil in Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

    Man wearing antler crown and fur cloak in dimly lit room, representing a house sigil in Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

    Image credits: HBO

    House Baratheon is one of the Great Houses of Westeros and hails from Storm’s End. Their sigil is a crowned black stag on a field of gold. It first appears in the spin-off when Dunk makes his way through the camp in the meadow. 

    It is later seen when he enters the tent of Ser Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings), the heir of House Baratheon. In the main series, Robert Baratheon, a descendant of Ser Lyonel, defeated the Mad King to end the Targaryen family’s reign on Westeros.

    House Lannister

    Knights in armor carrying banners featuring house sigils from a fantasy medieval setting in a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

    Knights in armor carrying banners featuring house sigils from a fantasy medieval setting in a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

    Image credits: HBO

    The titans of the Westerlands, House Lannister of Casterly Rock, sport a golden roaring lion on a field of crimson as its sigil. It appears in the first episode when Dunk travels through the camp. 

    It is believed that the house was founded by Lann the Clever, who allegedly took Casterly Rock from House Casterly, by smuggling inside a pride of lions which devoured Lord Casterly and his sons. The Lannister sigil is thus a reference to Lann the Clever’s actions.

    The Lannisters play a crucial role in Game of Thrones, but will likely have a limited presence in the spin-off. 

    House Beesbury

    Medieval camp scene with a man leading a white horse, showcasing every house sigil in a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms setting.

    Medieval camp scene with a man leading a white horse, showcasing every house sigil in a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms setting.

    Image credits: HBO

    A minor house from the Reach, House Beesbury of Honeyholt, descends from the First Men. Their sigil depicts three yellow beehives over a pale black and yellow field, and it appears outside one of the tents in the Ashford Meadow camp. 

    The beehives most likely reference the house seat of Honeyholt, which is located next to the Honeywine River. Ser Humfrey Beesbury (Danny Collins) represents the house at the Ashford tourney in season 1. 

    House Tyrell

    Two men in medieval attire inside a camp setting, representing characters from every house sigil in a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

    Two men in medieval attire inside a camp setting, representing characters from every house sigil in a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

    Image credits: HBO

    House Tyrell is one of the Great Houses of Westeros, and their sigil is a golden rose on a pale green field. It appears in episode 2’s jousts on the shield of Lord Leo “Longthorn” Tyrell (Steve Wall).

    The sigil’s rose and thorns represent their honor and cunning, giving them a dual edge. 

    House Tully

    Medieval knight in armor holding a shield with house sigil during a night scene in Seven Kingdoms setting.

    Medieval knight in armor holding a shield with house sigil during a night scene in Seven Kingdoms setting.

    Image credits: HBO

    House Tully of Riverrun also makes their presence felt at the tourney in episode 2, with Lord Medgar Tully, played by Russell Simpson, participating in the opening joust. 

    Their sigil, a silver trout leaping on a striped field of blue and mud red, can be seen on Medgar’s shield as he charges at his opponent. It most likely represents the house’s dominance in the riverlands.

    House Hardyng

    Knight falls during a medieval jousting tournament, with house sigils visible on shields and banners in the background

    Knight falls during a medieval jousting tournament, with house sigils visible on shields and banners in the background

    Image credits: HBO

    Ser Humfrey Hardyng (Ross Anderson) represents House Hardyng at the tourney. Their banners depict a field of red and white diamonds, which can be seen on Ser Humfrey’s shield during the opening joust.

    Ser Arlan of Pennytree

    Two characters inside a tent, one holding a shield displaying house sigils from a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

    Two characters inside a tent, one holding a shield displaying house sigils from a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

    Image credits: HBO

    Although not a nobleman, Ser Arlan of Pennytree was the master of Ser Duncan, who passed away at the start of the story. His sigil, a silver winged chalice on a brown field with blue chevron, is seen on the shield the hedge knight inherited from his master. 

    A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is streaming on HBO Max.

    A knight of the seven kingdoms

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

