Peter Claffey Fuels Fan Theory About Ser Duncan The Tall’s Connection To Major Game Of Thrones Character

For years, fans of George R. R. Martin‘s books have speculated the possibility of Brienne of Tarth being a descendant of Ser Duncan.

With the release of the new Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the theory is receiving renewed attention thanks to a statement by Dunk actor Peter Claffey in the new show.

Following the premiere episode, fans noticed similarities between Ser Duncan and Brienne, speculating about a possible connection between the two.

Highlights Peter Claffey’s latest comments have reignited a long-running Game of Thrones mystery that fans thought was already settled.

A shared trait and strikingly similar journeys point to a connection between Ser Duncan and Brienne of Tarth.

Claffey’s comments support fan theories that Brienne and Dunk may be indirectly related after George R.R. Martin confirmed their shared lineage.

“It explains the height. Body build, eyes, and how they talk, also the same mannerisms,” one fan commented.

Brienne plays a major role in George R.R. Martin’s world of Ice and Fire, and her story parallels that of Ser Duncan. Claffey has now weighed in on the debate, and his response suggests there’s an ancestral connection between the two characters.

Peter Claffey weighs in on Ser Duncan the Tall’s relation to Brienne of Tarth

Character Ser Duncan the Tall in medieval clothing holding a sword outdoors, linked to major Game of Thrones theory.

Image credits: HBO

Ser Duncan the Tall is a hedge knight who lived almost a century before the events of Game of Thrones. He is one of the tallest characters in the books, an attribute he shares with Brienne of Tarth, played by Gwendoline Christie in the main series.

During an interview with ScreenRant, Claffey addressed speculation surrounding the connection between the two characters.

“The Brienne of Tarth link could almost be a genetic thing; it’s a lineage that people talk about,” he said.

Claffey also admitted that trying to be a knight in Westeros was “10 times harder” for a woman.

Unlike Ser Duncan, Brienne is born a noble who aspires to be a “true knight.” Both characters face moral dilemmas after their masters pass away and uphold the code of chivalry. Hence, Brinne and Ser Duncan share a similar character arc, and that isn’t a coincidence.

George R. R. Martin has confirmed that Brienne is a descendant of Ser Duncan

Brienne of Tarth in armor, sitting at a wooden table and reading a large illuminated manuscript in a dimly lit room.

Image credits: HBO

During a signing in 2000, Martin confirmed that a descendant of Ser Duncan had already appeared in one of his A Song of Ice and Fire books. In 2005, Martin revealed that he had hinted at Dunk’s ancestor in A Feast for Crows.

In the book, Brienne recalls finding a shield with Dunk’s sigil in the armories of her homeland, supporting the idea that she’s Dunk’s descendant.

At the 2016 fan convention, Martin confirmed that Brienne and Dunk were related by blood.

Peter Claffey in a dark hat and glasses discussing Ser Duncan The Tall fan theory in a candlelit room setting.

Image credits: Game of Thrones/YouTube

While the author did not share how the two characters were connected, he admitted that the true nature of their relationship would be revealed in future books.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing about how Dunk’s future adventures with Egg might pave the way for Brienne to be his progeny.

Fans have long speculated how Ser Duncan and Brienne are related

Medieval armored individuals sparring in a Game of Thrones setting, relating to Ser Duncan the Tall fan theory.

Image credits: HBO

One of the most prevalent fan theories among fans is that Ser Duncan had an affair with one of the sisters of Egg, aka Prince Aegon Targaryen.

“Dunk and one of Egg’s sisters had an affair, leading to a daughter who is married off to Selwyn Tarth,” a fan speculated on Reddit.

In the source material, Selwyn is Brienne’s father, which would explain how she is related to Dunk.

Some fans have also speculated the possibility of Brienne descending from an illegitimate son of Dunk, who was raised in Tarth.

Peter Claffey fuels fan theory showing Ser Duncan The Tall on horseback in a dimly lit medieval setting.

Image credits: HBO

Others have theorized that their relation might be more indirect, citing Dunk’s mysterious parentage before he was orphaned, which could make him a Tarth by blood.

“Ancestor doesn’t have to mean direct blood descendant,” one fan said.

Another added, “He could be an unknown orphan of some Tarth relative, or a b*st*rd. Meaning Duncan’s height comes from the Tarth blood, not the other way around.”

Claffey’s recent comment about a “genetic” connection between Dunk and Brienne supports the idea that the two characters are from the same bloodline but aren’t directly related to each other.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently streaming on HBO Max.

