Everything Fans Need To Know About A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Ahead Of Season 1 Release

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1 is right around the corner, with its first episode slated to premiere this weekend. The fantasy drama series is the third installment set in author George R.R. Martin’s world of Ice and Fire and will adapt the Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas.

Ahead of its release, the new spin-off has garnered generally favorable reviews, raising anticipation and curiosity surrounding its plot, cast, and other details that separate it from previous shows set in the same universe.

Highlights A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms follows a hedge knight’s journey, which leads to an unexpected clash that could quietly reshape the Seven Kingdoms.

Set long before Game of Thrones, the new spin-off trades dragons and wars for secrets and knightly honor.

Led by Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell, the first episode of its six-episode debut season will premiere this weekend.

Despite not featuring some of the more popular aspects of the main series, the first season promises to be an exciting small-scale adventure.

What is the plot of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1?

Medieval village scene from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms with a cloaked character walking through a busy marketplace.

Image credits: HBO

The first season of the spin-off series will be an adaptation of the 1998 novella, The Hedge Knight. Like the source material, it will tell the story of Ser Duncan the Tall / Dunk and his newly recruited squire Egg, who is hiding a big secret.

Over the course of season 1, Ser Duncan, a wandering knight, will set out to participate in a tourney in the town of Ashford. However, his knightly views will inadvertently bring him into conflict with members of House Targaryen, who are still ruling the Seven Kingdoms.

Here’s how A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms connects to Game of Thrones

Joyful medieval crowd celebrating, featuring characters from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms ahead of Season 1 release.

Image credits: HBO

Game of Thrones season 1 takes place 298 years after Aegon’s Conquest (AC), but the spin-off will be a prequel set nearly a century before it. The first season of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms occurs in 209 AC.

It will feature minimal connections to the main series, with characters such as the Targaryens and Baratheons making an appearance.

However, Martin has stated the new series will be different from Game of Thrones as it won’t “have any dragons or big battles.”

The spin-off will also serve as a sequel to House of the Dragon, which is set during the Targaryen Civil War, which took place from 129 AC to 131 AC.

The cast of the new Game of Thrones spin-off might include familiar faces in the future

Actor in medieval armor and cloak holding a sword on horseback in a scene from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms ahead of Season 1.

Image credits: HBO

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell lead the main cast playing Ser Duncan the Tall / Dunk and Egg, respectively.

Bertie Carvel and Sam Spruell appear as the Targaryen Princes, Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen and Prince Maekar Targaryen, respectively.

Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, and Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon also have pivotal roles.

Cast members of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms from HBO shown in a promotional graphic ahead of season 1 release.

Image credits: _oldvalyria

Other important supporting cast members include:

Ross Anderson as Ser Humfrey Hardyng

Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway

Henry Ashton as Prince Daeron “The Drunken” Targaryen

Steve Wall as Lord Leo “Longthorn” Tyrell

Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate

Presently, no cast members from the original series are confirmed to make an appearance in season 1. However, showrunner Ira Parker has teased “there are plans” for familiar faces to appear “as we move forward.”

Full release schedule for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1

Medieval character smiling with antler crown, surrounded by candles, in a scene from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms ahead of season 1.

Image credits: HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 1 will be released on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. ET. The series will follow a weekly release schedule with subsequent episodes dropping every Sunday.

Here’s the release date and time for all season 1 episodes:

Episode 1: January 18, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. ET

Episode 2: January 25, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. ET

Episode 3: February 1, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. ET

Episode 4: February 8, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. ET

Episode 5: February 15, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. ET

Episode 6: February 22, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. ET

How many episodes are there in season 1, and what’s their runtime?

Young woman in medieval costume portraying a character from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms ahead of season 1 release.

Image credits: HBO

The first installment will comprise six episodes. Most episodes have a runtime of approximately 30 to 35 minutes, except the premiere, which is 42 minutes long.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1 runtime:

Episode 1: 42 mins

Episode 2: 33 mins

Episode 3: 31 mins

Episode 4: 34 mins

Episode 5: 37 mins

Episode 6: 31 mins

Where to watch A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1?

Two characters from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms wearing cloaks inside a candlelit medieval tent setting.

Image credits: HBO

The spin-off series will be telecast on HBO (in the USA) and stream on HBO Max. A basic ad-supported subscription to the streamer costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year.

The platform is also home to all eight seasons of Game of Thrones and two seasons of House of the Dragon.

Will A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms return for season 2?

Young man in medieval attire sitting on a horse in a camp setting, related to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Image credits: HBO

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms has already been renewed for a second season, which began filming in December 2025. It is currently expected to be released sometime in 2027.

A third season, based on Martin’s third novella, The Mystery Knight, is also a possibility. However, the show’s future beyond that remains uncertain because of a lack of source material.