George RR Martin Exposes The “Big Issue” With A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Ahead Of Release

ADVERTISEMENT

Author George R.R. Martin feels the latest addition to the Game of Thrones universe might be in trouble even before it hits the screens.

Based on Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1is just days away from release.

In an interview ahead of its premiere, slated for January 18, Martin expressed concerns over the show’s long-term future. His comments highlighted why it might run into the same issues that plagued the later seasons of the main series.

Highlights George R.R. Martin reveals the “big issue” that could affect the future of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms even before its debut.

The author’s comments confirm the spin-off could face the same issue that impacted the later seasons of Game of Thrones.

Despite mixed early reviews, Martin admitted he was happy with the first season and found it to be faithful to the source material.

RELATED:

George R.R. Martin admits A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms could face the same issue that ruined Game of Thrones

George RR Martin wearing a black coat and hat at a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms promotional event outdoors.

Image credits: Getty/Gerald Matzka

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 16, Martin sat down for a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, where he discussed the upcoming fantasy series A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms that takes place in his A Song of Ice and Fire universe.

The author expressed concerns over the spin-off’s longevity, primarily because he had failed to complete several story ideas he had planned to expand the source material.

“The big issue is that I have only written three novellas, and I have a lot more stories about Dunk and Egg in my f**king head,” he said.

Two cloaked characters with a horse on a pathway in a medieval setting from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series.

Image credits: HBO

The Tales of Dunk and Egg series currently consists of three novellas, and Martin confirmed that he had started writing two additional stories, including one set in Winterfell. However, he admitted he was far from completing them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve got to get them down on paper,” Martin added.

Martin’s concerns are substantiated by the fate of Game of Thrones, which concluded before the author could pen the final two installments in his book series. The lack of source material led to a decline in quality, with many viewers considering its series finale to be one of the worst of all time.

What does the future hold for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms beyond season 1?

George RR Martin wearing a cap and glasses, posing at a promotional event for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release.

Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman/GA

This month, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdomswill debut its first season, comprising six episodes, which will adapt the first novella, The Hedge Knight. A second season has already been greenlit, and it began filming in December 2025.

The sophomore outing will adapt the second novella, The Sworn Sword, and a potential third installment will be based on the final published story, The Mystery Knight.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the show’s future beyond three seasons remains uncertain because of a lack of source material.

Actor in medieval costume on horseback in a dramatic outdoor scene from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms ahead of release.

Image credits: HBO

Despite this, series co-creator Ira Parker shared a positive take on the possibility of the spin-off running for several more seasons.

In a conversation with The National earlier this month, he expressed hope that the creative team will “get to make as many of these as possible.”

Parker revealed that Martin had shared “10 to 12 more little outlines” for additional Dunk and Egg stories with him, which could be adapted into future seasons, but he remained “focused on” seasons 1 and 2 for the time being.

George R.R. Martin feels A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is a faithful adaptation of his novellas

Young man in medieval clothing holding a sword outdoors, related to George RR Martin and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: HBO

While early reviews for the first season have been mixed, Martin felt the series succeeded in faithfully adapting the source material.

He told THR, “It turned out very well, and I’m very happy with season one.”

The author also praised the show’s cast, mainly the performances of the lead pair, Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell, who play Ser Duncan the Tall / Dunk and Prince Aegon Targaryen / Egg.

However, Martin also cautioned hardcore fans that some of the more popular elements from the main series will not carry over to the spin-off.

“This doesn’t have any dragons or big battles,” he added.

Therefore, Martin felt that it was “a very different type” of a show compared to the original series and its spin-off/prequel, House of the Dragon, which was recently renewed for a fourth season.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms will be available to stream on HBO Max.

ADVERTISEMENT