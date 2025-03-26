Bridesmaid Drops Out Of Friend’s Wedding After She Turns Into A Rude, Hypocritical, Cheating Bride

ADVERTISEMENT

There are quite a number of things that could test a friendship, but perhaps weddings are at the top of the list? Think about it. Sometimes, patience wears thin, and the bride transforms into an unexpected antagonist. We’ve all heard the term “bridezilla,” but what happens when the bride outright invites you to call her out on her bad behavior, only to lose it when you do?

That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP) who thought she was supporting a longtime friend on her big day. Instead, she found herself caught in drama, questionable decisions, and outright hypocrisy.

Imagine someone handing you a permission slip for honesty but secretly expecting you never to use it

The author’s friend had a habit of criticizing brides who were demanding and unfair, and asked her to call her out in case she ever acted like that

However, the friend began to exhibit some disturbing behaviors, like texting an old fling and asking the author’s ex to also be a bridesmaid

The final thing her friend did was criticize her for liking and commenting on a picture of the maid of honor’s baby

At this point, she called her friend out for being just like the brides she had always criticized, but her friend got super mad

She’d had enough, so she dropped out of the wedding and told her to find another bridesmaid

The bride in question had spent years complaining about demanding and unreasonable brides. She vowed never to be that kind of person, even telling the OP that if she ever started acting out, she should be called out for it. Well, as fate would have it, the moment came sooner than expected. As wedding planning kicked into high gear, the red flags started stacking up.

The first? The bride casually mentioned she was texting an old fling despite having a history of infidelity. Not exactly the best start for someone about to say “I do.” However, things got even messier when the bride revealed that the OP would have to share the role with her ex-girlfriend, who had been horrible to her.

The bride not only wanted them to coexist but had the nerve to suggest that the original bridesmaid might be the one to cause a scene. Still, the OP decided to let it slide for the sake of the wedding, but the final straw came when the bride scolded her for liking a picture of the maid of honor’s baby in their group chat. Apparently, the bride feared the baby would “overshadow” her wedding, which was still over a year away.

The OP initially shrugged it off, but then she did exactly what the bride had once requested: she called her out for acting like a terrible friend. Predictably, the bride exploded. Insults were thrown, and the friendship went up in flames. The OP promptly dropped out of the wedding.

Our Mental Health explains that the term “bridezilla” has become a widely used label for brides who are seen as overly demanding or difficult while planning their weddings. Naturally, the demanding, controlling behavior of a bride can strain their friendships.

To avoid being on the receiving end of this, Serene Health suggests setting boundaries, which are the personal limits we set to protect ourselves from being manipulated, disrespected, or taken advantage of in relationships. They exist in physical, emotional, mental, and digital spaces, each playing a crucial role in maintaining healthy connections.

According to Straight Talk, hypocrisy arises when people judge others harshly while excusing the same behavior in themselves. They suggest that it stems from fear, low self-esteem, and the need to feel morally superior.

Often, individuals convince themselves that their intentions are purer, justifying actions they would condemn in others. This cognitive dissonance allows them to avoid self-reflection. However, they also insist that at the root of hypocrisy is actually the desire to be loved and accepted.

Netizens supported the OP’s decision to walk away from the wedding. Many expressed their disgust at the bride’s behavior, particularly her hypocrisy and toxic demands. One commenter put it bluntly: “Your now ex-friend is a real POS.” Others praised the bridesmaid for standing firm, with one writing, “You understood the assignment and completed it with distinction.”

What would you have done if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you have walked away too? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens applauded the author for taking a step back from the wedding and criticized the friend for being a hypocrite