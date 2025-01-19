Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Not Classy”: Australian Bride’s Wedding Dress Gets Torn Apart By Online Fashion Lovers
Lifestyle, News

“Not Classy”: Australian Bride’s Wedding Dress Gets Torn Apart By Online Fashion Lovers

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

8

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

What should have been the happiest day of an Australian bride’s life turned out to be slightly soured by the commotion online.

Eliza Murray and Ed Powys were so excited to tie the knot together in their childhood home, as they’ve been friends for as long as they could remember.

But as their special day was featured in Vogue Australia, readers were in clear disapproval of Murray’s dress, even slamming the magazine for creating something of that design.

Highlights
  • Readers were in disapproval of Eliza's wedding dress that was shown in Vogue.
  • The bride wore two dresses: a Saint Laurent gown and one featuring Mônot lace.
  • Eliza described her wedding as an uplifting and love-filled day.
RELATED:

    Readers were not impressed with Murray’s wedding dress, asking Vogue what they were thinking when creating the design

    Young woman in car wearing a white top, capturing a selfie.

    Image credits: eliza murray

    The bride had two dresses planned for her big day — one gown from Saint Laurent and another from Mônot, which featured lacy material. Her plan was to wear the latter before slipping into the tighter-fitting dress for the reception, in case of a wardrobe malfunction.

    “I wasn’t able to locate [the lacy dress] online, but thankfully I have a beautiful friend who is a stylist who was able to source it from New York,” Murray told Vogue.

    “I bought the dress from their archive without having measurements or being able to try it on. Thankfully it worked out!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But did it really? As photos and videos on Instagram show Murray laughing and dancing with her loved ones, fans couldn’t help but notice that the two wide panels of the lace dress barely covered up her chest and threatened to spill every time she moved.

    The ivory dress from Mônot, on the other hand, fit much better with her frame.

    Murray planned to wear two dresses during her big day

    Australian bride in a wedding dress with a lace top and flowing skirt, standing by a white car with her veil blowing in the wind.

    Image credits: eliza murray / Petter Karlstrøm

    “Owew God, it’s giving nanas nightie vibes!” one user cringed.

    “She needn’t have bothered with either dress,” said someone else, paired alongside an emoji rolling their eyes.

    “Probably one of the worst fitting dresses I’ve seen on a bride,” another penned.

    A fourth simply noted, “The dress doesn’t fit. Hahah. Vogue went to Vague fashion.”

    One netizen also agreed to call attention to the fashion brand, writing, “Not classy for Vogue.”

    “First dress could have been amazing if it fit well, second dress is shocking!” was the input of another user.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Australian bride in a lace wedding dress standing beside groom in a suit outdoors.

    Image credits: eliza murray

    But questionable wardrobe choices or not, there’s no denying that Murray had an extraordinary day on December 30, 2024.

    The beautiful summer weather was made complete with an outdoor ceremony, a cocktail hour on the wharf, a gorgeous boat tour on the water and, of course — a dinner party and a dance floor.

    Things were more than memorable on Murray’s “perfect day”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by eliza murray (@elizajmurray)

    “We had dancing between the dinner tables before dinner, beautiful speeches, interactive MCs, a killer dance floor, games, a gelato cart — it was such a love-filled, uplifting reunion of so many of our nearest and dearest,” she gushed.

    “Our lives move very fast, and it means we are for the most part in different cities and countries. To look around and see so many of our loved ones in one place made for the most surreal and perfect day.”

    Having almost all of her loved ones in one place was a special moment

    Australian bride in a wedding dress, holding hands with groom, surrounded by guests outdoors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: eliza murray / Petter Karlstrøm

    Murray and Powys first started off as family friends following their parents’ decades-long friendship. And while they had a platonic relationship for a while, their love story began to blossom back in 2010.

    The co-founder and director of fashion agency Bene Studio found herself in Portugal when Powys showed up there for holiday. The pair toured the coast for two weeks and slept in the latter’s surfboard bag as they sought adventure.

    Australian bride in white dress sitting by a dock with groom, holding hands and smiling.

    Image credits: eliza murray / Petter Karlstrøm

    And ultimately, friendship turned into something more.

    By the end of 2011, Murray and Powys were living together in London and the rest, as we know it, is history.

    Comments were ruthless as they tore into the lacy dress

    A comment criticizing an Australian bride's wedding dress as vulgar and ill-fitting.

    Comment on an Australian bride's wedding dress, stating, "That's most unflattering," sparking discussion on style.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online comment criticizing Australian bride's wedding dress.

    Comment criticizing an Australian bride's wedding dress as resembling a nightie.

    Comment criticizing an Australian bride's wedding dress, comparing it to a Temu special.

    Online comment about Australian bride's wedding dress being compared to net fabric from TEMU.

    Comment critiquing Australian bride's wedding dress choices.

    Comment critique of Australian bride's wedding dress shared online.

    Comment criticizing Australian bride's wedding dress as tacky and outdated.

    Online fashion critique of Australian bride's dress, deemed cheap and unfitting, sparking controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing an Australian bride's dress, comparing it to a nightgown and saying it was a miss.

    Comment criticizing Australian bride's wedding dress for lack of class.

    Comment criticizing an Australian bride's wedding dress style, mentioning Vogue and taste.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    8

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    8

    Open list comments

    6

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Neither dress fit her; made the wedding + reception look like peep-shows. But - not my wedding, so...

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    shock2ya avatar
    Schmebulock
    Schmebulock
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this was a private wedding then who cares, but it was featured in a s****y fashion mag so they wanted public attention. The dresses looked horrible, probably due to fit, and were only appropriate for an adults only wedding.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even though it was in a fashion magazine, the response "Who cares?" is still the best one.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Neither dress fit her; made the wedding + reception look like peep-shows. But - not my wedding, so...

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    shock2ya avatar
    Schmebulock
    Schmebulock
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this was a private wedding then who cares, but it was featured in a s****y fashion mag so they wanted public attention. The dresses looked horrible, probably due to fit, and were only appropriate for an adults only wedding.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even though it was in a fashion magazine, the response "Who cares?" is still the best one.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda