“Not Classy”: Australian Bride’s Wedding Dress Gets Torn Apart By Online Fashion Lovers

What should have been the happiest day of an Australian bride’s life turned out to be slightly soured by the commotion online.

Eliza Murray and Ed Powys were so excited to tie the knot together in their childhood home, as they’ve been friends for as long as they could remember.

But as their special day was featured in Vogue Australia, readers were in clear disapproval of Murray’s dress, even slamming the magazine for creating something of that design.

The bride wore two dresses: a Saint Laurent gown and one featuring Mônot lace.

Eliza described her wedding as an uplifting and love-filled day.

Image credits: eliza murray

The bride had two dresses planned for her big day — one gown from Saint Laurent and another from Mônot, which featured lacy material. Her plan was to wear the latter before slipping into the tighter-fitting dress for the reception, in case of a wardrobe malfunction.

“I wasn’t able to locate [the lacy dress] online, but thankfully I have a beautiful friend who is a stylist who was able to source it from New York,” Murray told Vogue.

“I bought the dress from their archive without having measurements or being able to try it on. Thankfully it worked out!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Australia (@vogueaustralia)

But did it really? As photos and videos on Instagram show Murray laughing and dancing with her loved ones, fans couldn’t help but notice that the two wide panels of the lace dress barely covered up her chest and threatened to spill every time she moved.

The ivory dress from Mônot, on the other hand, fit much better with her frame.

Image credits: eliza murray / Petter Karlstrøm

“Owew God, it’s giving nanas nightie vibes!” one user cringed.

“She needn’t have bothered with either dress,” said someone else, paired alongside an emoji rolling their eyes.

“Probably one of the worst fitting dresses I’ve seen on a bride,” another penned.

A fourth simply noted, “The dress doesn’t fit. Hahah. Vogue went to Vague fashion.”

One netizen also agreed to call attention to the fashion brand, writing, “Not classy for Vogue.”

“First dress could have been amazing if it fit well, second dress is shocking!” was the input of another user.

Image credits: eliza murray

But questionable wardrobe choices or not, there’s no denying that Murray had an extraordinary day on December 30, 2024.

The beautiful summer weather was made complete with an outdoor ceremony, a cocktail hour on the wharf, a gorgeous boat tour on the water and, of course — a dinner party and a dance floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by eliza murray (@elizajmurray)

“We had dancing between the dinner tables before dinner, beautiful speeches, interactive MCs, a killer dance floor, games, a gelato cart — it was such a love-filled, uplifting reunion of so many of our nearest and dearest,” she gushed.

“Our lives move very fast, and it means we are for the most part in different cities and countries. To look around and see so many of our loved ones in one place made for the most surreal and perfect day.”

Image credits: eliza murray / Petter Karlstrøm

Murray and Powys first started off as family friends following their parents’ decades-long friendship. And while they had a platonic relationship for a while, their love story began to blossom back in 2010.

The co-founder and director of fashion agency Bene Studio found herself in Portugal when Powys showed up there for holiday. The pair toured the coast for two weeks and slept in the latter’s surfboard bag as they sought adventure.

Image credits: eliza murray / Petter Karlstrøm

And ultimately, friendship turned into something more.

By the end of 2011, Murray and Powys were living together in London and the rest, as we know it, is history.

