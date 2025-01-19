Bride Uninvites Her BFF, Acts Shocked When She Finds Out Her Wedding Cake Order Was Canceled Too

ADVERTISEMENT

A wedding is all about celebrating the love between two people. But let’s be honest, food often becomes an important part of the big day too, especially the cake. Choosing the perfect flavor, finding a stunning design and getting the dessert to the reception on time and intact can be an incredibly stressful job, so it’s important for the happy couple to delegate this task to someone they trust.

When one woman was uninvited from her ex-best friend’s wedding, she decided that she would no longer be responsible for the extravagant cake either. Below, you’ll find all of the details that the former maid of honor posted on Reddit, as well as a conversation with the wedding expert behind Modern MOH, Megan.

This woman was responsible for bringing the cake to her best friend’s wedding

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

But when she was suddenly uninvited, she decided that she would no longer be responsible for the cake either

“I’ve never heard of a maid of honor taking on responsibility for the wedding cake, even as a gift”

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

To gain more insight into this situation, we reached out to the woman behind Modern MOH, Megan. She was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain what the typical responsibilities of the maid of honor are.

“Honestly, I’ve never heard of a maid of honor taking on responsibility for the wedding cake, even as a gift,” Megan says. “That’s a significant and personal decision (and expense) that would generally fall to the bride and groom (or whoever’s footing the bill).”

“The typical maid of honor duties are about providing emotional and pre-wedding support,” the expert explained. “This includes responsibility for the bridal shower and bachelorette party, helping choose bridesmaid dresses, managing the rest of the bridal party, and providing moral support to the bride when pre-wedding stress inevitably kicks in.”

Megan says the maid of honor is also “the go-to gal for smaller, yet crucial tasks on the wedding day itself: bustling the bride’s dress, holding her bouquet during the vows, toasting the new couple, and making sure she eats and drinks.”

But when it comes to paying for the cake? “That’s not going to be on her checklist unless it’s some sort of mutual agreement or a gift from her to the couple,” she added.

Megan also shared a helpful infographic from this post on Modern MOH breaking down exactly what the maid of honor duties typically are.

“Weddings have a way of bringing out the best and worst in people”

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Next, we asked the expert if she’s ever heard of a bride uninviting her maid of honor or any close friends from her wedding.

“Oh, yes—though it’s fairly uncommon, it happens more than you’d think!” she told Bored Panda. “Although usually, the bride would just demote someone from the bridal party to a guest and not uninvite them completely.”

“Weddings have a way of bringing out the best and worst in people. Sometimes it’s due to a fallout—financial issues, personality clashes, or the friend not living up to expectations,” Megan noted. “Other times, it’s a case of too much drama: maybe the maid of honor tries to make it all about herself or she drops the ball on major responsibilities, causing tension.”

“Then there’s also the sad-but-true scenarios where the bride’s stress or sense of entitlement leads to unreasonable demands, and she expects the MOH to gain superhero abilities,” she continued. “That kind of pressure can lead to blowouts and, sometimes, a boot from the bridal party.”

But the expert says it’s not common to uninvite someone from the wedding entirely. “That’s next-level drama and almost always stems from unresolved conflicts that boil over. It’s a shame when it happens, but sometimes, cutting ties is better than letting things spiral on the big day.”

“No cake—or wedding—is worth burning bridges over”

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

So if someone does end up getting kicked off the guest list, should they still be expected to get the bride and groom a gift? “Absolutely not! Especially under contentious circumstances, they have no obligation to shell out for a gift or offer any more support,” Megan says.

“Weddings are about celebrating relationships and bringing together those closest to you. However, if the relationship isn’t strong enough to keep someone on the guest list, expecting a gift or support is just unreasonable,” she shared.

“It’s different if the rescinded invite was a mutual, understanding decision—then a small gesture of goodwill might be appropriate,” the wedding expert added. “But in cases where things ended badly? It’s totally fine to skip the registry (and the drama).”

Finally, Megan added, “Weddings can be magical, but let’s not kid ourselves—they’re also stress factories that sometimes push people past their limits, both the bride and the MOH.”

“Whether you’re the bride, a bridesmaid, or just a guest, keep in mind that communication and empathy go a long way to keeping most problems at bay,” she says. “And remember, no cake—or wedding—is worth burning bridges over. Friends can be for life while the wedding is just one day, so focus on the love.”

The author later responded to a few comments and shared more information about the situation

Many readers supported the woman’s choice to cancel the cake order

However, some thought that both the author and the bride could have acted more maturely

