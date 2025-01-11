Bride Doesn’t Want Her Fiancé’s SIL At The Wedding Because She Was Uninvited From Her Christmas

ADVERTISEMENT

Planning a wedding can often feel like trying to piece together a complicated puzzle. There are lots of logistics to keep in mind, usually a strict budget hanging over the bride and groom’s heads and sometimes, pressure from friends and family members when it comes to who should even be invited to the celebration.

One couple learned this the hard way when the groom’s sister-in-law started assuming that she should have a say in the guest list simply because she owns the wedding venue. Below, you’ll find the full story that the bride recently shared on Reddit, as well as conversations with the bride and wedding expert Jhona Yellin, Editor at Bespoke Bride!

The bride and groom should always have the final say when it comes to who’s on the wedding guest list

So when the groom’s sister-in-law started having opinions about who should be invited, this bride began to wonder if it’s worth it to include her at all

“Writing the whole story out was probably more helpful (and cathartic) than anything else”

To find out even more about this situation, we reached out to the bride, Reddit user Bin-chook-4966, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda.

She revealed that since making her original post, she has shared an update explaining that she and her fiancé have decided to change wedding venues. “And not just by a bit, but by a whole country,” the bride shared in her post.

The couple is still allowing Ned to bring his plus-one (Karen) to the destination wedding. But thankfully, Bin-chook-4966 is feeling thrilled about the big day. “Possibly more than I was before,” she noted in her update.

We also asked the author what her relationship with Karen was like prior to all of this. “I had only met her a handful of times other than when she stayed with us,” she shared. “We were always friendly and got along well.”

“The uninviting happened six years after she stayed with us,” the OP continued. “I/we had been included in many family events and invites (even if we weren’t able to come due to being in a different continent) until that point.”

And what did the bride think of the responses to her post? “[They] were interesting. Writing the whole story out was probably more helpful (and cathartic) than anything else, as it forced me to detach emotionally, so I could make it understandable, which helped me get some perspective,” the author shared.

“Comments helped me confirm my gut instinct, which was being ignored because of the potential family drama that could ensue,” Bin-chook-4966 continued. “I did find it hard to try and explain the logistics/distances involved in the situation, as it was clear that people didn’t understand that, for some people, being in different countries means different continents. I’ve learnt that if I ever make another post that I’ll have to be more specific about that.”

“Using a family or friend’s venue can be magical, but it’s not without its hiccups”

We also were lucky enough to get in touch with wedding expert Jhona Yellin, Editor at Bespoke Bride, to hear her thoughts on this situation. First, we wanted to know how common it is for couples to have a wedding at a venue owned by a friend or family member.

“It’s pretty common! Who wouldn’t love the idea of a free venue, right?” she shared. “Grandma’s backyard, your parents’ beach house, or your best friend’s barn—they all sound dreamy and budget-friendly.”

“But, as with most ‘free’ things, there’s a catch (or five),” Jhona added. When it comes to the pros of choosing a venue like this, she says, “Cha-ching! You save on venue costs. That’s money you can throw at an open bar, extra florals, or a honeymoon upgrade (Maldives, anyone?).”

“It’s incredibly sentimental,” she continued. “Imagine saying your vows under the same tree you used to climb as a kid. How sweet is that? For example, take a peek at this high school sweetheart’s wedding held at their old schoolhouse. Talk about full-circle romance!”

The expert says you’re also not bound by strict venue rules. “Want to bring your dog? Go for it. Want to party until 2 a.m.? Why not!”

On the other hand, there are some cons that come along with a venue like this. “It’s a logistical beast. If the place isn’t wedding-ready, you’ll need to rent everything from toilets to twinkle lights,” Jhona noted.

Plus, you’ll be on clean-up duty. “Someone’s got to haul those trash bags at midnight, and spoiler alert: it’s probably you.”

And of course, there might be some family drama. “Aunt Mary might suddenly have opinions about your centerpieces since it’s her garden,” Jhona noted. “Using a family or friend’s venue can be magical, but it’s not without its hiccups. Proceed with caution—and maybe a solid plan B.”

“Your wedding should reflect you as a couple—not be a political battleground over who gets a plus-one”

“In our real wedding coverage, we’ve chatted with countless brides and grooms who chose to tie the knot at their own home or a family member’s (or friend’s) place,” the expert shared. “Check out Bethany and Ardie’s intimate wedding at home, for example.”

But Jhona says that the bride and groom still have every right to make all of the decisions when it comes to their big day. “It’s your wedding, your rules,” she told Bored Panda. “Just because you’re not footing the venue bill doesn’t mean you’ve handed over the reins to the guest list. Think of it like borrowing someone’s Netflix account—you get to watch what you want, not what they suggest.”

“That said, you might have to navigate a few awkward conversations if the family feels entitled to an invite list veto,” the expert added. “The trick is to stand your ground without causing WWIII. Be polite but firm: ‘We love you, but this is our decision.’ If they push back? Play the ‘this is our special day’ card—it’s undefeated. If you’re having more issues with your guest list – you should check out our post with tips for creating and managing your wedding guest list.”

Finally, we asked Jhona what advice she would give the couple in this situation. “Here’s the deal: if the pressure from your sister-in-law feels like too much drama, ditch the venue and start fresh somewhere else,” she shared. “Sure, it might cost more, but can you really put a price on your sanity?”

“If switching venues isn’t an option, then it’s time to channel your inner Beyoncé and set some boundaries,” the wedding expert continued. “Politely but firmly let the SIL know that the guest list is off-limits. If she can’t handle it, well, that’s a her problem, not yours.”

“At the end of the day, your wedding should reflect you as a couple—not be a political battleground over who gets a plus-one,” Jhona noted. “So whether you set boundaries or book a new spot entirely, do what feels right for you. And remember, the guest list won’t matter when you’re eating cake and dancing the night away.”

Later, the bride responded to several readers and provided even more information about her situation

Readers assured the bride that she had done nothing wrong and many recommended finding a new venue

Some also shared advice for the couple to make sure that their wedding is still all about them

A few days later the author came back with an update

Image credits: Bin-chook-4966