We've gathered some examples of the worst, trashiest and most tacky wedding guests out there. We also got in touch with Jhona Yellin, Editor of Bespoke Bride to learn more.

Couples often have to take their time when picking their wedding guestlist. However, generally most people expect their attending friends and family to at least behave. But as experience shows, people often make questionable decisions.

#1 Mother-In-Law Hires Someone To Throw Red Paint On Bride's Dress Share icon

#2 The Best Way To Make Your Ex Realize They Made The Best Decision Of Their Life Share icon

#3 Because Some People Can’t Have A Single Day That Is Not About Them Share icon

Bored Panda got in touch with Jhona Yellin, Editor of Bespoke Bride, and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. Naturally, given their extensive experience organizing all sorts of weddings every year, we were curious to hear if they have had any crazy stories. “Yes indeed! After 13 years of covering weddings all around the world, our team has a long list of some crazy stories. I once attended a wedding where a guest got into the couple's open bar a bit too early. By the time the cake was being cut, this person was on the dance floor, trying to reenact Dirty Dancing — solo.”

#4 The Audacity Of This Wedding Guest And Their Mom! Plan Your Own Special Moment, Cheapskates Share icon

#5 Bride's Sister Made It All About Her Share icon

#6 You’re Probably Wondering Why This Is Shame Worthy. Well How Do You Feel Now That You Know She Was Not The Bride Share icon

“Trust me, no one was ready for a full-body interpretive version of "I’ve Had the Time of My Life." It was... unforgettable, but probably not in the way the couple wanted,” she shared. Even the most conscientious planner would probably not have a strategy in place for something like this and many people are not nearly as good at planning as they think.

#7 A Perfect Time To Propose. Bridesmaid's Friend's Wedding Share icon

#8 I Went To A Wedding And Found A Decent Seat With A Good View. This Lady Sat Down In Front Of Me And Did Not Care One Bit That Her Fan Blocked The View Of Every Person Sitting Behind Her Share icon

#9 She Looks Absolutely Gorgeous, Except She’s Not The Bride Share icon

"And then there was a wedding when one of the groomsmen — yes, a groomsman — managed to spill red wine on the bride's gown before the ceremony had even started. It was like a rom-com blooper reel, except it wasn't funny in real life." she shared with Bored Panda.

#10 Wedding Guest Hires Their Own Photographer To Accompany Her To Friends Wedding Share icon

#11 More For Attendees: Inappropriate Questions Share icon

#12 "I Just Thought Your Wedding Was The Perfect Place For My Child's Birthday Party" Share icon

So we were curious to hear just how often the happy couple actually plans for the sort of things on display in this list. “Now, when planning a wedding, you'd think maybe couples would consider these disasters, but surprisingly, wedding crashers or misbehaving guests aren't always top of mind.”

#13 "Thank You Sooooo Much For Sharing Your Special Day With Us" Share icon

#14 Oh God. I Found It On Facebook. Even Matching Pearls Share icon

#15 A Guy That We (The Bride And Groom) Had Never Met Before Proposed To His Girlfriend At Our Wedding Share icon

“It’s more like an afterthought, you know, that moment of "Oh, maybe we should have a backup plan in case Uncle Frank brings that friend again." I’ve seen a few couples add "no crashers" security at some venues — smart move, by the way, especially if you’re having a high-profile event or if your family has a reputation for a little too much fun.”

#16 The Random Couple Who Crashed My Sister's Wedding Left A Card With $11.54 Inside Share icon Halfway through a great wedding, I see my dad's best friend hauling a drunk couple out of the reception. We thought it was hilarious and thought nothing more of it until today when they opened their gifts and found a card from "Uncle David and Aunt Nancy". There's no David or Nancy in either family and the underlined bits are just in-your-face trolling.



"Cheers to a life filled with many special memories. We feel so blessed to have been witness to your beautiful wedding. We wish you all the best in life!"

#17 Bridesmaid's Tale Of Her Wedding Date Trying To Bring A Date Share icon

#18 My Dad’s Extremely Embarrassing Announcement At My Cousin's Wedding Celebration Share icon

She was willing to provide some resources in case someone needed some extra help planning. “We always recommend couples to plan their wedding well, also for horrible events like the ones above. For example, they can read this bride's tips on how to throw a wedding your guests will love.”

#19 Photographer Shaming A Guest Share icon

#20 Guest At My Cousin's Reception Changed Into This Outfit Halfway Through The Night Share icon

#21 Friends Of Ours Get Married Saturday. They Posted This Message On Facebook That They Received From A (Now Ex) Guest Yesterday Share icon

Lastly, we wanted to hear if she believed weddings bring out drama in both the guests and couples alike. “Definitely! weddings do seem to have this strange effect on people. It’s like the heightened emotions, the romantic energy, the pressure to look perfect... it all simmers together, and for some people, it brings out their inner drama queen (or king).” ADVERTISEMENT

#22 My God. This Poor Couple. Not Even A Clueless Close Friend. Maybe A Child Wrote It. One Can Hope Share icon

#23 Almost One Year After Our Wedding And It Is Official None Of My (Groom) Friends Gave Us Gifts Share icon

#24 Kid Wants To Dress Up As A Lion To Their Wedding. Also Told To Change Their Centerpieces As Kid Doesn’t Like Balloons. Kid Is Mother’s Best Friend’s Child Share icon

“Think about it: You’ve got family tensions, old exes, bitter bridesmaids, and so much more happening in one place. It’s not surprising that some people snap under all that. The wedding scene is almost like a pressure cooker for drama, and all it takes is one person to tip it over the edge.”

#25 4 Weddings And A Cat Party Share icon

#26 Maid Of Honor Too Busy Texting To Watch The Ceremony Share icon

#27 Guest Invited Their Parents, Who We Haven't Met, To Our Destination Wedding Share icon

“And honestly? A bit of drama makes for a way better story afterward. Who wants to remember a perfectly calm and uneventful wedding, anyway? For brides (or grooms) that really get stressed in the days before, we recommend reading our post about how to manage pre-wedding stress.”

#28 Bride Trusts The Wrong Friend And Is Robbed On Her Wedding Share icon

#29 If I Had To See This You All Do Too Share icon

#30 I Look Good In White, And That’s What Matters At Someone Else’s Wedding Share icon

#31 A Guest Filled 7 Tupperware Containers With Food From The Wedding Reception And Gave The Couple 5 USD As A Gift Share icon

#32 A Wedding Guest Outdressed The Bride In The Philippines. A Little Too Revealing, And The Color Is A Bit Off For My Taste. What Do You Think? Share icon

#33 Someone Crashed My Wedding And Ruined It Share icon

#34 Groom Party Had An Interesting Take On Attire Share icon

#35 Trashy Reverend's Wife, Not Even A Guest Share icon

#36 Inviting 20 Extra People To A Wedding Share icon

#37 Disney Adults Make Everything About Them At His Brother’s Wedding Share icon

#38 The Groomsmen’s Wife Wore White And Caused Drama The Whole Wedding Share icon

#39 All Jokes Aside, Please Don't Do This To Your Daughter Share icon

#40 Stealing The Top Layer Of A Wedding Cake Share icon

#41 My Mom Was Going Through Her Old Wedding Mementos And Found This Response Card From A Relative. How Tacky Can You Get? Share icon "Sorry, i'm strapped for cash trying to start my own business - if you're interested in feeling better through natural nutrition in 30 days money back guarantee, let me know... I'll ship you info or products postage free!

Thanks for the invite!"



#42 Creepy Aunt Share icon

#43 From A Wedding Shaming Group I'm In. Bride And Groom Requested A Childfree Wedding. Entitled Guest Writes This Message On Their Invitation Share icon

#44 Someone Stole A $300 Gift Card From Our Card Table At The End Of Our Reception Share icon

#45 A Guest Asked If They Could Bring Their Pets To My Wedding Share icon

#46 Wedding Guests, Please Don't Do This. It's Not Funny, And Putting "Just Kidding" Doesn't Make It Better Share icon

#47 Guest Texts Bride Day Off For Address & Ride 2 Hours Before The Wedding Share icon

#48 Father Ambushed Me To Walk Me Down The Aisle Share icon

#49 Screw John Legend, All Of Me Is "Our" Song Only Share icon

#50 I Can’t Believe How Entitled People Can Be Share icon

#51 "This Is Why Guys And Girls Can’t Be Friends" Share icon

#52 Can I Just Shame My Own Toxic Maid Of Honor For A Minute Share icon

#53 Friend Gifted His Bride Professional Pictures Of Only Himself Share icon

#54 The Old Guy Who Stole The Wedding Cake Share icon

#55 Brother’s Best Female Friend Pledged Her Love For Him At My Wedding Reception. He Was Already Engaged To Someone Else Share icon

#56 Groom's Mother: "I'm More Important Than You" Share icon

#57 Wait, What? The Crossed Out Name Is Her Husband Share icon

#58 Not Shaming The Bride But She Had Such Terrible Luck On Her Special Day And Her Bridal Party, Chapel Director And Guests Were Awful Share icon

#59 My Sister Is Getting Married. This Is The Dress One Of Her Bridesmaids Bought Share icon

#60 An Interesting End To The Night Share icon

#61 Poor Photographer. That Said I'd Be Interested To See The Pictures That They Had To Capture While This All Went Down Share icon

#62 Starting My Wedding Ceremony Before My Mom Showed Up Share icon

#63 Just Invite Yourselves And Completely Disregard The Bride Share icon

#64 Never Thought It Would Happen To Me Share icon

#65 That One Friend Share icon

#66 Telling My In-Laws It Was On Them To Explain To Their Guests Why There Weren't Any Places For Them At My Wedding Reception Share icon

#67 Wedding Guest I’ve Never Met, Insulted We Won’t Let Her Stay In The "Honey Moon Suite" With Us (The Bride And Groom) Share icon

#68 Worst Maid Of Honor Ever, And I Have Been To Plenty Of Weddings Share icon

#69 Found This Gem Share icon The woman is doubling down because she was seeking validation and will not listen to anyone, and all of the comments are pegging her as the jerk in the scenario.



#70 Uninvited Guest RSVPs Under His Dad's Name Share icon

#71 Bride Has To Have A Child Free Wedding, Especially With New Restrictions On Guest Count. Guest Demands To Bring Their Son (18) Daughter (23), 3 Grandchildren, And A Dog To The Wedding Share icon

#72 What An Awful Thing To Do A Day Before The Wedding Share icon

#73 Advice: Revoke Invitation. Optional, But Encouraged: Let Everyone Under The Sun Know Why Share icon

#74 What Was The Tought Process Behind This Share icon

#75 Getting Married. Mother Isn't Invited Share icon

#76 Friend Gave Me Permission To Post This Letter They Received A Few Weeks After Their Wedding Share icon

#77 Wedding Guest Shaming - It’s Not Always Dealing With Bridezillas Share icon

#78 Guests Brought Their Dog To Our Wedding Share icon

#79 Wedding Photographers: What’s The Worst Thing That’s Happened To You At A Wedding? Share icon

#80 My Aunt Texted Us To Say That The Children Were Invited To My Cousin’s Destination Wedding After All, And Today My Cousin Called Everyone To Tell Us That Was Not The Case Share icon

#81 This Is What Can Happen When A Wedding Guest Takes It As A Personal Offense When Their Friend's Wedding DJ Doesn't Play Their Song Request Share icon

#82 When It’s All About You And Being Invited Share icon

#83 Wasn’t Invited But You Meant To Invite Me So I’ll Be There Anyway For Sure Share icon

#84 Groomsmen Don’t Show Up On The Day Of The Wedding Share icon

#85 My Friend Got A Late Diagnosis Of ADHD And Has Become Super Entitled To It, Wanting Everything To Be Inclusive Share icon I am ok with this bit. I feel his demands are too excessive and demanding. For reference, I haven't seen him in 5 years. I got these messages out of the blue, and the wedding is in a week.



#86 Just Got Married, And Apparently A Couple Of Wedding Guests Were Badgering Other Guests For “Embarrassing Stories” About Me And The Groom Share icon

#87 Copy Cat Friend Share icon

