Couples often have to take their time when picking their wedding guestlist. However, generally most people expect their attending friends and family to at least behave. But as experience shows, people often make questionable decisions.

We’ve gathered some examples of the worst, trashiest and most tacky wedding guests out there. We also got in touch with Jhona Yellin, Editor of Bespoke Bride to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to get angry, upvote the most egregious offenders and be sure to comment your thoughts and experiences below.

More info: Bespoke Bride

#1

Mother-In-Law Hires Someone To Throw Red Paint On Bride's Dress

Mother-In-Law Hires Someone To Throw Red Paint On Bride's Dress

Larilarieh Report

#2

The Best Way To Make Your Ex Realize They Made The Best Decision Of Their Life

The Best Way To Make Your Ex Realize They Made The Best Decision Of Their Life

stellateranto Report

#3

Because Some People Can’t Have A Single Day That Is Not About Them

Because Some People Can't Have A Single Day That Is Not About Them

Artisanthankfully Report

Bored Panda got in touch with Jhona Yellin, Editor of Bespoke Bride, and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. Naturally, given their extensive experience organizing all sorts of weddings every year, we were curious to hear if they have had any crazy stories.

“Yes indeed! After 13 years of covering weddings all around the world, our team has a long list of some crazy stories. I once attended a wedding where a guest got into the couple's open bar a bit too early. By the time the cake was being cut, this person was on the dance floor, trying to reenact Dirty Dancing — solo.”
#4

The Audacity Of This Wedding Guest And Their Mom! Plan Your Own Special Moment, Cheapskates

The Audacity Of This Wedding Guest And Their Mom! Plan Your Own Special Moment, Cheapskates

reddit.com Report

#5

Bride's Sister Made It All About Her

Bride's Sister Made It All About Her

reddit.com Report

glenellyn2 avatar
Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd divorce my sister if she pulled a stunt like this. Wow, how nasty.

#6

You’re Probably Wondering Why This Is Shame Worthy. Well How Do You Feel Now That You Know She Was Not The Bride

You're Probably Wondering Why This Is Shame Worthy. Well How Do You Feel Now That You Know She Was Not The Bride

Ladeboobop Report

glenellyn2 avatar
Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will never understand why some people think this is appropriate! Oh, and they look pathetic too, don't they? I imagine other guests are shaking their heads...🤦🏻‍♀️ Oh, wait! They're attention seekers, but too stupid to realize the attention is negative.

“Trust me, no one was ready for a full-body interpretive version of "I’ve Had the Time of My Life." It was... unforgettable, but probably not in the way the couple wanted,” she shared. Even the most conscientious planner would probably not have a strategy in place for something like this and many people are not nearly as good at planning as they think.

#7

A Perfect Time To Propose. Bridesmaid's Friend's Wedding

A Perfect Time To Propose. Bridesmaid's Friend's Wedding

reddit.com Report

biache34 avatar
Ellinor
Ellinor
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't do this unless you asked the bride and groom first (and if they said no, then don't do it either)

#8

I Went To A Wedding And Found A Decent Seat With A Good View. This Lady Sat Down In Front Of Me And Did Not Care One Bit That Her Fan Blocked The View Of Every Person Sitting Behind Her

I Went To A Wedding And Found A Decent Seat With A Good View. This Lady Sat Down In Front Of Me And Did Not Care One Bit That Her Fan Blocked The View Of Every Person Sitting Behind Her

Jen_With_Just_One_N Report

spaggie1 avatar
Brenda Spagnola-Wilson
Brenda Spagnola-Wilson
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, that fan would be a pile of straw if it was there after asking her to lower it.

#9

She Looks Absolutely Gorgeous, Except She’s Not The Bride

She Looks Absolutely Gorgeous, Except She's Not The Bride

DBear423 Report

auntiestela avatar
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don’t hide her identity, give her ALL the attention she wants…

“And then there was a wedding when one of the groomsmen — yes, a groomsman — managed to spill red wine on the bride's gown before the ceremony had even started. It was like a rom-com blooper reel, except it wasn’t funny in real life.” she shared with Bored Panda.

#10

Wedding Guest Hires Their Own Photographer To Accompany Her To Friends Wedding

Wedding Guest Hires Their Own Photographer To Accompany Her To Friends Wedding

swimalone Report

#11

More For Attendees: Inappropriate Questions

More For Attendees: Inappropriate Questions

lochnessrunner Report

#12

"I Just Thought Your Wedding Was The Perfect Place For My Child's Birthday Party"

"I Just Thought Your Wedding Was The Perfect Place For My Child's Birthday Party"

internetdramalobster Report

So we were curious to hear just how often the happy couple actually plans for the sort of things on display in this list. “Now, when planning a wedding, you'd think maybe couples would consider these disasters, but surprisingly, wedding crashers or misbehaving guests aren't always top of mind.”
#13

"Thank You Sooooo Much For Sharing Your Special Day With Us"

"Thank You Sooooo Much For Sharing Your Special Day With Us"

reddit.com Report

#14

Oh God. I Found It On Facebook. Even Matching Pearls

Oh God. I Found It On Facebook. Even Matching Pearls

mdnnnsph Report

stefanscheiben avatar
The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The image is not 100% conclusive, though. The outfit would be totally appropriate if they married each other.

#15

A Guy That We (The Bride And Groom) Had Never Met Before Proposed To His Girlfriend At Our Wedding

A Guy That We (The Bride And Groom) Had Never Met Before Proposed To His Girlfriend At Our Wedding

reddit.com Report

glenellyn2 avatar
Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This takes the cake, and I don't mean the wedding cake. I would hate to be proposed to in front of a group of total strangers!

“It’s more like an afterthought, you know, that moment of "Oh, maybe we should have a backup plan in case Uncle Frank brings that friend again." I’ve seen a few couples add "no crashers" security at some venues — smart move, by the way, especially if you’re having a high-profile event or if your family has a reputation for a little too much fun.”
#16

The Random Couple Who Crashed My Sister's Wedding Left A Card With $11.54 Inside

The Random Couple Who Crashed My Sister's Wedding Left A Card With $11.54 Inside

Halfway through a great wedding, I see my dad's best friend hauling a drunk couple out of the reception. We thought it was hilarious and thought nothing more of it until today when they opened their gifts and found a card from "Uncle David and Aunt Nancy". There's no David or Nancy in either family and the underlined bits are just in-your-face trolling.

"Cheers to a life filled with many special memories. We feel so blessed to have been witness to your beautiful wedding. We wish you all the best in life!"

ProfessionalReveal Report

#17

Bridesmaid's Tale Of Her Wedding Date Trying To Bring A Date

Bridesmaid's Tale Of Her Wedding Date Trying To Bring A Date

reddit.com Report

#18

My Dad’s Extremely Embarrassing Announcement At My Cousin's Wedding Celebration

My Dad's Extremely Embarrassing Announcement At My Cousin's Wedding Celebration

cmarie22345 Report

She was willing to provide some resources in case someone needed some extra help planning. “We always recommend couples to plan their wedding well, also for horrible events like the ones above. For example, they can read this bride's tips on how to throw a wedding your guests will love.”
#19

Photographer Shaming A Guest

Photographer Shaming A Guest

Imaginary_symphony Report

pass_nad avatar
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We had a no phone/no photo rule during the ceremony because we had 2 photographers. Then we shared pictures on a website.

#20

Guest At My Cousin's Reception Changed Into This Outfit Halfway Through The Night

Guest At My Cousin's Reception Changed Into This Outfit Halfway Through The Night

savealltheelephants Report

#21

Friends Of Ours Get Married Saturday. They Posted This Message On Facebook That They Received From A (Now Ex) Guest Yesterday

Friends Of Ours Get Married Saturday. They Posted This Message On Facebook That They Received From A (Now Ex) Guest Yesterday

alaslama Report

glenellyn2 avatar
Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No great loss. Actually, I'd call this a win since you now know just what kind of person they are.

Lastly, we wanted to hear if she believed weddings bring out drama in both the guests and couples alike. “Definitely! weddings do seem to have this strange effect on people. It’s like the heightened emotions, the romantic energy, the pressure to look perfect... it all simmers together, and for some people, it brings out their inner drama queen (or king).”

#22

My God. This Poor Couple. Not Even A Clueless Close Friend. Maybe A Child Wrote It. One Can Hope

My God. This Poor Couple. Not Even A Clueless Close Friend. Maybe A Child Wrote It. One Can Hope

glass_heart2002 Report

#23

Almost One Year After Our Wedding And It Is Official None Of My (Groom) Friends Gave Us Gifts

Almost One Year After Our Wedding And It Is Official None Of My (Groom) Friends Gave Us Gifts

reddit.com Report

#24

Kid Wants To Dress Up As A Lion To Their Wedding. Also Told To Change Their Centerpieces As Kid Doesn’t Like Balloons. Kid Is Mother’s Best Friend’s Child

Kid Wants To Dress Up As A Lion To Their Wedding. Also Told To Change Their Centerpieces As Kid Doesn't Like Balloons. Kid Is Mother's Best Friend's Child

Zebra4129 Report

“Think about it: You’ve got family tensions, old exes, bitter bridesmaids, and so much more happening in one place. It’s not surprising that some people snap under all that. The wedding scene is almost like a pressure cooker for drama, and all it takes is one person to tip it over the edge.”
#25

4 Weddings And A Cat Party

4 Weddings And A Cat Party

mayanpapayan Report

#26

Maid Of Honor Too Busy Texting To Watch The Ceremony

Maid Of Honor Too Busy Texting To Watch The Ceremony

MelancholyMember Report

#27

Guest Invited Their Parents, Who We Haven't Met, To Our Destination Wedding

Guest Invited Their Parents, Who We Haven't Met, To Our Destination Wedding

LawLion Report

“And honestly? A bit of drama makes for a way better story afterward. Who wants to remember a perfectly calm and uneventful wedding, anyway? For brides (or grooms) that really get stressed in the days before, we recommend reading our post about how to manage pre-wedding stress.”
#28

Bride Trusts The Wrong Friend And Is Robbed On Her Wedding

Bride Trusts The Wrong Friend And Is Robbed On Her Wedding

Leja06 Report

#29

If I Had To See This You All Do Too

If I Had To See This You All Do Too

Same-Chicken-2748 Report

#30

I Look Good In White, And That’s What Matters At Someone Else’s Wedding

I Look Good In White, And That's What Matters At Someone Else's Wedding

ChiefHat Report

glenellyn2 avatar
Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only way other guests would not notice is if they are also blind. Sheesh!

#31

A Guest Filled 7 Tupperware Containers With Food From The Wedding Reception And Gave The Couple 5 USD As A Gift

A Guest Filled 7 Tupperware Containers With Food From The Wedding Reception And Gave The Couple 5 USD As A Gift

numanuma_ Report

#32

A Wedding Guest Outdressed The Bride In The Philippines. A Little Too Revealing, And The Color Is A Bit Off For My Taste. What Do You Think?

A Wedding Guest Outdressed The Bride In The Philippines. A Little Too Revealing, And The Color Is A Bit Off For My Taste. What Do You Think?

reddit.com Report

auntiestela avatar
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There’s always one who has outshine the bride/ no matter the country, culture, ethnicity, etc

#33

Someone Crashed My Wedding And Ruined It

Someone Crashed My Wedding And Ruined It

Queenrocks1983 Report

#34

Groom Party Had An Interesting Take On Attire

Groom Party Had An Interesting Take On Attire

TechLover89 Report

stefanscheiben avatar
The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks more like a deliberate theme style, so maybe there is more to it?

#35

Trashy Reverend's Wife, Not Even A Guest

Trashy Reverend's Wife, Not Even A Guest

unperrubi Report

#36

Inviting 20 Extra People To A Wedding

Inviting 20 Extra People To A Wedding

entomofile Report

kerstinbillfraser avatar
YakFactory
YakFactory
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How presumptuous is that? The bride and groom really want to pay for 20 extra meals for people they don't know.

#37

Disney Adults Make Everything About Them At His Brother’s Wedding

Disney Adults Make Everything About Them At His Brother's Wedding

tastyfriend Report

#38

The Groomsmen’s Wife Wore White And Caused Drama The Whole Wedding

The Groomsmen's Wife Wore White And Caused Drama The Whole Wedding

ConcernedBridetoBe Report

#39

All Jokes Aside, Please Don't Do This To Your Daughter

All Jokes Aside, Please Don't Do This To Your Daughter

Maloolooloo Report

#40

Stealing The Top Layer Of A Wedding Cake

Stealing The Top Layer Of A Wedding Cake

x2sean1x Report

#41

My Mom Was Going Through Her Old Wedding Mementos And Found This Response Card From A Relative. How Tacky Can You Get?

My Mom Was Going Through Her Old Wedding Mementos And Found This Response Card From A Relative. How Tacky Can You Get?

"Sorry, i'm strapped for cash trying to start my own business - if you're interested in feeling better through natural nutrition in 30 days money back guarantee, let me know... I'll ship you info or products postage free!
Thanks for the invite!"

bethesda_glitch Report

#42

Creepy Aunt

Creepy Aunt

doglefoxes Report

#43

From A Wedding Shaming Group I'm In. Bride And Groom Requested A Childfree Wedding. Entitled Guest Writes This Message On Their Invitation

From A Wedding Shaming Group I'm In. Bride And Groom Requested A Childfree Wedding. Entitled Guest Writes This Message On Their Invitation

vdova Report

auntiestela avatar
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s not about respect. Simply put, If you can’t abide by the bride and groom’s wishes - don’t attend the wedding

#44

Someone Stole A $300 Gift Card From Our Card Table At The End Of Our Reception

Someone Stole A $300 Gift Card From Our Card Table At The End Of Our Reception

aye_ehn_jayy Report

#45

A Guest Asked If They Could Bring Their Pets To My Wedding

A Guest Asked If They Could Bring Their Pets To My Wedding

kt-bug17 Report

#46

Wedding Guests, Please Don't Do This. It's Not Funny, And Putting "Just Kidding" Doesn't Make It Better

Wedding Guests, Please Don't Do This. It's Not Funny, And Putting "Just Kidding" Doesn't Make It Better

tn_notahick Report

#47

Guest Texts Bride Day Off For Address & Ride 2 Hours Before The Wedding

Guest Texts Bride Day Off For Address & Ride 2 Hours Before The Wedding

Conscious_Use_ Report

#48

Father Ambushed Me To Walk Me Down The Aisle

Father Ambushed Me To Walk Me Down The Aisle

ManRayMantaRay Report

#49

Screw John Legend, All Of Me Is "Our" Song Only

Screw John Legend, All Of Me Is "Our" Song Only

ifyoureoffendedgtfo Report

#50

I Can’t Believe How Entitled People Can Be

I Can't Believe How Entitled People Can Be

reddit.com Report

#51

"This Is Why Guys And Girls Can’t Be Friends"

"This Is Why Guys And Girls Can't Be Friends"

bbyddymack Report

#52

Can I Just Shame My Own Toxic Maid Of Honor For A Minute

Can I Just Shame My Own Toxic Maid Of Honor For A Minute

CosmicMoose77 Report

#53

Friend Gifted His Bride Professional Pictures Of Only Himself

Friend Gifted His Bride Professional Pictures Of Only Himself

Ok-Nail9928 Report

#54

The Old Guy Who Stole The Wedding Cake

The Old Guy Who Stole The Wedding Cake

aquafrizzantesv Report

#55

Brother’s Best Female Friend Pledged Her Love For Him At My Wedding Reception. He Was Already Engaged To Someone Else

Brother's Best Female Friend Pledged Her Love For Him At My Wedding Reception. He Was Already Engaged To Someone Else

Original-Move8786 Report

#56

Groom's Mother: "I'm More Important Than You"

Groom's Mother: "I'm More Important Than You"

persondude27 Report

#57

Wait, What? The Crossed Out Name Is Her Husband

Wait, What? The Crossed Out Name Is Her Husband

idowithkozlowski Report

#58

Not Shaming The Bride But She Had Such Terrible Luck On Her Special Day And Her Bridal Party, Chapel Director And Guests Were Awful

Not Shaming The Bride But She Had Such Terrible Luck On Her Special Day And Her Bridal Party, Chapel Director And Guests Were Awful

missthrowaway87 Report

#59

My Sister Is Getting Married. This Is The Dress One Of Her Bridesmaids Bought

My Sister Is Getting Married. This Is The Dress One Of Her Bridesmaids Bought

hallengoats Report

#60

An Interesting End To The Night

An Interesting End To The Night

spanksmitten Report

#61

Poor Photographer. That Said I'd Be Interested To See The Pictures That They Had To Capture While This All Went Down

Poor Photographer. That Said I'd Be Interested To See The Pictures That They Had To Capture While This All Went Down

Ellie_Loves_ Report

#62

Starting My Wedding Ceremony Before My Mom Showed Up

Starting My Wedding Ceremony Before My Mom Showed Up

HunterQueen23 Report

#63

Just Invite Yourselves And Completely Disregard The Bride

Just Invite Yourselves And Completely Disregard The Bride

ablinksum2 Report

#64

Never Thought It Would Happen To Me

Never Thought It Would Happen To Me

madamdirecter Report

#65

That One Friend

That One Friend

alc2000 Report

#66

Telling My In-Laws It Was On Them To Explain To Their Guests Why There Weren't Any Places For Them At My Wedding Reception

Telling My In-Laws It Was On Them To Explain To Their Guests Why There Weren't Any Places For Them At My Wedding Reception

SignificanceMany1470 Report

#67

Wedding Guest I’ve Never Met, Insulted We Won’t Let Her Stay In The "Honey Moon Suite" With Us (The Bride And Groom)

Wedding Guest I've Never Met, Insulted We Won't Let Her Stay In The "Honey Moon Suite" With Us (The Bride And Groom)

SilverrrFoxxxy Report

#68

Worst Maid Of Honor Ever, And I Have Been To Plenty Of Weddings

Worst Maid Of Honor Ever, And I Have Been To Plenty Of Weddings

bduncan19 Report

#69

Found This Gem

Found This Gem

The woman is doubling down because she was seeking validation and will not listen to anyone, and all of the comments are pegging her as the jerk in the scenario.

Vixen22213 Report

#70

Uninvited Guest RSVPs Under His Dad's Name

Uninvited Guest RSVPs Under His Dad's Name

sustainablepanini Report

#71

Bride Has To Have A Child Free Wedding, Especially With New Restrictions On Guest Count. Guest Demands To Bring Their Son (18) Daughter (23), 3 Grandchildren, And A Dog To The Wedding

Bride Has To Have A Child Free Wedding, Especially With New Restrictions On Guest Count. Guest Demands To Bring Their Son (18) Daughter (23), 3 Grandchildren, And A Dog To The Wedding

Ellie_Loves_ Report

#72

What An Awful Thing To Do A Day Before The Wedding

What An Awful Thing To Do A Day Before The Wedding

Borats_Gypsy_Tears Report

#73

Advice: Revoke Invitation. Optional, But Encouraged: Let Everyone Under The Sun Know Why

Advice: Revoke Invitation. Optional, But Encouraged: Let Everyone Under The Sun Know Why

sofierylala Report

#74

What Was The Tought Process Behind This

What Was The Tought Process Behind This

Ihateturkmenistan Report

#75

Getting Married. Mother Isn't Invited

Getting Married. Mother Isn't Invited

pufferfishofquality Report

fnc122431 avatar
whodunnitfan2013
whodunnitfan2013
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Anger and hatred will make you sick" Gives off "They're still your family!" vibes

#76

Friend Gave Me Permission To Post This Letter They Received A Few Weeks After Their Wedding

Friend Gave Me Permission To Post This Letter They Received A Few Weeks After Their Wedding

imtiredofthisgrandpa Report

#77

Wedding Guest Shaming - It’s Not Always Dealing With Bridezillas

Wedding Guest Shaming - It’s Not Always Dealing With Bridezillas

Lucky-One-9508 Report

#78

Guests Brought Their Dog To Our Wedding

Guests Brought Their Dog To Our Wedding

soularbear77 Report

#79

Wedding Photographers: What’s The Worst Thing That’s Happened To You At A Wedding?

Wedding Photographers: What’s The Worst Thing That’s Happened To You At A Wedding?

ClearCode1059 Report

#80

My Aunt Texted Us To Say That The Children Were Invited To My Cousin’s Destination Wedding After All, And Today My Cousin Called Everyone To Tell Us That Was Not The Case

My Aunt Texted Us To Say That The Children Were Invited To My Cousin’s Destination Wedding After All, And Today My Cousin Called Everyone To Tell Us That Was Not The Case

aitaweddingguest Report

#81

This Is What Can Happen When A Wedding Guest Takes It As A Personal Offense When Their Friend's Wedding DJ Doesn't Play Their Song Request

This Is What Can Happen When A Wedding Guest Takes It As A Personal Offense When Their Friend's Wedding DJ Doesn't Play Their Song Request

dancefloorlove Report

#82

When It’s All About You And Being Invited

When It’s All About You And Being Invited

jigglethesepuffs Report

#83

Wasn’t Invited But You Meant To Invite Me So I’ll Be There Anyway For Sure

Wasn’t Invited But You Meant To Invite Me So I’ll Be There Anyway For Sure

biglovinbertha Report

#84

Groomsmen Don’t Show Up On The Day Of The Wedding

Groomsmen Don’t Show Up On The Day Of The Wedding

sayitaintsooooo Report

#85

My Friend Got A Late Diagnosis Of ADHD And Has Become Super Entitled To It, Wanting Everything To Be Inclusive

My Friend Got A Late Diagnosis Of ADHD And Has Become Super Entitled To It, Wanting Everything To Be Inclusive

I am ok with this bit. I feel his demands are too excessive and demanding. For reference, I haven't seen him in 5 years. I got these messages out of the blue, and the wedding is in a week.

Low-Wrongdoer-8203 Report

#86

Just Got Married, And Apparently A Couple Of Wedding Guests Were Badgering Other Guests For “Embarrassing Stories” About Me And The Groom

Just Got Married, And Apparently A Couple Of Wedding Guests Were Badgering Other Guests For “Embarrassing Stories” About Me And The Groom

chilifacenoodlepunch Report

#87

Copy Cat Friend

Copy Cat Friend

Delicious-Midnight11 Report

#88

Rude Guest Insults Bride Because He Doesn’t Know How To Use The Online RSVP System And She Didn’t Respond To His Message Instantly

Rude Guest Insults Bride Because He Doesn’t Know How To Use The Online RSVP System And She Didn’t Respond To His Message Instantly

psburrito Report

