Weddings remain one of those often discussed topics precisely because we all love a little bit of drama. After all, where else can you combine what is basically a big party with so much intrigue, angst and bad decisions? Of course, these sorts of stories often also include marriages that are doomed from the start or just never get off the ground. Someone asked “Has anyone ever attended a wedding that got called off on the altar?” and people shared their most shocking stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and stories in the comments section below.

#1 My mother owns a wedding photography business and she has personally shot well over 1000 weddings. She has so many stories that would go great in this thread. One of my favorite being when the groom put photos of his fiance cheating on him under everyone's chair and when the ceremony was about to begin he told everyone to grab the picture, called her a cheating wh*re and walked out leaving her father with the bill.

#2 I was not in attendance because I was like 2 at the time, but a cousin of my Dad was on the altar ready to go, then the groomsmen showed up with the groom still f****d up from the night before. Groom threw up on the altar when he got up there. Wedding called off and the two never married. Great-grandfather prevented everyone from eating all the food at the reception and everyone just kinda went home.

#3 This is actually kinda stupid, but during an Indian ceremony, when the bride and groom stood up to start their ceremony, the bride's skirt fell. The groom had a fit and stopped the wedding because of it. Apparently it was disrespectful on her part. They never ended up getting married later (pretty sure it was arranged though, so, good on her?).

#4 I was a bridesmaid. All of her friends (including myself), her parents, and anyone else with half a brain had been telling her to get rid of him all along, and to definitely not marry him (no job, physically and verbally abusive). We'd given up by the time of her wedding, and I was trying to be happy for her. Instead of saying 'I do,' she was just looking around the room and then ran back down the aisle. We were all dumbfounded, except for her father who yelled a variation of what we were all thinking, "Thank You, Jesus Christ.".

#5 I've been to one wedding where the bride bolted about 20 min before the ceremony. She asked everyone to leave the room she was getting ready in, saying she needed a minute. So, family thought she was being super spiritual and talking to god, but in fact decided to do some blow and decided "f**k this marriage s**t" and left.



And another one where in the middle of the vows, the guy stopped the priest and said "i can't do this" and literally ran out of the place. From what I found out later, he hid on the resort's property in some bushes until his mother (who hated the almost bride) happened to walk by. He had her retrieve his cellphone and keys from his room. The groom also went on the honeymoon trip with his mom.. sooooo.. yeah.

#6 I was not there, but my wife was (before we were married). One of the gifts was a set of nice new white sheets for the marriage night, so they do not ruin the bedsheets on their first time. During the reception post ceremony, the bride comes back and tells everybody to go home and take back their gifts, except the white sheets. They were used by her husband and sister.

#7 A good friend of mine was getting married to a guy we all liked. He was a strict Catholic, refused to have sex before marriage, always went to confession. I was a bridesmaid and my husband was Best Man. When the priest said, "Is there anyone who objects to this wedding? Speak now," everyone giggled because the guy's mom was giving the stink eye to the crowd, daring someone to speak up. The priest chuckled and began to talk again.



"We come together not to mark the start of a relationship, but to recognize a bond that..."



"SCREW THEIR BOND! She's pregnant with my baby!"



Turns out my ex-friend was having sex with the groom's cousin. She was, in fact, pregnant by him and was hoping to trick her fiance into thinking it was his. Her fiance was livid. In the end, he forced her to pay his family back half the money they spent of their $75,000 wedding.

#8 I've been at a wedding that got called off. The chick's ex-boyfriend came up and punched the groom in the face. It was a pretty bad altarcation.

#9 I was to be married March 4, 2003. At my fiances bachelorette she ended up cheating on me with a guy from out of state, someone she had never even layed eyes on before in her life. We had everything paid for already. The night before the wedding I received a call from our good friend, (also the person to marry us) who told me everything that went down at her party. I guess to make a long story short, I went with her dad to the venue to let them know that there would be no wedding shortly after I broke the news to her.



tldr; We shot the cake that night.

#10 I have a friend whose fiancee ran his car off the road on the way to the wedding. Hey may have been trying to k*ll himself. Turned out he's gay and hadn't been dealing with it very well.

#11 Wedding in Niagara, groom and groomsmen show up for the photos HAMMERED. They r so rude and horrible that the bride storms off saying she "just can't do this". Then the would-have-been mother in law reams out the a*****e groom. He flips out, tears his tuxedo off of his arms and body in a fit of rage, and runs in to the woods to escape.



True story. Happened this summer.

#12 I was at a wedding where the grooms father spit on the bride. A 6 minute-long fist fight ensued.



Apparently she slept around on the groom and the groom couldn't believe it. His father was traditional Portuguese. The bigger surprise is why it was the grooms dad and not the mother that did the spitting.

#13 At my friends' wedding, everyone stood as the bride started her walk down the aisle...everyone expect the groom's great grandmother, who had died suddenly and quietly just moments before. The wedding was stopped and everyone disbanded so that the families could deal with the tragedy.

They held a (non-fatal) wedding a few months later that included many tributes to the great grandmum and, 10 years later, are happily married.

#14 One of my good friends was dumped through a text message 3 hours before the wedding; some Pentecostal prophets told that girl they weren't right for each other couple a of months before the wedding. imagine waking up for the big day at 9 AM and your iPhone screen saying something like: I don't think we are made for each other , i don't have divine guidance.( after 13 months of relationship) now she had divine guidance for dating his friend

#15 My Dad stood my Mom up at the altar. I had already been born (about 2 yo), the wedding was in mid swing at my God Parents home, guests in their seats and all, Dad just never showed up. Parents stayed together for another six years, separated when I was 8.

#16 My own wedding got called off mid-ceremony. I had just finished saying my own vows before being arrested by local police on a assault/domestic-violence charge. (I beat up my *almost* brother-in-law for stealing my car. FWIW, he punched me in the face first but that doesn't matter in my state.) Police didn't care what was going on, I got carried out in handcuffs in front of ALL of my family.



There are many negative consequences to having your wedding day ending like that beyond the obvious. Have never been able to repair my relationship with her family.



TL,DR; got arrested at the alter.

#17 So close. Couple of co-workers got married on a Saturday. At the reception, with at least a few drinks in him, the husband told his wife, "You know you weren't my first choice."



Monday morning, we found our wedding gifts on our desks.

#18 Went to a wedding in Tuscany, the couple was from San Francisco, but both had family from around Europe and the East Coast, so Italy was a good centiral location. They rented a villa to have the wedding at, around 100 guest, gorgeous setting, impeccably catered, but the bride got cold feet and disappeared about an hour before the ceremony. The groom gave a very eloquent speech, thanking everyone for coming, explained what had happened and really put everyone at ease, and we had a great party. He got pretty smashed afterwards, but the social grace with which he handled it was remarkable.

#19 My mom was engaged to a guy before my Dad, and stood him up at the altar. About a week before the wedding, this guy she was engaged to started to grow a beard, with plans to shave it off before the wedding. Apparently, it had a very red tint to it, and she refused to possibly have kids with red hair.



She left the man at the alter day of the wedding, never walked down the aisle and just walked out.



Mom left a guy heartbroken because she wouldn't have a ginger kid.

Then I married a ginger.

#20 Wedding photographer here. I've never seen one called off during the ceremony, but before I started at the studio I'm at now my boss apparently showed up for a wedding and the bride was nowhere to be seen. Everybody was a little confused and eventually they were told, by one of the bridesmaids I believe, that the previous night the bride had slept with one of the groomsmen and that they had run away together.

#21 My roommate was a bass player in a wedding band for 11 years. At one classy wedding, the groom's father caught the bride and the best man f*****g before the ceremony. The two families got into a huge brawl, the police came, and the band never even got to play. After the commotion died down, the bride's father paid the band anyway.

#22 Ive had a wedding were the husband jokingly said no at the altar, the clerk from the local authority was a bit of an old school dude accepted that anwser... They married 2 weeks later.

#23 No, but a friend was in a wedding that ended up getting called off just before the ceremony. The groom refused to sign a pre-nup, so the father of the bride comes out and tells the guests that the wedding is off, the folks on the bride's side can stay for the reception (this was at some country club), but the groom's side can f**k off.

#24 A friend of my family had been together with his lady for 7 years and decided to have a lavish destination wedding. We're from Australia and they wanted to have a Las Vegas wedding. If you wanted to attend you had to pay the ridiculous amount to fly over to America, and for most of the family it took a lot of saving. Apparently, for months before the wedding the sister of the bride had been saying to the bride spiteful things about marriage and about not going through with the wedding.



The big day came, everyone had spent a lot of money getting to their dream destination and the ceremony was beautiful. However, when it came to sign the documents and make it legal the spiteful sister decided to have one last "joke" about marriage being forever. The bride then proceeded to freak out and didnt sign the paper, she just said "I can't do this" and ran out. The sister and the bride ended up taking the honeymoon and the groom just wandered around the hotel for hours in a daze.



Needless to say everyone was pissseeddd that the bride insisted on a lavish overseas wedding that most family members couldnt afford and didnt end up going through with it.

#25 I was visiting in a hospital and saw a wedding going on in the chapel there so I popped in. The place was full of family, but I guess it was all the groom's family. Anyway the bride stops in the middle of the ceremony and says she wasn't in love with the groom, she was in love with his brother. She said something about lying to a nurse about being the groom's fiance so she could visit the guy because she'd brought him in unconscious. Damn HIPAA laws.



Anyway, she apologizes to everyone and runs out. A few weeks later, I'm trying to get on a train (this is in Chicago) and there's this family again. They're blocking up the turnstile and the brother goes into her little booth and proposes. I didn't see the original groom, but I missed my train because the family wouldn't get out of the way.

#26 Not called of at the alter but right before they walked down the aisle. Mother of the bride walked in on the bride having sex with a groomsman in the church basement. Very Awkward when the mother ran down the aisle to explain to the people waiting for the wedding to start that there were "complications" and the weddings is cancelled.

#27 My 8th grade US History teacher was left at the altar before. She was large and in charge...She would get flashbacks from that moment she was left at the altar during class and turn from chill to c**t in a matter of seconds. She even had photos of the two of them with his face scratched off and whatnot in the classroom and she would always reference him and talk about throwing him off a building or something similar of the sort. Long story short, I got a B in that class.

#28 I have a brother who is about ten years older than me. This happened when I was fourteen at the time, and didn't learn about the full extent of the events that happened until a few years later, when I was older and had a better understanding of things.



My brother was one of the groomsmen at a friend's wedding. Typical college sweetheat story, the bride and groom had dated all through college and he had proposed on their graduation day. Everything was all set for a beautiful summer wedding.



However, the bride to be was having doubts. She had only ever had sex with one man, her fiance, and knew that the groom to be was in the same situation. One lover his whole life, his fiance. Apparently she had been reading a lot "Sex and your Marriage" self help books and she had come to the conclusion that lack of sexual experience was the number one destroyer of marriages.



So she came to my brother's friend (the groom to be) with this idea that they participate in a foursome, or a partner-swap with the best man and maid of honor, their two best friends, the night before the wedding.



Brilliant, right? I swear you can't make this s**t up. The groom to be fights the idea for a while, but his fiance threatens to call off the wedding if he doesn't go through with this. He talks with his best friend, he reluctantly agrees. She talks with her best friend, she reluctantly agrees. Everybody's in (no pun intended).



So the night before the wedding comes, and the four are getting plastered at the happy couple-to-be's apartment. Here's where s**t goes down. Apparently the groom drinks too much and can't get it up (at least that's what he says happened) and what essentially occurs that night is a threesome between the maid of honor, the bride to be, and the best man.



The groom to be, humiliated and distraught, leaves the apartment in the middle of the trio's lovemaking and drunk drives his car straight into a freeway median.



The wedding's called off due to the accident, and the groom ends up paralyzed from the waist down.



Great guy, the paralyzed wood-be groom. My brother and I play pick up with him once or twice a month at the local rec center. My brother was not the best man, FYI. The paralyzed groom doesn't like to talk about anything that happened, and I'm pretty sure he and his would be best man don't talk anymore. I saw the bride at an xmas party my parents threw a few years ago, her parents are family friends. I think she's married and has shat out a kid or two.



tl;dr Couple planned foursome night prior to getting hitched, didn't work out as planned, groom got in car accident and is paralyzed. Wedding was called off, bride ended up marrying someone else, still see groom from time to time.

#29 I had an awful history teacher in high school who used to brag how he left a woman at the alter. He was a short, angry, troll of a man. Would cover the windows so no sunlight would come into the room, and make us put all of our backpack against the wall. Would then publicly mock anyone who had to get up and retrieve something from their backpack during class.



He said that he went up to her and told her it wasn't worth it. And then went home to have a beer. Ugh, he was so smug about it, made me feel sick.



If i wasn't do insecure in high school, I would have complained about him. He made all the pretty girls who wore short skirts sit in the front row. Fav saying was " if this was war, we'd all be dead." He'd made my whole row stay 15 min. after class because one day I didn't feel like saying the pledge (had a cold, stood but didn't talk).

#30 Not me but my grandfather. When my grandfather was a teenager he was with his family at a friend of his parent's wedding. When the preacher said the whole "if there's anyone present who has a reason this couple should not be joined in holy matrimony, speak now or forever hold your peace" bit, the father of the bride stood up and said, "I do," at which point he, the bride and groom, and the preacher left to have a private discussion. They came back about ten minutes later and called the wedding off. My grandfather and I used to enjoy hypothesizing about what the father of the bride could have said.

#31 One of the 4th grade teachers at my elementary school got left at the altar on the day of the wedding. Apparently the groom just didn't show up. I wasn't there because I was in a different 4th grade class, but she invited her class, so a lot of my friends were there and it was a little awkward the next Monday (for me. I imagine it was mortifying for her).



She's happily married now though.

#32 My best friend my freshman year was getting married to his high school sweetheart. They show up together a couple hours before the ceremony. People shuffle in, my friend and the rest of the party is at the front of the chapel, music starts playing... and the officiant comes out and tells my friend "Son, I've got bad news. You're not getting married today." Bride totally left everyone, didn't tell even her bridesmaids - she just up and left. Called him two weeks later apologizing.



That was eight years ago, and he's still screwed up over it.

#33 I myself wasn't there but about 15 years ago, a female cousin on my dad's side of the family was stood up at the altar.



The only thing of this wedding that I've seen are old pictures of the event on facebook. A caption under one picture in which she is dressed in her wedding gown, complete with veil, is "I thought I was going to get married. Oh, well, it was a good thought at the time.".

#34 A few years ago, a friend of ours was working as a waiter at a big venue where they host receptions for huge weddings.



Huge crowd in attendance - then the groom has a heart attack and dies right in the middle of the reception. They give him CPR in front of everyone but he died right there.



It was hugely traumatic (obviously) - a lot of the waiting staff had to have trauma counselling.



We all learnt to appreciate life better after that night.

#35 A friend of mine rapidly developed relationship with a girl. She was ok - just proposing and marrying 2 months after first meeting seemed way too quick for me. Main idea of the guy was "everyone should marry - why not right now?". I was invited but didn't go to the wedding - I didn't like whole (stupid) idea and friend was way too nervous so I expected some minor f*k ups.



And right when I thought "they must be standing in front of altar now" I heard my friend calling me outside of my house (I live not far from the church). He escaped ceremony right in front of all people - somehow he realized he shouldn't do that. So we went to a bar, got drunk and I feel like the guy was genuinely happy - for the first time during last month.



EDIT: also I remembered another wedding - it went ok but newlywed guy got drunk, passed out and fiancee (wife) f*d half of male guests during followed party - literally everyone who wasn't too drunk to f**k.

#36 Yes. I was at a wedding of a close friend in Manchester, UK. Everything was going on as planned - ish, when the police came in and arrested the couple. 'Someone' had notified the police that an 'illegal' (sham) wedding was taking place. Lots of people from both familes explained that they have known the couple for 2-3 years - not a f**k was given by the police. The case went to the court, and the CPS (crown prosecution service) got some bollocking. My friend and his then fiance (now wife) were compensated - £22.50!

#37 An older co-workers story:



Groom was waiting on the altar, and bride-to-be was in some side room down a hall in the church. Was taking a REALLY long time, so long that the groom went down the hall to make sure she was alright.



The following was heard:



* door opening* Groom: "What the hell?"



Bride: "It was the last time!"



*Shouts, voice of another man*



Six dull thuds as the groom pulped the other guy.



He and the rest of his family, and even most of her family walked out. Priest called an ambulance.

#38 I once knew a lady who was stood up before her wedding. She was getting all pretty on the day of her wedding, but the guy she was marrying was so f*****g sleazy. The woman was so rich and spoiled, and I guess that's what her groom-to-be wanted of her.



So, this woman is still getting dressed. Her cake was on the table, and it looked like a damn good cake, too. She just put on her shoe, and she gets a note from her guy to be told she got dumped.



She got so upset, she locked herself in her house and hasn't seen anyone since except for her adopted daughter & a couple other people. Mostly relatives after her wealth. The wedding cake is apparently still rotting in her house and she hasn't seen the sun in years. Plus, she's only wearing *one shoe*.



Heard she set herself on fire, though. Shame.

#39 Friends of my parents were supposed to get married and the bride panicked an hour before the ceremony, left a note and disappeared for a few days. They did get married a year or so later. I was too young to really understand the situation but I remember the frenzied atmosphere.

#40 My dad left a lady at the alter. My mom refers to her as "dad's trashy days".

#41 Was not in attendance, but my photography teacher in high school was left at the altar. She missed a lot of school because of it and hasn't been right since.

#42 Here's a story my wife tells, from the trenches of wedding photography. She wasn't at this job, but it sure left a mark on everyone who was there: the father of the bride walked his lil' punkin' down the aisle, to the alter, then turned, went back down the aisle, out the door of the church, to the parking lot, got in his truck and blew his head off with a shotgun.

#43 I once sang for a wedding in WI. The procession went off without a hitch, but when the bride got up to the alter they realized the judge (it was an outside wedding) wasn't even there yet. He had been given the wrong time. The bride ran into the house, locked the door and refused to come out for two hours. That was an afternoon I wish I had back.

#44 Wow this is so crazy it was posted today. I was supposed to be in a wedding yesterday that got called off three hours prior. (a lot of us were glad.)

The bride was crazy. Threw lighter fluid on her fiancé and had a lighter in hand. Threw household objects at his head. Tried to slash his tires with a huge butcher knife.

Then she put on Facebook that she hoped God had no mercy on his worthless soul.

She has no sense. Gladly he came to his.

#45 It never quite made it to the altar. The bride was getting ready at the church while waiting for the groom to arrive. The groom never showed. Groom eventually called bride's dad and had dad come into the room where we were all getting ready to break the news to her. Weirdly enough, she didn't see all that upset. They barely knew each other and I think she knew it was probably not going to happen one way or another.

#46 My girlfriend at the time's best friend, Sara, was supposed to get married this past summer, and my gf was going to the maid of honor. At 8 AM on the *day of the wedding* gf gets a call from Sara, who is hysterical, saying that Tim, the groom, disappeared the night before and no one can find him (it is implied that his parents know where he is, but they've always hated Sara for absolutely no reason and so they claim ignorance). We wait around for hours just waiting to hear something, but we're getting tons of conflicting information, from "Tim just went out for a little bachelor hell-raising" to "literally no one knows where he is."



So gf and I end up heading to Jean's house, who was supposed to be the other bridesmaid, to wait around anxiously. Finally, Sara and her mother arrive, and Tim FINALLY calls Sara (after ignoring about 30 of her calls/texts). They have an obviously tense conversation outside, and Sara comes back in to announce to everyone there that Tim has decided not to go through with it (presumably because his (truly evil) parents have finally persuaded him not to be with her anymore). It is now 2 PM. The ceremony was supposed to be at 3 PM.



So we all get dressed up fancy anyway (except the 'bride' just goes in jeans, because, as she summarized so eloquently, "f**k it") and just go to the reception, since, as the mother of the bride stated to her daughter, "we paid for all that food and booze and it is NOT going to waste. let's go get smashed and say good riddance, baby." So we got fabulously drunk on the open bar and danced around with her little 3-year-old nephew and shared all the things we'd never liked about Tim.



The real kicker though? Tim was in the army, so the two of them were already on-paper married so that she could be deployed with him. The ceremony meant *nothing* legally - it was just the worst way that he could ever have ended the relationship. AND, by the time this happened, it had been more than 6 months, so they couldn't do a simple annulment. She's still wading through the divorce BS, but at least her dad is a Marine and he can get this scumbag guy in craploads of trouble for what he did. His (deadbeat groom's) CO was NOT HAPPY about having to reverse all the deployment paperwork and get the jilted bride's stuff back out of shipment to goddamn Germany. All in all, epic fallout that he deserved, thankfully. It was quite the day.

#47 Two friends of mine were getting married. They planned to tie the know in Edinburgh and had booked a church, hotel, reception etc. About 70 people flew over to be there, most from Dublin, but some from as far away as Tokyo, New York and Dubai.



On the morning of the wedding the groom said he didn't want to be married and he did a runner after the bride (understandably) got a bit ~~angry~~ bats**t insane with rage.



Basically, he liked being single. He would get home, play his computer games, go and watch some GAA games at the weekend. He was happy doing his own thing and didn't want that to change.



He dissapeared the morning of the wedding and hasn't been seen since, that was two years ago. We know from speaking to mutual freinds that he is Okay, he's just living the life he wanted to. He has never apologised for what he did.



What made the bride so angry is not being jilted, it was the fact that he waited to the morning of the wedding to pull out. He admitted he had felt that way for some months, but didn't have the guts to tell her. A lot of money had been spent by a lot of people to get to the wedding and she had to do all the apologising.



Still, it turned out Okay. The bride calmed down after a few hours after realising she dodged a bullet and we all had quite a bender in Edinburgh that Saturday night.

#48 I went to a wedding that was packed out with 300 people - 20 minutes beforehand it turned out they hadn't booked a registrar so they couldn't do the ceremony. The vicar bloke gave them a blessing, we all got shi**aced and they re-arranged for the next month.

#49 My boyfriend and I barely knew the bride and groom, but felt obligated to go because he met them through work. Although the wedding was called off, we stayed and celebrated her birthday instead. It was the most awkward experience, ever.

#50 Yes.



I was **invited** to, and later **asked to conduct** (I'm with Universal Life Church) a wedding called off at the alter.



Father of the bride had a far away look that reminded me of Falling Down.



He kept saying



"$15,000...That was my retirement. I guess I'll go back to work".



The professionals involved had never seen it in 30 years.



At least I got to read the sweet ceremony I wrote the night before at the rehearsal.



I took a bunch of pictures with Star Wars action figures to make the bride feel better.



Sad part is it's such a small town she's moving away because of it.

#51 Maybe 15 years ago I worked with a girl who did this. Short story is she was married and divorced at a young age. I think married at 18 and divorced a year later or something. Then at late 20's/early 30's she decides to marry a guy but a couple hours before her second wedding she decides she doesn't want to be married again.



She had invited a handful of people from work who found out about it while waiting outside the church. After the groomsmen had kept everyone outside of the church saying there was a delay... eventually the maid of honour comes out and told everyone the bride is very sick and not able to do the ceremony today and gives apologies she isn't well enough to thank everyone for coming etc.



She was supposed to be off for 2 weeks after the wedding. That turned into maybe a month or two. Then, I got called into my bosses office and was asked to not talk/ask the bride about her wedding or boyfriend when she comes back. Everyone got this 'sit me down'... to one degree or another.



When she came back she was very quiet and kept to herself for the most part. She did open up and tell a couple of girls about what happened, that gets into the gossip circles and soon everyone knew she basically "just didn't want to be married". She was kinda weird but in a nice way but after that I think everyone just thought she was mentally unstable. Really that simple as I understood it.



Maybe 2ish months later we were told she quit. I really don't think she quit. I think they packaged her off being she was a negative vibe, depressed and everyone kind of walked on eggshells around her. She also worked in sales so my guess is her numbers went to c**p.

#52 My uncle escaped two times from his wedding, then the third time he actually got married with the same person, they stayed married until a couple of years ago when he died.

I didnt attend his weddings, only his funeral.

#53 Last year we we all sitting in the church and the father of the bride and pastor came to the front and asked everyone to pray - basically the groom (my friend) called the bride from the limo on the way to the church and backed out.



the bride's friends were invited to the reception. we shotgunned beers with the groom until 4am.

#54 I was hired as a photographer for an old high school friend's wedding. Up early, photographed the run through, and the girls getting their hair done. There was some tension between between the bride and groom at the reception site I noticed, but thought of it as just jitters. Took pictures of the girls getting ready. We arrived at the chapel site, no guys, so we set up the girls for the bride and bridesmaids pictures. Finally the guys arrive, and I direct them around for groomsmen and entire wedding party pictures. More tension between the bride and groom, the groom getting irritated with the number of pictures I was taking.



The time for vows draws near, the chapel fills up with people. Time the wedding is suppose to start rolls around and nothing. The bride and groom are in a separate building from the chapel. I'm running through my route for shooting in the dimly lit chapel when the pastor and the groom walk into the chapel, down the aisle to stand at the alter. They face the family and friends in the pews and the groom announces that his heart isn't into it. The pastor falters for words, the groom is tearing up and the bride is bawling, while I have a couple hundred pictures that I have no idea what to do with now.



TL;DR Photographed a wedding where the groom called it off at the alter and I was stuck with obsolete pictures.

#55 But my old boss' fiance never showed up to the wedding. The best man showed up 2 hours late to say no one was coming. Instead he took the honeymoon tickets and went by himself. My boss ended up getting "15 minutes" of fame for it though.

#56 I worked at a wedding chapel for about a year as a sound tech so I've seen quite a few weddings and I can say that not once did I hear the old stereotypical speak now or forever hold your peace line. Nothing of the sort. I think it's probably because who would want to give someone else a chance to wreck their wedding ceremony.



As for the declaring love for the bride or groom... When one of my roommates' wedding was just a couple weeks away, one of our old roommates' professed his love for the bride and told her not to marry him. He was the second guy to do so in a week's time. I knew there was a reason I was never comfortable around the guy, other than having a reputation for being the biggest c*ck block that was too much of a p*ssy to close the deal himself.



Then while I was working a wedding a friend of a friend's fiance got all butt hurt about her hanging out with a guy friend and basically made an ultimatum that she refuse to keep in contact with any guy friends and basically let him rule her life. Yeah, that didn't happen. So her side went to the reception at all the food, drank all the booze and celebrated her dodging a bullet. Then they sued his ass for breaking off the engagement with less than a day left and got all of her money back for the wedding that didn't happen. So yeah, receptions often do still happen because sometimes it's too late to cancel everything and it's best not to let it go to waste.