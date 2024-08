ADVERTISEMENT

Bouquet tossing at weddings is a long-standing tradition that honors couples’ single friends and wishes them luck in finding love. Even if the person who caught the florals doesn’t meet the partner of their dreams and fails to walk down the aisle next, it’s a great way to have some light relief with beloved women during the celebration.

However, redditor iWorkWithPlanes decided to interfere with such fun by slapping the flowers to the ground before his girlfriend could catch them. Unfortunately, his attempt at a joke didn’t sit well with the crowd and even got him kicked out of the wedding.

You May Also Like:

Bouquet tossing is a perfect way to celebrate single friends and wish them luck in finding love

Share icon

Image credits: Omelnickiy / envato (not the actual photo)

However, this guy completely ruined it by slapping the flowers out of his girlfriend’s hands

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envato (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: iWorkWithPlanes

Readers unanimously agreed that he made a jerk move

ADVERTISEMENT