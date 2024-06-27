Bride Ghosted By Florist After Receiving Bouquet That "Looks Like A Fourth Grader Made It"

ADVERTISEMENT

Flowers have been a key part of the bridal look since the ancient Romans wore floral garlands to ward off bad luck during weddings. Unfortunately for @graymor007, the bouquet she ordered seemed to attract ill fortune rather than repel it.

For many brides, their bouquet is more than a mere accessory to keep their hands busy as they walk down the aisle. In fact, some consider it to be just as important as their dress. The price of these delicate collections of flowers ranges from $150 to $350, without including flowers for everyone else at the wedding, as per Brides Magazine.

Taking to her TikTok account, the Utah-based bride expressed her frustration over the underwhelming flower arrangement she was delivered.

“I ordered my bouquet online. It just came, and it’s the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen,” the woman declared.

“I’ve been trying to get a refund, but nobody has responded to me. I was very much adamant about wanting good flowers, so I got some that were half fake and half dried. It took them six weeks to get here, and when it came, it looked like a fourth grader did it.”

She said the flower arrangement was the “ugliest thing” she had ever seen and that it looked like it had been put together by a ten-year-old

The upset bride went on to reveal that she purchased her flowers through Hidden Botanics and warned other soon-to-be-married women that the company would “scam” them.

In a follow-up post, @graymor007 showed the bouquet in question: a few white roses with some greenery, which she described as the “worst money [she] has ever spent.”

“Why is it so small? I would be so devastated,” a TikTok user commented.

“Girl, get wood flowers. They look real, and they last forever. They aren’t crazy expensive,” a separate person advised.

“I’ve been trying to get a refund, but nobody has responded to me,” the woman wrote, adding that she had called and emailed the company twice

“That’s Dollar Tree,” a third individual quipped.

“As a bride who did so much decor and everything herself, I decided to splurge on my bouquet…if I had gotten this, I would have lost it,” somebody else shared.

Other women recommended shopping with small business owners and trusting your local florist to avoid last-minute frustrations.

@graymor007 responded, “Literally!!! I ate my crow! Plus, they usually are super nice, too. Lesson learned.”



The bouquet the bride ordered currently has a 4.2-star score based on six customer reviews

A newlywed woman had a far more positive experience with the company. She shared, “Girl, I ordered from them and literally loved them and was absolutely terrified of this happening to me!”

The bouquet the bride ordered cost $80 and currently has a 4.2-star score based on six customer reviews.

To avoid exposing herself to more floral fiascos a month away from her nuptials, @graymor007 decided to make the boutonnières for the men at the ceremony, as she showed in a subsequent video.

She described her purchase as the “worst money [she] has ever spent”

The practice of brides carrying bouquets dates back to antiquity, wedding florist Maxine Owens explains. Ancient Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians carried flowers to ward off bad luck and symbolize new beginnings and hopes for fertility. Additionally, the scent of the flowers helped mask unpleasant body odors.

The famous bouquet toss tradition originated many centuries later in the Middle Ages. Touching the bride or going home with a piece of her wedding dress was thought to bring fortune, so the ritual was created as an escape strategy so the bride could leave the ceremony unharmed.

“It wasn’t until the Victorian age that we see the birth of the wedding bouquet as we know it today,” Owens added.

“While flower symbolism was hugely popular then, and brides were able to communicate their romantic sentiments through their specific floral choices, that practice has faded a bit, with modern couples choosing their flowers based more on beauty and color.”

Former brides took to the comments to share their advice with @graymor007

