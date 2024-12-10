Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda
“AITA For Refusing To Label My Wedding Cake As Vegan Because A Guest Felt ‘Tricked’?”
Occasions, Wedding

“AITA For Refusing To Label My Wedding Cake As Vegan Because A Guest Felt ‘Tricked’?”

Nowadays, millions of people follow a vegan diet, so it’s no surprise that some events or special occasions are celebrated with no animal products in sight.

Take this redditor’s wedding, for instance. As both of the happy couple were vegan, their wedding was, too, and they made sure to let their guests know that all food, including the cake, would be plant-based. While others didn’t seem to mind it, one guest wasn’t too happy about it, saying that having a vegan cake on the main table was “disrespectful” and that the bride shouldn’t be “pushing her lifestyle” on everyone.

Wedding cakes come in all shapes and sizes, and they can be vegan, too

Image credits: Brent Keane / pexels (not the actual photo)

This bride had to deal with a wedding guest saying that having a vegan cake on display was “disrespectful”

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: kingbuggulug

Most netizens didn’t think the bride was being a jerk to Linda

Some, however, shared a different opinion

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don't look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

amcgregor7419 avatar
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand why a non-vegan would be upset about eating vegan food. Would she like their to be meat-based versions of fruit and vegetables so she doesn't need to eat vegan things? I'm not a vegan at all but this is just ridiculous.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA and the YTA are all idiots. And hwo is this propaganda but has anyone seen a weeding cake with a sign that says "Non-vegan" cake? Why is that not considered "pushing a lifestyle onto people"? These people are ridiculous.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So everybody was told it was a vegan wedding but you were being tricky having a vegan dessert? Also she wouldn’t eat it if she knew it was vegan. What even? I could understand missing meat g protein in the main but this?

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
