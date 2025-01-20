“Disrespectful To The Entire Country”: Senator Uses Gym Shorts At Presidential Inauguration

ADVERTISEMENT

An official event such as the presidential inauguration demands the best in terms of decorum and sobriety from its attendants, with important figures donning their most elegant attires for the occasion—except for Senator John Fetterman.

The 55-year-old former Pennsylvania governor and member of the Democratic Party arrived at the premises wearing nothing but his signature black hoodie, gray gym shorts, and sneakers, with what many interpreted as an intentional show of disrespect.

Highlights

Fetterman's casual attire sparked criticism from viewers who felt it was disrespectful.

Supporters praised Fetterman's down-to-earth style and authenticity.

“Fetterman, have you no respect for the importance of the office of the Presidency to at least wear a pair of pants, a shirt, and a jacket, rather than dressing like you just got done working out at the gym!?” a viewer wrote.

Interestingly, the Senator has remained fairly neutral towards Trump, stating in a 2024 interview that he wasn’t “rooting against him” and that he recognized that the President-elect had “political talent that’s undeniable.”

Senator John Fetterman drew the ire of viewers after attending Trump’s inauguration in nothing but a hoodie and a pair of shorts

Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Far from being an intentional jab at the President or other attendants, Fetterman’s choice of attire is consistent with his habit of ignoring formal clothing in favor of more comfortable options, regardless of the nature of the events he goes to.

His down-to-earth attitude, coupled with his 6-foot-8-inch stature, endeared him to his supporters, who consider Fetterman’s refusal to wear formal clothing unless strictly necessary a boost to his image.

Image credits: NBC News

His appearance at Trump’s inauguration follows a visit to Mar-a-Lago last week, where he personally met with the President-elect.

Despite being a Democrat, the Senator has become one of the more Trump-friendly figures in the party, having been vocally against Harris’ campaign rhetoric surrounding her opponent and his adherents.

Senator John Fetterman’s choice of attire— despite eliciting the ire of a segment of the audience—did not strictly violate any formal rules

Image credits: EricLDaugh

Contrary to popular belief, there is no official dress code for presidential inaugurations, with attendees being expected—but not forced to—wear formal attire as a sign of respect.

Image credits: Kevin Lamarque/Getty Images

“Does he not own a pair of pants? What a slob,” one user wrote, pointing out the shorts the Senator wore despite the cold weather.

“A public servant should know about decorum,” another said. “Obviously, Pennsylvania is too backward.”

It’s 20° out and Fetterman is in shorts and a hoodie for President Trump’s Inauguration. THIS GUYS A FREAK 🤣pic.twitter.com/oCJQgFqJR3 — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) January 20, 2025

JUST IN: Senator John Fetterman arrives at the inauguration in gym shortspic.twitter.com/EvaDs14PzR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2025

Despite his political standing, Fetterman has long clarified that he’s not a Senator for Democrats but for all Pennsylvanians.

“If you’re rooting against the president, you are rooting against the nation,” the Senator explained.

“I’m not ever going to be where I want a president to fail. So, country first. I know that’s become maybe like a cliché, but it happens to be true.”

“Dude is going to be himself.” While many criticized the Senator for his choice of attire, others praised him for his authenticity

Image credits: dudeodnv

Image credits: nickdyerfit1

Image credits: ttwnlinda

Image credits: TammyLouFreedom

Image credits: dontcallmeraylo

Image credits: FrankieBstock

Image credits: Red_Don14

Image credits: basedandbiased1

Image credits: ValentinaForUSA

Image credits: DeadwalkerUSMC

Image credits: DataRepublican

Image credits: MrsKinder

Image credits: Dreamsongs17

Image credits: marriedtooyoung

Image credits: MarsDavis22