“Disrespectful To The Entire Country”: Senator Uses Gym Shorts At Presidential Inauguration
News

“Disrespectful To The Entire Country”: Senator Uses Gym Shorts At Presidential Inauguration

An official event such as the presidential inauguration demands the best in terms of decorum and sobriety from its attendants, with important figures donning their most elegant attires for the occasion—except for Senator John Fetterman.

The 55-year-old former Pennsylvania governor and member of the Democratic Party arrived at the premises wearing nothing but his signature black hoodie, gray gym shorts, and sneakers, with what many interpreted as an intentional show of disrespect.

Highlights
  • Senator Fetterman attended Trump's inauguration in his trademark hoodie and gym shorts.
  • Fetterman's casual attire sparked criticism from viewers who felt it was disrespectful.
  • Supporters praised Fetterman's down-to-earth style and authenticity.

“Fetterman, have you no respect for the importance of the office of the Presidency to at least wear a pair of pants, a shirt, and a jacket, rather than dressing like you just got done working out at the gym!?” a viewer wrote.

Interestingly, the Senator has remained fairly neutral towards Trump, stating in a 2024 interview that he wasn’t “rooting against him” and that he recognized that the President-elect had “political talent that’s undeniable.”

    Senator John Fetterman drew the ire of viewers after attending Trump’s inauguration in nothing but a hoodie and a pair of shorts

    Senator speaking at a podium during a presidential inauguration, wearing casual clothing in front of an American flag.

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

    Far from being an intentional jab at the President or other attendants, Fetterman’s choice of attire is consistent with his habit of ignoring formal clothing in favor of more comfortable options, regardless of the nature of the events he goes to.

    His down-to-earth attitude, coupled with his 6-foot-8-inch stature, endeared him to his supporters, who consider Fetterman’s refusal to wear formal clothing unless strictly necessary a boost to his image.

    A senator wearing casual attire, including a hoodie, sits indoors in a relaxed setting.

    Image credits: NBC News

    His appearance at Trump’s inauguration follows a visit to Mar-a-Lago last week, where he personally met with the President-elect.

    Despite being a Democrat, the Senator has become one of the more Trump-friendly figures in the party, having been vocally against Harris’ campaign rhetoric surrounding her opponent and his adherents.

    Senator John Fetterman’s choice of attire— despite eliciting the ire of a segment of the audience—did not strictly violate any formal rules

    A senator in gym shorts at a presidential inauguration, wearing a hoodie among formally dressed attendees.

    Image credits: EricLDaugh

    Contrary to popular belief, there is no official dress code for presidential inaugurations, with attendees being expected—but not forced to—wear formal attire as a sign of respect.

    Senator in gym shorts attending a formal presidential inauguration event, seated in a crowded venue.

    Image credits: Kevin Lamarque/Getty Images

    “Does he not own a pair of pants? What a slob,” one user wrote, pointing out the shorts the Senator wore despite the cold weather.

    “A public servant should know about decorum,” another said. “Obviously, Pennsylvania is too backward.”

    Despite his political standing, Fetterman has long clarified that he’s not a Senator for Democrats but for all Pennsylvanians

    “If you’re rooting against the president, you are rooting against the nation,” the Senator explained. 

    “I’m not ever going to be where I want a president to fail. So, country first. I know that’s become maybe like a cliché, but it happens to be true.”

    “Dude is going to be himself.” While many criticized the Senator for his choice of attire, others praised him for his authenticity

    Tweet criticizing a senator's gym shorts at presidential inauguration as disrespectful to the country.

    Image credits: dudeodnv

    Tweet by NickDyerFit discussing dress code and executive orders with a laughing emoji.

    Image credits: nickdyerfit1

    Tweet reacting to a senator in gym shorts at the presidential inauguration, calling it disrespectful.

    Image credits: ttwnlinda

    Tweet discusses importance beyond clothing choice at ceremony, referencing senator's gym shorts and focusing on priorities.

    Image credits: TammyLouFreedom

    Tweet about senator's gym shorts at inauguration, humorously noting consistent style.

    Image credits: dontcallmeraylo

    Tweet criticizing gym shorts worn by a senator at presidential inauguration.

    Image credits: FrankieBstock

    Tweet commenting on senator's gym shorts at presidential inauguration, expressing appreciation for genuine character.

    Image credits: Red_Don14

    Tweet criticizing a senator for disrespectful attire at a presidential inauguration event.

    Image credits: basedandbiased1

    Valentina Gomez tweets "Absolutely classless" in response to senator's gym shorts at inauguration.

    Image credits: ValentinaForUSA

    Tweet discussing a senator wearing gym shorts at presidential inauguration, calling him "based" and "comfortable.

    Image credits: DeadwalkerUSMC

    Tweet screenshot expressing passive aggressiveness in response to a senator wearing gym shorts.

    Image credits: DataRepublican

    Tweet criticizing a senator for wearing gym shorts at a presidential inauguration.

    Image credits: MrsKinder

    Tweet criticizing gym shorts at presidential inauguration as disrespectful.

    Image credits: Dreamsongs17

    Tweet criticizing gym shorts at presidential inauguration, highlighting disrespect.

    Image credits: marriedtooyoung

    Tweet about a senator wearing gym shorts at an inauguration, discussing fashion choices.

    Image credits: MarsDavis22

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    rgrstone13 avatar
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got no problem with it at all. PrezFelon doesn't deserve anything more than that. But if it had been me within spitting distance of orange, I would actually have spit in his direction. I can't respect the office of the president anymore when Americans feel that an insurrectionist, adjudicated rapist, and convicted felon is worthy to hold it. Twice this nation has rejected exceedingly qualified women to vote in this piece of floating toilet garbage instead. Lets me know what America thinks of women overall. Less than trash.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is passive aggressive b******t. I don't even like Trump. But I think if you're going to bother to show up for an inauguration you can slap on some pants and a button up. My grandmother always told me- It takes just as long to put on something nice as it does to put on something frumpy.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    stacys avatar
    Stacy s
    Stacy s
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a Democrat and find this disrespectful and childish.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
