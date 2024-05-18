ADVERTISEMENT

Gifts are an expression of feeling, but not necessarily the recipient's. According to Dr. Julian Givi, an assistant professor of marketing at West Virginia University who has extensively studied the subject, we often give gifts that reflect our own desires and motivations.

Similarly, Hawaii presents visitors with a lei, aiming to create a memorable first impression and foster a sense of connection and appreciation for its culture and hospitality.

Interested in the tradition, Reddit user Wolf805 invited people to try and come up with what the rest of the US states would hand out as welcome tokens. Here are some of the most interesting answers they received.

#1

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing Welcome to Pennsylvania here's your flat tire.

Sensitive_Lion9776 , Sebastian Huxley Report

#2

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing You are getting cheese curds. Welcome to Wisconsin.

Bucksin06 , Tom Fisk Report

#3

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing Maple syrup in Vermont.

HokeyPokeyGuy , Pixabay Report

#4

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing California: A Prop 65 warning.

WarrenMulaney , Mo Eid Report

#5

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing Beads in Louisiana.

DubsAnd49ers , Eric Prouzet Report

#6

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing Baked potato in Idaho.

Damndang , engin akyurt Report

#7

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing Book of Mormon in Utah.

SaulisDead99 , Julia Tebbs Report

#8

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing A blunt and a Patagonia puffer jacket - Colorado.

Useless_Engineer_ , Patrick Hendry Report

#9

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing In New Jersey you’d get a “who invited this a*****e” and a pork roll, egg, and cheese bagel.

One_Rabbit6906 , Caroline Ross Report

#10

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing A little container of Old Bay. Not gonna bother saying the state.

Bigfops , Mareefe Report

#11

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing Washington, specifically SeaTac, we'd huck a salmon at ya.

IndieHamster , Valeria Boltneva Report

#12

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing North Carolina, a Cheerwine, a bbq sandwich and a firearm permit. .

ZoominAlong , Jemima Whyles Report

#13

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing Massachusetts: dunks.

b1eadcb , Alin Surdu Report

#14

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing In Mississippi you’d get a plate of fried catfish.

BeachedBottlenose , Jp Valery Report

#15

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing Faygo and a tire repair kit (Michigan, specifically SE Michigan).

Aprikoosi_flex , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#16

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing Welcome to Kentucky, here is a shot of bourbon.

Emissarye , Joshua Michaels Report

#17

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing Philadelphia is now its own state and you get a punch in the face from Gritty.

juliabelleswain , ActionVance Report

#18

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing In the U.S.V.I. they give you a shot of Cruzan rum after you land.

exdeeer , Cyrus Crossan Report

#19

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing Arizona: A miniature of a coloured sediment rock, such as jasper or turquoise.

PenaltySpecialist236 , Ray Bilcliff Report

#20

Ohio…a buckeye (the candy kind).

hughgrang Report

#21

62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing An IPA in Oregon.

MedSPAZ , Karsten Winegeart Report

#22

Arkansas would hand out Jean shorts.

Upintheairx2 Report

#23

Coming back from a deployment, we had a stopover in bangor maine. they gave us cookies and fear.

No_Step_4431 Report

#24

In Mississippi, a gun, a welfare check, and an unwanted pregnancy.

Siskoda Report

#25

Indiana: pork tenderloin sandwich, sugar cream pie, directions to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

jasonbaldwin Report

#26

Realistically, a shot of bourbon, but it’s fun to imagine giving each visitor a full-size Thoroughbred….

honicthesedgehog Report

#27

When you land in Connecticut, you’ll get a tax bill…and maybe some pizza….

omgitssomethingshiny Report

#28

Texas: a gun.

ZackShadowEpic Report

#29

Welcome to Montana here’s your cracked windshield.

CJMeow86 Report

#30

Minnesota you get the deed to a lake.

plowerd Report

#31

Florida: Bug spray and .38 Special.

Caspers_Shadow Report

#32

Do they still do this in Hawaii? The last time I landed there, about 10 years ago, I didn’t get one. Now I’m thinking I got shafted.

Anyway, when arriving in Duluth or Minneapolis, you’d be given a tater-tot hot-dish.

Equivalent_Delays_97 Report

#33

Well for Illinois it would be an ear of corn and a handful of soybeans. But since you're actually flying in to Chicago it'll be a broken lawn chair for your dibs and a Chicago hot dog.

MaxRokatanski Report

#34

A plate of brisket in Texas.

Damseldoll Report

#35

In New York, you’d get a bagel with cream cheese.

Leeser Report

#36

Bag of boiled peanuts in Georgia.

roadwobbler Report

#37

Delaware would send you off with a loaf of scrapple.

theycallmemomo Report

#38

Minnesota:
Half a pan of tater tot hotdish and a grainbelt.

Nolser Report

#39

Virginia: Vanity license plate.

Darthscary Report

#40

Nevada you'd get a bag of casino chips.

Adamthedroog Report

#41

Canada (not US but we want to play too) - A poutine and a “hey bud”.

Parking_Giraffe_8884 Report

#42

Washington, DC will ask what do you do for a living.

smkht Report

#43

Pepperoni rolls here in WV.

devessi Report

#44

Sunflowers Kansas.

8Panda4Luv Report

#45

Cowboy hat in texas.

DetailLarge3768 Report

#46

Lobster Bib- Maine.

Sekmet19 Report

#47

Alabama, an STD.

chuckerton Report

#48

In NH, a rock. Because you can't take it for granite.

stutterstut Report

#49

Colorado: a Nalgene bottle with craft brewery stickers.

amaranthusrowan Report

#50

Winter coat- North Dakota.

mostdope28 Report

#51

Tennessee... a ticket for a minor traffic violation. Or a bottle of Jack Daniels so they could get you on a not so minor violation.

trailblazers79 Report

#52

Washington you’d get coffee.

Trick-Audience-1027 Report

#53

Moose poop jewelry for Alaska. Usually earrings.

koolman2 Report

#54

West Virginia. A lump of coal.

angmarsilar Report

#55

Washington: A latte, cosmic crisp apple, and a joint.

Sonotmethen Report

#56

Food: A runza

We dont really have a clothing or other item thats specific to nebraska I don't think.

zalfenior Report

#57

In Iowa you’d get a Busch Light and a Casey’s pizza.

DevinB333 Report

#58

A miniature Boston Baked Bean can for **Massachusetts**.

ScottJones12 Report

#59

NYC expensive rent.

Proposal-Rich Report

#60

Land in Maryland and you get shot with a confetti cannon full of Old Bay.

geoffbowman Report

#61

Quahogs for everyone!

februarytide- Report

#62

New Mexico: steal your bag.

WasteMenu78 Report

