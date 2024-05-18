62 Things People Would Be Greeted With In Different US States If That Was A Thing
Gifts are an expression of feeling, but not necessarily the recipient's. According to Dr. Julian Givi, an assistant professor of marketing at West Virginia University who has extensively studied the subject, we often give gifts that reflect our own desires and motivations.
Similarly, Hawaii presents visitors with a lei, aiming to create a memorable first impression and foster a sense of connection and appreciation for its culture and hospitality.
Interested in the tradition, Reddit user Wolf805 invited people to try and come up with what the rest of the US states would hand out as welcome tokens. Here are some of the most interesting answers they received.
Welcome to Pennsylvania here's your flat tire.
You are getting cheese curds. Welcome to Wisconsin.
Maple syrup in Vermont.
California: A Prop 65 warning.
Baked potato in Idaho.
Book of Mormon in Utah.
A blunt and a Patagonia puffer jacket - Colorado.
In New Jersey you’d get a “who invited this a*****e” and a pork roll, egg, and cheese bagel.
A little container of Old Bay. Not gonna bother saying the state.
Washington, specifically SeaTac, we'd huck a salmon at ya.
Imagine getting off a plane i n Washington and getting a salmon like you get a lei in Hawaii.
North Carolina, a Cheerwine, a bbq sandwich and a firearm permit. .
Hehehehe. And a firearm permit. LOL. Truth is, though, that NC isn't in the top 30 in pro-gun-right laws or gun ownership.
Massachusetts: dunks.
In Mississippi you’d get a plate of fried catfish.
Faygo and a tire repair kit (Michigan, specifically SE Michigan).
Welcome to Kentucky, here is a shot of bourbon.
Philadelphia is now its own state and you get a punch in the face from Gritty.
In the U.S.V.I. they give you a shot of Cruzan rum after you land.
Arizona: A miniature of a coloured sediment rock, such as jasper or turquoise.
Ohio…a buckeye (the candy kind).
An IPA in Oregon.
Arkansas would hand out Jean shorts.
Coming back from a deployment, we had a stopover in bangor maine. they gave us cookies and fear.
In Mississippi, a gun, a welfare check, and an unwanted pregnancy.
Indiana: pork tenderloin sandwich, sugar cream pie, directions to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Realistically, a shot of bourbon, but it’s fun to imagine giving each visitor a full-size Thoroughbred….
Nothing quite as expensive as a free horse, Kentucky.
When you land in Connecticut, you’ll get a tax bill…and maybe some pizza….
Texas: a gun.
Welcome to Montana here’s your cracked windshield.
Minnesota you get the deed to a lake.
Florida: Bug spray and .38 Special.
Do they still do this in Hawaii? The last time I landed there, about 10 years ago, I didn’t get one. Now I’m thinking I got shafted.
Anyway, when arriving in Duluth or Minneapolis, you’d be given a tater-tot hot-dish.
Well for Illinois it would be an ear of corn and a handful of soybeans. But since you're actually flying in to Chicago it'll be a broken lawn chair for your dibs and a Chicago hot dog.
A plate of brisket in Texas.
In New York, you’d get a bagel with cream cheese.
Bag of boiled peanuts in Georgia.
Delaware would send you off with a loaf of scrapple.
Minnesota:
Half a pan of tater tot hotdish and a grainbelt.
Virginia: Vanity license plate.
Nevada you'd get a bag of casino chips.
Canada (not US but we want to play too) - A poutine and a “hey bud”.
Washington, DC will ask what do you do for a living.
Pepperoni rolls here in WV.
Sunflowers Kansas.
Cowboy hat in texas.
Lobster Bib- Maine.
Alabama, an STD.
In NH, a rock. Because you can't take it for granite.
Colorado: a Nalgene bottle with craft brewery stickers.
Winter coat- North Dakota.
Tennessee... a ticket for a minor traffic violation. Or a bottle of Jack Daniels so they could get you on a not so minor violation.
Washington you’d get coffee.
Moose poop jewelry for Alaska. Usually earrings.
West Virginia. A lump of coal.
Washington: A latte, cosmic crisp apple, and a joint.
Food: A runza
We dont really have a clothing or other item thats specific to nebraska I don't think.
In Iowa you’d get a Busch Light and a Casey’s pizza.
A miniature Boston Baked Bean can for **Massachusetts**.
NYC expensive rent.
Land in Maryland and you get shot with a confetti cannon full of Old Bay.
Land? They're not giving land away for free in Maryland. Some of the wealthiest and most expensive counties in the USA are in Maryland.
Quahogs for everyone!
New Mexico: steal your bag.