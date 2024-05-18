ADVERTISEMENT

Gifts are an expression of feeling, but not necessarily the recipient's. According to Dr. Julian Givi, an assistant professor of marketing at West Virginia University who has extensively studied the subject, we often give gifts that reflect our own desires and motivations.

Similarly, Hawaii presents visitors with a lei, aiming to create a memorable first impression and foster a sense of connection and appreciation for its culture and hospitality.

Interested in the tradition, Reddit user Wolf805 invited people to try and come up with what the rest of the US states would hand out as welcome tokens. Here are some of the most interesting answers they received.