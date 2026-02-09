Super Bowl Viewers Stunned To Learn Truth About Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Was it staged? Were they actors? Was it symbolism?

Viewers asked the same questions after a wedding scene unfolded right in the middle of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Turns out it wasn’t a skit!

Sources revealed details about the couple, who said “I do” in front of screaming fans inside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8.

Representatives for the Puerto Rican rapper shared details about the bride and groom.

“This has to be the biggest guest list in a wedding and it’s in millions. Did they have to pay?” one netizen commented online.

Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl halftime show surrounded by dancers during staged wedding scene.

Image credits: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/Getty Images

Bad Bunny delivered good vibes, power-packed choreography, and a dance party, just like he promised, for his 2026 Super Bowl performance.

Fresh off his 2026 Grammy win for Album of the Year, the rapper made history by being the first singer to perform a Super Bowl halftime show entirely in Spanish.

His performance was not only seen as a love letter to Puerto Rico but also as an actual celebration of love, with a real-life wedding.

A staged wedding ceremony with Bad Bunny and a crowd dressed in white during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Image credits: NFL

About five minutes into the 13-minute spectacle, Bad Bunny paused the party to allow a bride and groom, dressed in white, to take center stage.

A smiling officiant declared them husband and wife, and they sealed their union with a kiss in front of beaming dancers.

The wedding party then dispersed to reveal Lady Gaga, who sang Die With a Smile with Puerto Rican salsa band Los Sobrinos.

Couple kissing during a staged wedding scene with dancers and musicians at Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

It was later confirmed that the bride and groom were a real-life couple who had invited Bad Bunny to their wedding.

But the Puerto Rican star flipped the request and invited them to get legally married live on one of the biggest stages in the world.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, even served as a witness and signed their marriage certificate.

Crowd and performers on stage during Super Bowl halftime show featuring Bad Bunny's wedding-themed performance.

Image credits: NFL

There was also real cake to honor the “joyful celebration unfolding in real time,” according to a press release shared by the Latin star’s representatives.

The bride was reportedly wearing a wedding dress designed by Hayley Paige.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine one of my wedding dresses making a cameo at the Super Bowl. Seeing [the dress] during Bad Bunny’s halftime show is, well, loco. But what makes it truly special is that it’s worn by a real bride on her wedding day,” she told Page Six.

Couple in wedding attire cutting a large decorated cake during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show celebration.

Image credits: NFL

Bad Bunny’s performance included a short segment from Ricky Martin, while Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, and Karol G showed up as surprise dancers.

The Debí Tirar Más Fotos artist previously sang at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, alongside headliners Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Crowd dressed in white dancing energetically, capturing the excitement of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show wedding.

Image credits: Jevone Moore/Getty Images

Viewers were ecstatic to see the wedding and the celebration of love in the middle of a Super Bowl halftime show this year, saying: “That’s pretty awesome… I had no idea it was a real wedding!!”

“Oh Wow!!!! That was an amazing thing to do for that couple,” one said, while another called it, “Best halftime show ever! Bad Bunny k*lled it!”

Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, captivating viewers with his unique wedding-themed act.

Image credits: NFL

“Unity, love and Family values was the message from the Bad Bunny show,” read another comment. “And you didn’t have to know Spanish to hear the message.”

“This has to be the biggest guest list in a wedding and it’s in millions. Did they have to pay?” one said.

“Never thought I’d see conservatives mad about a halftime show that includes a straight couple getting married,” one quipped online.

Couple sharing a kiss dressed in wedding attire during Bad Bunny’s halftime show at the Super Bowl in a large stadium.

Image credits: NFL

“So glad over a hundred million Americans watched this over the ToiletPaper USA ‘show’!” one said, referring to the rival All-American Halftime Show organised by the MAGA-friendly nonprofit Turning Point USA.

The “pro-America” show had a strong patriotic branding, with performances from Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

“There’s a book sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off,” Kid Rock sang onstage. “There’s a man who di*d for all our sins hanging from the cross. You can give your life to Jesus and he’ll give you a second chance. Till you can’t.”

“This totally blows out Bezos’ wedding !!!” read one comment online

