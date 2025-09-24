They could also be the subject of Reddit conversations such as this one. Despite being an old thread , it remains relevant for the firsthand accounts people shared about these famous figures. While most of these encounters were best forgotten, some revealed the more pleasant and quirky sides of these well-known names.

#1 I'm always somewhat wary of "negative" interactions with celebrities. Often the teller leaves out things or takes out context, like they'll say, "I saw X and they refused to chat to me," but leave out that they invaded a private dinner with X's children there and demanded a photo and the person's time just because they were on a TV show.

a) Everyone is entitled to their private time.

b) Everyone is allowed a bad day and to just not be in the mood to be grabbed at, chatted to, or photographed.

c) What is ONE experience for the person is an hourly one for the celebrity.



totallycalledla-a:



I saw a woman on twitter saying Steph Curry had been "so rude" to her and ignored her and her kid. A video from a different pov showed that he was trying to get through a really scary crowd clutching onto his very young children and was just focused on getting to the car. Bizarre people 🥴.



scarlettslegacy:



I remember a clip where Justin Bieber fans were indignant he wouldn't engage with them on a jog. Like, I bet he would have indulged them if they'd been able to keep pace with him, but they wanted him to stop his exercise routine to talk to them. One of you is being rude and it ain't him.



yeroc121:



I agree. Denying pictures, hugs, or a conversation is not rude behavior. If shared instantly, pictures can endanger the celebrity by giving away their location. Working in entertainment is very overstimulating, and it's not difficult for me to imagine most celebrities just wanting to be left alone.

There are obvious nuances, and while some people can be genuinely terrible, I am tired of hearing complaints about something as minor as not being given a photo. To me, the line is how they treat the people they work with + service workers.

#2 I met Emmitt Smith in airport bar.



He said "Dude, I'm not Emmitt smith. First of all, I'm white . Second of all, I'm only 25 years old and finally, I'm like 6'5."



He thought he could trick me, but I knew the truth!



kingeryck:



My coworker sat next to this big dude on a flight back from TX. They chat and talk about football and she says she hates the Cowboys and he laughs and they have a nice flight chatting. She gets off the flight, walking and talking with him and he says bye and she meets her friend in the terminal and shes like O_O do you know who that was? No. EMMIT SMITH OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS! wop wooopppp

#3 Buddy was getting an autograph from Alan Rickman. Rickman asked what his name was/who he should make it out to. Friend says "Joseph - also, can you sign it 'Oh god, you're one of them?'" Rickman realizes it's from Die Hard. Stops signing, hands pen/paper back to him and walks off. Pretty awesome actually.



jlobes:



Should have asked for "By Grabthar's Hammer, by the suns of Worvan, you shall be avenged!"

I'd really like to know if Alan Rickman hates his character as much as that character hates the character that his character played.



Jigitynthejungle:



I truly wonder how many people ask him Galaxy Quest questions. I might.

#4 Harvey Keitel. Bartending at a posh hotel in Palm Springs, he walks up to the bar. I greet him and ask how I can help him. Tells me to "get out of my eyeline." Which apparently means don't make eye contact with me. What an a**s-apple.



On the flip side, Cuba Gooding Jr. was awesome!



_____Matt_____:



Harvey Keitel is a known d***head. It's the reason nobody wanted to work with him outside Tarantino.

There's a fantastic film about making "From Dusk til Dawn" called "Full Tilt Boogie". Everyone did stuff for it. George Clooney was great, did skits and all. Keitel demanded that he not be in the film, and only appeared if Tarantino interviewed him.

#5 I work in the industry and have met plenty of celebrities. About 95% of them are very nice and normal.



The one who I absolutely dislike because of how much of a c*nt she was is Jennifer Lopez. She was super rude and dismissive….and had this attitude that she was better than you. I’m not the only one who’s had a bad experience with her. I have another friend who works at a high end luxury jewelry store, and she too met J.Lo a few times and each time was a bad experience for her.



Double_Strike2704:



I also work in entertainment but was working at a casino when she was taking tips Affleck gave casino workers back. And I warned my bosses that if Ben Affleck tipped me and J. Lo tried to take it I was gonna fight her. Lol.



cowabungalowvera:



One of my best friends used to work as a waitress in LA and she says JLo was by far the worst customer she's had the displeasure of serving. And it wasn't just a one-time thing. Every time JLo ate at their restaurant, she was quite rude and condescending to the staff. Always smelled good tho accdg to my best friend lmao.

#6 I was in LA for spring break and I ran into Gordon Ramsay walking with another stern looking guy into his restaurant. I flip flopped so hard over to him just to shake his hand and tell him I loved his work and all that. He was very stifled and curt with me, but cordial of course.



Turns out he was walking in to shut down a restaurant that was in a big mess of lawsuits for a few years. He's on his way to walk into a chic Los Angeles restaurant with the Ramsay name and some dumb kid in a Hawaiian shirt runs up to him to say hi. I felt bad.



TechnoMaestro:



The thing that you see on screen (Especially during a show like Hell's Kitchen) is the French way of teaching how to cook. There is no tolerance for mistakes.

Otherwise? He's always portrayed as a calm and caring individual. Off camera? He's apparently a prankster.

#7 I was a flight attendant and the captain asked me to get William Shatner’s autograph for him. As soon as I said “excuse me sir” he shook his People magazine at me and said “I’m reading!” A few weeks later we had Jim belushi and he was up front with me. A different captain asked me to get the autograph and I told him no because the last time was so embarrassing for me. Jim heard me and busted out laughing and wanted to know who had been rude to me. I wouldn’t tell him but he was happy to give the captain an autograph and was so nice to all of us. One of the von Trapp daughters was also so kind as was her son. Princess Caroline was also very sweet along with her young son.



HorrorSmile3088:



People magazine. It needed his full attention 😂



Chateaudelait:



He’s the most ungrateful rude person on the planet. Shatner earns horse show owner level money from the conventions he deigns to attend and acts like a total dick to everyone. If he hates it so much, stop taking the checks!



msteinka:



He showed horses in the same discipline as me. My trainer made it absolutely clear that we were NEVER to approach him at shows. I think it was an etiquette thing but it was also common knowledge that he was a huge jerk.

#8 Owen Wilson was very rude to staff at a museum I once worked at and was all “do you know who I am”….. and this was an outing with his mom.



FredererPower:



In fairness, he has been trapped in a museum for many years. /s

#9 I used to wait tables at Planet Hollywood in Orlando. One day Wesley Snipes and his family came in. The manager told me and another waiter to serve just him and his family, no other customers. There was like 10 of them, kids, grandma, etc.... Anyway, we served them for about 2 hours, they got their meal fully comped so they didn't pay anything for the food, and left me and the other waiter a massive tip. Guess how much.... ZERO. Nothing, not one dollar, and they got well over $200 of free food.



casino_night:



He did the same thing to the federal government.

#10 Diana Ross cut in front of me at the airport check-in counter once. LAX doesn’t lack in celebs, but i was a kid and flabbergasted by this big-haired lady who had the guts to sweep in front of us AND touch the gate agent’s computer. It’s been 20 years and i still have beef with her.

#11 I saw Kanye West at a grocery store in Los Angeles yesterday. I told him how cool it was to meet him in person, but I didn’t want to be a jerk and bother him and ask him for photos or anything.



He said, “Oh, like you’re doing now?”



I was taken aback, and all I could say was “Huh?” but he kept cutting me off and going “huh? huh? huh?” and closing his hand shut in front of my face. I walked away and continued with my shopping, and I heard him chuckle as I walked off. When I came to pay for my stuff up front I saw him trying to walk out the doors with like fifteen Milky Ways in his hands without paying.



The girl at the counter was very nice about it and professional, and was like “Sir, you need to pay for those first.” At first he kept pretending to be tired and not hear her, but eventually turned back around and brought them to the counter.



When she took one of the bars and started scanning it multiple times, he stopped her and told her to scan them each individually “to prevent any electrical infetterence,” and then turned around and winked at me. I don’t even think that’s a word. After she scanned each bar and put them in a bag and started to say the price, he kept interrupting her by yawning really loudly.

#12 I once accidentally cut in line in front of Bobby Moynihan in a FedEx on Eleventh avenue in NYC while he was holding a giant box he was probably trying to mail so he in fact had a bad experience encountering me.



lovexfifteenx:



I think 'celebrity' is pushing it, but I was once in a restaurant bathroom (at the shared sinks) and this guy there started chatting to me. I was trying to get out of there but he kept yapping so I politely made conversation. He said he was on a show called 'Celebs go dating' where a celebrity goes on a date with a 'regular' person. I asked him who he got as the celebrity... turns out he was the celebrity lol.

I still have no idea who he is, some YouTuber who was big doing pranks...no idea, but my little nephew was very jealous I met him lol.

#13 I met Rihanna while I was stationed in Japan on the US George Washington (aircraft carrier). I was actually assigned to follow her group around, take pictures and provide assistance for anything. She wasn't miserable really, just sort of disinterested and snobby the whole time and blatantly ignored the poor officer who was trying to lead her tour and give her the info on the ship. She didn't even perform for us so I have no idea why she was there. She signed autographs lazily on the mess decks for about 30 minutes and then left. Later she tweeted about how dirty our ship was..



dkl415:



Promo for the movie Battleship?



OP:



I think so.

#14 When I was a teenager, my girlfriend and I snuck backstage at a Bruce McCulloch (of Kids in the Hall fame) show where he shamelessly hit on her while his road manager tried to shoo me out of the room.

She had brought along a Brain Candy poster for him to sign which she later gave to me as a birthday gift.

His signed it "Hey red, lets get naked later. Bruce".



Anon:



I got a photo with Bruce, Dave, and Scott at an airport in Winnipeg. All were nice guys but they flew coach and all three had to get off the plane because they all forgot their chargers.

#15 I sat beside a News Anchor from my city on a cross country flight. I don't remember his name but I recognized him from the news. I didn't say anything to him, but the entire flight he complained about everything.



"Why am I stuck back here?" (he was asking someone he was flying with who was on the other aisle seat about 3 rows up - they had a conversation, it was wonderful).



"Can you move me up to first/business class?"

"Why not, don't you know who I am?"

"Can't you ask one of them to move?"



"Hey, why is that guy getting a meal and I have to pay?"

"What do you mean he pre-paid?"

"HEY WHY DIDN'T YOU BUY ME A SANDWICH WHAT GOOD ARE YOU?" (he yelled to the guy he was flying with).



He was basically just a jerk the entire time, and never shut up.



iZacAsimov:



The only people worse than TV stars are local TV stars.



agareo:



I think we should stop calling them stars.

#16 I was on a family vacation and Rob Gronkowski would not stop hitting on me. He had a hurt leg and was in a cast so I went from the pool area to the beach area and he actually asked *my mother* where I was. She convinced him not to follow me onto the beach, but gave him my room number. Of course he called. I didn't know who he really was at the time or what an idiot he is, but we met up in a public area. He actually used "Are you from Ireland, 'cause you've got me Dublin?" on me and that's when I said I had a family dinner.



TL;DR- "The Gronk" creeped me out and uses horrible pickup lines.



harleyeaston:



I live in New England... And I'm pretty sure you've broken a number of our laws by turning down Gronk.

How did you get away?



OP:



He was actually on vacation with his brother (the one that plays baseball?) and a couple of other guys from the team. They told me some names, but were pretty quiet, since most guys just wanted to hang with their families. Gronk and his brother were super friendly with everyone until he spotted me and zoned in. Haha.

After my sister told me who he was I asked if Tom and Giselle were there, but they weren't. :[

Now that's an offer I definitely wouldn't refuse.



Edit: S**t I didn't even answer! I actually was going to dinner with my family who were meeting me in the pretty open spot. He asked if he could see me later and I said sure. It didn't happen. My sister did go "chill" with his brother and apparently their room was a disaster, but she brought back lots of free chocolate and beer!

#17 Not necessarily the worst, but not my best moment I suppose. I met Lauren Conrad at her book signing when I was in high school. It was almost my turn and I overheard the girl before me say "hi how are you? I'm sure you've been asked that a million times today" and Lauren's like yeah haha. And then it was my turn, had no idea what I was gonna say so I panicked and said - "hi how are you".

#18 I once saw Zach Braff at a coffee shop. He looked like he was in a bad mood. I did not approach him.



Still...Zach Braff!

#19 I was reading through these and thinking how I really couldn't think of a bad experience I've had with a celebrity. Even though I've met a lot of them, mostly through work.



And then I remembered one bad encounter. And it was with a guy famous for bad, or at least cringe, encounters: Larry David!



I was on a plane going from LAX to JFK. In row 2 of first class. I'd put one of my carry-ons in the bin above my seat.



Larry David got on at the tail end of boarding. His seat was in row 1. He opened the bin above his seat and saw it was full. He slammed it shut, then opened the one above my seat. Which was also full.



The flight attendant asked if she could help him find a place for his bag. He barked at her that the bins were full because they were letting anybody who wants "put their s**t" in the first class bins. Then he grabbed my bag out of the bin and told her to put it somewhere else.



I calmly said, "I'm sorry, but that's *my* bag." David gave me a long, cold glare. Then made a dismissive noise and slammed the compartment shut. He yanked open the first bin again, grabbed out a bag and loudly asked, "Is THIS someone's bag?" When no one answered, he shoved it at the FA and told her to put it somewhere else. He put his bag in the bin.



These were still the days when they insisted you turn off all devices during takeoff and landing. When we got near JFK, the FA asked him to turn off his phone and he went off on her, saying the airline couldn't make him turn it off and there was no reason to. He was quite loud and unpleasant about it -- exactly like he was trying to play a scene from Curb Your Enthusiasm.

#20 I saw Jon Voight in a taxi in NYC, I went up to the window to talk to him, and he bit me!

#21 Vanilla Ice poured his beer on one of my friend's heads right after she told him she loved his music.

#22 Ted Nugent. I was 13. I won't go in to the details, just let me say he was a sick freak then and he's a sick freak now.

#23 So my best friend in college was just way too good looking. no matter where we went it would cause issues with her being constantly hounded by people just wanting to be around her. I mean of course there were also fringe benefits but mostly it was hard to go out and have a good night out with her because you were always being mobbed. Now this isn't coming from a place of jealousy either.. if she was an 11/10 then I was a Pam Beasley solid 7 and pretty comfortable in my own skin.



One night during the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver she managed to get us tickets to this private party that the Russian delegates were throwing at Science World. It was sooooo awesome. Like I said, occasional fringe benefits. So we are running around in our high heels, drinking too much champagne, trying not to get run over by extremely tall Russian ladies, when all of a sudden my friend grabs my arm and goes 'That's Cuba Gooding Jr. We HAVE to get an autograph'



This was only 5 years ago.. He was pretty washed up even then. I was more concerned about getting more free alcohol at that point but she wasn't used to not getting her way.



'Excuse me, Cuba? Hi!' she says, fluttering her dark exotic lashes. She kind of left it there.. because, well.. she'd never really had to initiate conversation beyond that. He turned from the person he was talking to and let out a super cool 'Sup girl' and started to turn back. She began to panic, not knowing what to do, she grabbed his arm and sputtered



'WAIT! I mean.. could you.. would you take a picture with me?'



He said sure and she turned to me and literally threw her purse at me and hissed for me to get her camera (remember.. 2010). As I'm getting the camera out I hear 'Damnnnn babygirl, I'm not taking this picture without you in' and I look up, Cuba is gesturing for me to come to him. His buddy grabs the camera from me and CBJ pulls me into his side, puts his hand dangerously close to my rump, and smiles for the picture. I'm hammered so I'm laughing pretty hard and my friend is still trying to salvage the situation so she asks him where the after party is and he looks at my behind and-I-quote "where ever that juicy a*s is going"



I laughed some more while I grabbed another champagne off the table and walked away. My girlfriend reluctantly came with me, pouting. She suddenly didn't feel so well and wanted to call it a night. In the cab home with other friends I was laughing about how his hand was on my butt for the picture so we asked to see it. She fumbled with the camera for a second before saying "oops. I deleted it."

#24 I met Adam Scott at a party and was too drunk/starstruck to say "Calc-u-later" when I left :(.

#25 Bad experience transformed to good.



My dad and I attended an ALS charity dinner hosted by Curt Schilling a few years in a row. He would sign anything you brought but made 0 eye contact, no acknowledgment at all. He was usually talking to someone sitting next to him.



My dad is a life-long baseball fan. He never complained but I was disappointed for him.



One year the event was just after a World of Warcraft expansion came out. I knew that Curt played WOW, so instead of bringing baseball memorabilia for him to sign I brought the expansion user guide.



Curt looks down at the guide, starts laughing, then looks up and is totally shocked to see a girl. We talk for a bit about WOW and as I walk away he yells "For the Horde!" Lots of confused stares. (I played a Tauren Druid at the time. He reported to be Alliance.)



Best part, though, was seeing him have an actual conversation with my dad afterwards.

#26 James Franco was standing on a street corner across from us where we were waiting for a table for breakfast. I waved at him. He looked at me. Then a white Toyota Camry with several older Hispanic women crammed inside rolled up, and he waved back at me, shrugged and then squeezed into the backseat and they drove off.



Porridgeandpeas:



James Franco asked a friend of mine to have intercourse, she said no. Apparently he's a real sleaze and she was 19, he was about 34.

#27 Amongst all the bad ones, here's a good one: the actor that play Robin on the original TV version of Batman was getting on a plane. He saw me trying to console my two year old, who was having a crying fit and wouldn't calm down. Robin stopped, dug through his assistant's bag, and came out with one of those publicity shots. He signed it and gave to my kid. Of course my kid had no idea who he was, but I thought that was pretty cool of the guy.

#28 I saw John Cleese walking around in London, I recognized him bc about 5 short fat dudes with cameras around their necks suddenly swarmed this tall skinny guy and I realized I recognized him. John Cleese is about 70 but he was dressed like he was 20 and rich, and immediately seemed annoyed at the 5 fat guys harassing him for an autograph. It just didn't fit what I thought he would be like in person at all. It must suck to be a comedian, people expect you to be happy and funny all the time even when you're just walking down the street minding your own business.

#29 Insane Clown Posse and all their road crew threw me off a basketball court one time.

#30 Hung out with Dave Chapelle twice in two days. I was visiting Yellow Springs OH where he lives. He just came up behind me and asked to b*m a cigarette haha. Super chill guy, soft spoken. His friend later told me that all that nonsense about him going crazy and smoking illegal things while surfing in South Africa was complete lies. Apparently he was sitting in a coffee shop in Yellow Springs watching the news say all that about him and being like, "ain't this some nonsense?" Btw I was too star struck to even talk. We even had brunch together the next day with a few other people. Not a word haha.

#31 No joke Shia Lebouf tried to eat me.

#32 About 7–8 years ago, I worked in the guest relations department of a very high-end hotel. Honestly I could write a book about all the celebrities and famous people I met and dealt with, most of them were very positive experiences thankfully. The nicest ones by far were: Nicole Kidman, Billie Lourd, Bill Clinton, Cate Blanchett.



Russell Brand however was the absolute worst. He was rude to everyone and made very inappropriate comments to me, so when all that stuff came out about him i was not surprised lol.

#33 Barely a celebrity any more, but I met the winner of Rupauls Drag Race, season 4, Sharon Needles. Never in my life have I seen another grown adult throw a kicking and screaming match over not being provided pills and alcohol fast enough. She was actually screaming at staff, fans, anyone in the vicinity and going "get me my booze!" because it wasn't handed to her directly after getting off stage.

#34 Melania Trump. Worked with her for her QVC line. She was exactly what you’d expect.

#35 My husband met Jerry Springer (he was in the audience for taping of one of his shows). Before it all started, Springer had noticed how he was disabled (he walks with a limp, has no use of his right hand or arm). Springer came over and made sure they seated my husband on the end of a row so he'd be more comfortable (his mom was with him, not me). They shared a chuckle over both having the same first name. He also shook his hand, but did it with his left hand, unprompted.

#36 Toby Keith. I think he [was] a jerk.



I was in the Marine Corps (infantry) and deployed to Iraq for the majority of the year in 2006, in the Al Anbar province, and our company was in a smaller town for a base/FOB - we were nowhere near the amenities of an air base. 2nd deployment for me, never had a USO visit or celebrity meeting, they usually don't like to get out to the nasty parts of the country. Well, we end up getting Toby Keith coming in to where our Battalion HQ is, so the day of a lot of the patrols get rerouted to the base he was going to fly into, which was joint Marines/Navy (Navy had some boats that they would occasionally take up and down the Euphrates or on the lake above the dam (no reason for that, there weren't any issues up there, it was just joyriding).



Anyway, the people who actually wanted to meet him/get an autograph are all waiting, I'm assigned to help direct the entourage from the helipad when it comes in. We've got an hour once he lands, and I can hear my company XO trying to get it organized so that everyone can meet him, shake his hand, get an autograph. Then one of the Navy higher ups asks if he wants to go for a ride on the lake in a SURC (Small unit riverine craft) boat, and he says sure. So all of the sudden the XO gets told to group everyone in groups of 5 and they basically do an assembly line where Toby gets in the middle for one picture, then on to the next group. Doesn't meet a single person, doesn't shake a hand, doesn't sign anything.



Spends 30 minutes of his hour riding a boat with field grade officers, then leaves.



While I was pissed at the leadership of the Navy for deciding to spend half his trip on a boat ride with maybe 10 service members while the rest just went back to what they were doing, I was and still am far more livid at Toby Keith.



That piece of trash made his millions with that stupid boot in your bad song and profits with how much he supports the military, but when it can down to it, he decided to accept a boat ride invitation instead of spending any time at all with the enlisted guys in the combat zone.

#37 I used to run a candy store and Joe Montana lived in town. He came in one day with his wife in the early afternoon. A construction worker from across the street walked across the street and came in. He walked up to Joe and said "My family had a lot of issues while I was growing up but I wanted to tell you that we always sat down on Sunday and watched you play for the niners. I just wanted to thank you for those memories.". Montana turns to him and says "Sorry buddy, you've got the wrong guy". He apologizes, looks confused and leaves. I knew it was him just from recognition and his build/height but said nothing figuring maybe he was just very similar looking.



His wife uses her credit card to pay for the trip, and I check her ID. Sure as hell, Jennifer Montana.

#38 Les Stroud has a very firm handshake.



_justin_cider_:



Did he teach you how to survive a firm handshake?

#39 Tim Meadows from SNL.

He likes to skateboard at my local park, as a kid I loved his skits, shook his hand and had a brief convo before s******g myself.

He is a stand up guy, I just so happened to have had a bad latte a hour before.

#40 Background info: I was and am a huge Spice Girl fan, I had all the merchandise, I knew all the lyrics, they were my LIFE.



I served Emma Bunton, AKA Baby Spice, in a coffee shop I worked in. She asked for a belgian bun (like a sweet bun with white icing and a cherry on top). She said something along the lines of, "there's not enough icing" and points to the another available bun, "I want that one". All the while not looking me in the eye and being generally miserable. I was so excited to see/meet her and all she wanted was extra icing. There was no please or thank you, she just grabbed the plate (with new bun) off me and slunk over to the till with her nose in the air.



Also saw David Beckham when I was working in a book shop, he smelt so good. You could smell his delightful cologne hours after he departed the shop. He was very polite, had very little security with him (just one guy) and bought a lot of childrens' books – probably for his kids, although he's rumoured to be a little dim.



EDIT: Beckham was in no way a bad experience, the only way it sucked was that he didn't hang around for longer, he's an amazing role model and was so friendly and polite to all the staff. Bunton may have been having a bad day, plus the buns were overpriced.

#41 Brendan Frasier got me so drunk i pooped my pants. Super nice guy, i dont think he meant to get me super drunk, now that i think about it I think I may have been trying to get him drunk...

#42 I have a strange "fear" of clear/bright blue eyes. They just make me really uneasy and I have trouble making eye contact. Fast forward to meeting Elijah Wood-- literally the most terrifying piercing eyes I have ever encountered. He was so sweet, but I could barely stutter out a "hello" before I had to turn away.

#43 At a fancy restaurant in Atlanta because we were doing a fancy dress up night, some friends and I step outside to talk and smoke cigs. I don't smoke so I was just talking, but a very attractive but somewhat familiar looking man steps outside of the restaurant too. He checks his pockets for a while and then walks over asks my buddy for a cig. My friend gives him one, light's it for him, and then we continue talking. The guy stayed in our conversation for a bit, not saying too much but he was nice. Finally, he finishes his cig and my friend finally goes, "You know, you remind me of someone famous. You probably get this a lot, but you kinda look like Ryan Gosling." I'm standing there thinking my friend is an idiot and awkward, until the man goes "That's because I am Ryan Gosling. Thanks for the cigarette," then he walks back inside the restaurant.

#44 When I was younger we used to always go to the Mario Lemieux celebrity golf tournament in Pittsburgh. We would always try and get autographs and most golfers wouldn't mind.



On one hole Dan Marino walks up to the green which was roped off. One of the events staff people lifted up the rope and wheeled a young kid in a wheelchair up to Dan. He had a Central Catholic football helmet in his lap he was looking to get signed. Same high school Dan went to, and was apparently paralyzed from playing football there. In front of everyone Dan said no and that all autographs would be signed at the end of the day. Everyone was shocked, even a few booed.



A few years later I ended up caddying for Michael Jordan at the same event Pretty uneventful, Although he did bet on every single hole. Even things like "Jim won't finish his beer before the next hole".

#45 Kevin Spacey. Years and years ago I saw him in a play and did stage door, and he was just a straight up a*****e to EVERYONE. I don’t know why he bothered doing stage door at all.

#46 John Cusack outside of a restaurant



“Hey Mr. Cusack I like your movies”

“I don’t care”.

#47 I met Cuba Gooding Jr.. I was coming off my bar shift at around 2:30am into my local that was pretty empty at this point cause it's slow season. There was a cluster of 4-5 people at the end of the bar that the bouncer was chatting with (that included him) but otherwise the place was empty. I also clocked the actor. I moved a high back chair to the other end of the bar to enjoy my pint alone and this f*****g man walks up behind me, puts his hands on me, and aggressively starts to massage my shoulders. I say I don't know you, don't touch me. He still with a smarmy smile said "Hello, I'm Cuba". I was like ok and went back to my phone. From what I heard from the bouncer and general media, that behavior is par for the course for him. I knew exactly who he was in name but outside of that he's a legitimate stranger. Also, no f*****g touchy.

#48 My mom went on the Wendy Williams Show, and Wendy gave her bad advice.

#49 Cathrine O’Hara once dropped ice cubes on my shoe…how DARE she. What a B!! Just kidding….she was a complete delight. I mean she did drop the cubes, but she was lovely in every way about it.

#50 Not sure if this counts but my old restaurant had to remake Bill Cosby’s pizzas THREE times. His manager called us to place his order and it had over 10 different modifications and delivered a bag of pistachios to top the pizza with 🙃



Not sure what he expected because we were a late night college pizza place, literally $5 for a slice and pop kinda place. This was after a performance on campus and I was on the verge of rejecting the third remake since we were slammed after all the college bars closed.

#51 Ric Flair was at a popular bar in my college town after a WWE (or whatever it’s called) fight/match. My dad/is was obsessed with him so I approached him and told him I wanted his autograph. He not so subtly insinuated that he wanted to sign my chest. I said no, it’s for my dad, so please sign this napkin. He did. So besides being a h***y old pig I guess he wasn’t so bad because I did get an autograph for my dad, didn’t tell him the whole story though!

#52 A longggg time ago in college I worked for a celeb photographer. We did one shoot on the set of the Office back in its second or third season, and Pam (Jenna Fischer?) was really difficult to work with. Just really demanding and wanted to see every photo so there was never a flow. Jim was very handled, everything went through his managed and they kept saying we only had 5 mins with him. Dwight was awesome.



I also did a shoot with Lindsay Lohan on the same job, at the height of her fame like 2008ish and she was actually really cool and friendly.

#53 A good one- my cousin used to work at Mystic Pizza and Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez came in and she said they were wicked nice and tipped everyone out really well.

#54 My friend’s dad found Aaron Rodgers wallet at a bar/restaurant when he was visiting our hometown during the offseason while he was still pretty new-ish in the NFL. This guy’s kids had grown up around Aaron and played youth sports together, but when he met up to give him his wallet, Aaron made him stand there as he counted every dollar bill and made comments about how you can’t trust anyone and kept grilling him asking if he’d sold photos of his stuff to any outlets .

#55 I got hit on at my job by a politicians dad who was on a lot of reality shows at the time. His Assistant had to physically steer him away and came back to apologise to me and looked terrified when I said I was 17. He was gross.

#56 Don Vito grabbed my a*s with both hands when I was 13 years old.

#57 Prince was watching me from the open window inside his limo for a few mins. I grabbed a cigarette from my purse and went to light it and he looked so disgusted at me and closed his window lol.

#58 In another thread I shared a couple of positive events from my Hubby’s days as an engineer for The Nashville Network, and these were by far the most common, but there were a few real turds in the soup, too. A big one was Dwight Yoakum.



For shows with live audiences the network brought in tourist buses to fill the audience, which were mostly comprised of seniors/older people. It took from 4-6 hours to shoot these shows, and in between takes the artists would usually continue to perform and interact with the crowd. Yoakum, on the other hand, not only refused to perform outside of live takes, he totally ignored the audience; swore profusely, offending the elders; and referred to them in their hearing as “the rabble” when encouraged to interact. He really was a trash person.



In a totally different situation, Hubby was shooting a show that was to feature Bill Cosby. When the staff member sent to pick Cosby up got him to the venue she was in tears and Cosby was furious, yelling so the entire crew could hear, that he’d been picked up by a fat, ugly underling in her filthy car (she was anything BUT fat and ugly, and she was driving a car from a rental service that supplied cars for VIP’s).

Not a surprise nowadays to learn he’s a trash guy, but back then people were quite shocked.

#59 As stated before, I go to a lot of cons and have met a lot of celebrities. The worst would be Chevy Chase. You would think that as an actor, he could at least act like he wanted to be there. It's not like he wasn't getting paid for it. My experience was not unique.

#60 Wasn't negative but it was weird. About 20 years ago I was in a club and came across Sean Penn and two girls who I'd wager were escorts but I can't say for sure. Anyway, as they are leaving Penn stops beside me and the two girls make out and feel each other up but in a cartoonishly exaggerated way while Penn just watched then smiled and nodded at me as he walked away. One girl winked and the other laughed as they walked away. Never knew what to make of that.



On a side note, Sean Penn is a really good dancer. I don't think I've ever seen a man dance as good as him. It motivated me to take lessons.

#61 Funny that I can comment on this, too, after recounting yesterday my "most positive" meeting with a celeb. My negative experience was with the actor Chris Noth in the First Class section of a flight from Hong Kong to SFO, right after boarding, circa 1997.



At the time I was head of international sales and marketing for Jelly Belly (the company that makes all the "true-to-life flavor" jelly beans), and I'd been visiting our PacRim markets with our owner and chairman. This was our flight home after two long weeks, and the airline upgraded us from Business Class to First - very nice on a long flight! We were settling in when I saw an attendant escorting Chris Noth to a seat a few rows ahead of us.



We always carried small bags of Jelly Belly to give away just for fun, so I told our chairman I was going to give one to Noth - whose acting I honestly respected. Our chairman had no idea who Noth was, but hey, whatever: we loved giving away free samples!



I approached Chris Noth's seat. "Sorry to interrupt you, Mr. Noth, but I enjoy your acting, and I work for Jelly Belly Candy Company, so please enjoy this bag with our compliments." He looked up and, with no expression on his face, said, "I don't eat that s**t."



I apologized for disturbing him and returned to my seat. I wasn't bothered, but obviously his response left an impression. Our chairman thought it was pretty funny. I had to smile, too: even a "candy guy" with free stuff gets told to eff off from time to time.

#62 I used to drive limo for the local entertainment venue - Metro Center in Rockford, IL - and met virtually every celebrity booked there over a few years time. The worst by far was Kenny Rogers. He was just an arrogant a*****e.

#63 So I have told this here before but...



I worked concert security for a few years at a state fair. Every year 5-6 acts would play over the 2 weeks the fair ran. It was always a couple county acts, a heavy metal and a pop artist or 2.



I drove Frankie Valli around the fair in a Golf Cart to meet fans and find good pastry.



I was Sammi Hagar's S******r Wrangler.



I could be on stage or in the pit in front or out in the stands. It depended, but often I was assigned to protect and assist the acts themselves, which meant I was usually stage left behind a curtain while the show was on and backstage near the busses as it was a fair and there were no dressing rooms.



Anyway, I would have told you that David Lee Roth was the worst because it was the worst I'd ever see a major act play. He was awful. Sammi and Dave played a tour together and Sammi was great. Dave was dreadful. He was also an a*****e. But a lot of them were a******s.



But the next year, the biggest a*****e, BY FAR, played and it was Meatloaf. What a t**d of a person. AND He quit 4 song in because it was raining. On stage it was dry however.

#64 I worked/volunteered at a decent sized regional music awards show for 20 years, basically making sure the talent was where they needed to be when they needed to be there throughout the afternoon and evening.



I despise Usher with the power of a thousand blazing suns. I had to work with him three times, and each time he was a bigger a*****e.



Gregg Allman was a d**k. The Braxton sisters were a nightmare to deal with. (The executive producer of the show got sick of their s**t and told them off, it was glorious.) One of the old men in Lynyrd Skynyrd tried to back me against a wall trying to talk to me, which was creepy as f**k.



My favorite people over the years there though, were Quincy Jones, Samuel L. Jackson, and the band Collective Soul. And as much as I hate to admit it because it turns out he’s a garbage human being, we had a lot of fun with Cee-Lo.

#65 Author Norman Mailer was drunk, belligerent, incoherent, and, from what I could tell, possibly a little bit incontinent. Hosting an event at which he was featured was not a pleasant experience.

#66 Warren Beatty is absolutely a d**k. I’ve met many many celebrities and nobody’s been a jerk, except for Warren Beatty. Oprah wasn’t exactly a nice person but unless you’re actively being a jerk, I don’t expect you to be any different from anybody. It never happened to me, but I have witnessed it, never approach Bill Murray in public. He’s a raging alcoholic and it’s some point he will go from happy friendly, to demonic. He has literally made fans cry.

#67 Many years ago I was in NYC on holiday with friends. We had seen Billy Crystal on a morning TV show spruiking his book and he said he would be at a particular Barnes and Noble that day to sign copies.

So we went down there, each bought copies and stood in line for over an hour to get our copies signed. We were chatting and having fun so it wasn’t so bad.

Once we hit the last leg of the queue there were signs up saying that no photos were allowed and you could NOT talk to him ALL. Then we could start to see him and he absolutely was not engaging in the slightest with anyone.

I get that you want to move people through these things swiftly but we all just overpaid for his s****y book and stood waiting for over an hour. The least you could do is look up or say ‘thanks’.

#68 When I was working as a nurse in a clinic Tommy Lee Jones came in for some minor treatment (he was in town for a movie role). He was such a jerk. Wouldn't look me in the eye, had his nose in a magazine the whole time I was giving him instructions. When I handed him his bag of medication samples and prescriptions he said, "Now what do I do with this?" I said, "If you'd been listening you'd know". AH.

#69 Fred Durst.



And I’m from LA and have met many many many celebrities.



He was awful. And this was just 2 years ago.



Jamie Foxx was a d**k too.

#70 Tony Danza. I worked as a topless bartender (no alcohol, only mixers) at a once famous NYC dungeon where a lot of celebrities would come to in order to avoid the crowds at famous clubs. He was such an a*****e! Kept asking us for booze, kept repeating we don't have any (full nudity in NY means no alcohol), insisting he get treated differently and actually said, "Don't you know who I am??" You could bring your own alcohol discreetly and buy mixers, btw. Mickey Rourke came in the night I wasn't there! He was nice, apparently.

#71 Fred Rogers, probably mid-70's at a diner in Latrobe (pretty sure Latrobe - it's ben a few years). I was with two other guys, all of us long-hairs, and we recognized him of course. He came over to our table and sat with us for maybe 20 minutes. I have never met a nicer person. It was a locals place, full of after-church types and we were way, way out-of-place but Mr. Rogers treated us as though we were his very best friends. Fantastic person.



Mean Joe Greene. Huge man, enormous hands. I met him in Pittsburgh in a department store. He stopped and talked to us for a few minutes, very friendly, shook my hand and almost crushed it.



Probably an unpopular opinion but I went to Penn State and walked and talked every now and again with Joe Paterno. He was always interested in how you were doing, couldn't pry a football comment out of him to save your life. Very nice man, not a shred of arrogance.

#72 Jim Carrey started on the comedy circuit that included the local University bar I went to. By far the most unpleasant person I've ever met, every single time.



In contrast, I literally ran into Sophia Loren in Toronto one day (walked around a corner and almost knocked her over), and she was so stunningly beautiful up close that I almost couldn't apologize to her. Very polite, and funny. And incredibly tiny.

#73 David Duchovny of X-Files. Rude, arrogant man.

#74 Mike Love and Bruce whatsiscrack from the Beach Boys.



I am a retired radio dj. I was hosting a meet and greet for about 12 listeners who won the "privilege" to meet them. We were told by the promoter that our listeners would have single meet and greet with them. Meaning, each winner and their guest would have a chance to meet them and have a picture. We were given a half hour time slot.



I had everyone backstage in a green room on time. We waited. And waited.



And waited.



Ten minutes before curtain they saunter into the green room. First words out of Love's mouth was "We made more money than Oprah last year." Just announced it.



I do my spiel "I'm so and so with this radio station and th-"

Love interrupts me, "Yeah we don't have time, everyone get together for a picture."

So, my listeners all crowd together and one group picture is taken.



Then they proceed to sign autographs. In sharpie. On my station shirt.



I had my son with me who was 9 at the time. My son had a pierced ear. Bruce whatsiscrack grabbed my son's ear lobe and said 'Is that REAL?" and I said "Absolutely real"



He said "take that s**t out of there, he looks like a girl" then walks away.



Hand to God, if I had not been representing my station I would have got in his face for touching my kid.



I never played another Beach Boys song during my radio career.

#75 I might have the only negative Mick Foley story I know of.



When I was 14, or so, my parents divorced. While it was all happening some wrestling show was hitting Indianapolis that had a fan "convention" before hand. Their big guest was Mick Foley. He'd just walked out of WWE on vince's plane as commissioner and all that.

My dad, who **hates** pro wrestling, got us two tickets so I could go. He mentioned Mick Foley and I lit up because, outside of Kane and E&C, he was who I liked watching in WWF the most. With all the divorce stuff, I was staying at my grandma's with my mom while he was finding a new place, and this was kind of a way for him to do something with me.



We get there, I meet Sensational Sherri, Cornette, a bunch of others. Sonni Siaki was awesome to meet (i was watching the weekly TNA shows at the time). He was really cool. I also made Virgil a bit mad when I asked why his highlight video was just segments of other people's matches.



Foley arrives late, we get in line. My dad bought the tickets and was a bit strapped for cash with all the divorce stuff (lawyer costs, getting a new place himself, etc). It cost some money to get something signed and he paid it ($7 or something like that). I took a Raw Deal card to get signed. I was super stoked.



As my turn comes up, Jim Cornette goes to the table and shakes Mick's hand. They start to chat. I stand and wait. I didn't want to interrupt or anything as they said hello to each other. The security guy tells me to go forward. I reluctantly step forward (because I really didn't want to interrupt Mr. Cornette and Mick Foley). Mick shakes my hand. I say hi. I pull out my card to get signed and ask him a question (something like "are you coming back?" dumb 13 year old wrestling question). Mick doesn't break conversation with Cornette, doesn't answer my question, and my card is just in my hands as I wait for an answer or a signature. I stand for like a minute, the other guard guy moves me along and says "we have to keep the line moving". I'm holding back tears because I'm a baby and that sucked. My dad is outright furious. We head home and he makes me dinner.



Any time someone talks about Mick Foley or he sees him on a DVD cover (or my dad stops over and Mick is on while I'm watching wrestling) my father is not to pleased. Far over a decade later, he still has a problem with how Foley acted.



I got over it. I figured the security was told to do their job, Mick arrived a bit late, and everyone was there to see him before an indy show. They had to get everyone through as quick as possible. Timing just sucked as I was up when Jim wanted to quickly catch up with Mick.



I still like Foley as a wrestler. He genuinely seems to be one of the nicest guys to ever come from the profession. I just got the unlucky experience to be the one fan who seems to have had a crappy encounter with him.



My dad, though, he kind of hates Mick Foley.

#76 I saw Bruno Mars at an airport, he was shorter than I expected, I gestured for a picture and he aggressively said no and so did his huge body guard.

#77 Don't even know if this counts as meeting exactly but I had just seen a play on Broadway starring Scarlett Johansson and I was waiting by the stage exit after the play, along with at least fifteen other people, for autographs. It was February in NYC, snowing hard, we were all freezing. Each one of her co-stars came out and signed, even her starring male counterpart who was a big name actor I can't recall (Benjamin something I think). Scarlett was the very last to exit and she completely ignored everybody. I was younger and it completely crushed me, she was my favorite celebrity and this was my only chance to ever see her. Pretty much everyone who waited 45+ minutes beside me had the same sentiments.

#78 I once waited on Michael Strahan working at California Pizza Kitchen. You ever hear those stories floating around that professional athletes are often horrible tippers? Believe that hype.



Gave the guy prompt, courteous service, never got intrusive, treated him as a regular person, checked on him once to make sure everything was cool, pretty much everything you need to do to make sure the customer has a nice dining experience while barely being there yourself. Gave stiff, one-word dullard responses the entire time and then left me about 5% tip as his thanks. F**k you, Strahan.



Jon Sterling, on the other hand (the voice of the NY Yankees, if you’re not aware of who he is) was the freakin’ man. Came in with his entire extended family for his daughter’s birthday, and yes they were a bit demanding, but overall nothing too bad. After they had paid up and were on their way out he came over and shook my hand and said “I just want to say, you did a fantastic job.” Even if I didn’t know who he was it still would’ve been a very cool thing for a customer to do. After shaking his hand I opened mine to find a $100 bill inside. You rock, Mr. Sterling.

#79 I had to drive Neve Campbell to set for a film I was working on - I had never driven through Manhattan before, proceeded to take the worst route through the busiest traffic, almost got hit by multiple cabs (she screamed), drove up on the curb, got obviously lost, and dropped her off late. As she left she said I don't know WHY they asked YOU to drive me, and I was like Yeah me either.

#80 Ok so this is something I laugh about now and the person wasn’t negative towards me but the whole experience was very awkward and negative in that I felt like a complete idiot.

I was around 12 and was playing with friends, we decided to go to the store to get a popsicle and had the big idea to have a race there and see who could get there first and the last one would have to buy the popsicles.

I bolted off and was winning as I was way ahead of my friends, I’m approaching the front doors of the Loblaws grocery store that was just before the Beckers we were running to and trip or something. Honestly don’t know how it happened and fell flat on my face and hit the ground so hard it knocked the wind out of me. Right at that moment a man coming out of Loblaws says ‘Oh dear are you ok’? and offers his hand to help me up. I look up at him and it’s William Shatner. Omg, I was the biggest Star Trek fan ever and Wow but Wow.

Really this is how it happens?

To top it all off I see my friends running past me just to rub it in, until they noticed William Shatner was standing there but they only stopped for a moment and then took off to the store.

I guess not having to pay for the popsicles was more important.

#81 William Hurt.

My late MIL ran a business in downtown Austin. A film crew wanted to film a couple scenes in & out of the office. It was some kind of emergency reshoot thing and they were offering her money. She said they could do it for free if they finished in a day AND.. her 6 employees got signed autographs from Hurt (who was waiting in a bus on the street). Hurt said no. She said f**k off.

I miss that woman.

#82 When I was a young teenager around 1970, my family took a skiing trip to Lake Tahoe. After a great day on the slopes, we stopped in the lodge, which was packed nearly shoulder-to-shoulder with people. I was trying to make my way through the crowd when there was a ruckus in the people right in front of me, The crowd suddenly parted and a very short man burst through, lowered his shoulder, and rammed me right in the chest.



I stepped back, kind of stunned, and he looked up at me, right in the eye, gave me the meanest sneer through a 2-days growth of beard, and then stormed on past.



It was Andy Williams.

#83 Jim Bouton. He was a major league pitcher, authored a tell-all book about baseball ‘Ball Four’ and was a sportscaster for NYC television stations. I ran into him at a Paramus, NJ shopping mall and said, ‘Hello.’ He didn’t respond and looked me up and down with distain.



A fun good experience: I bumped into Chis Farley in a NYC delicatessen one mid-morning and he paid for my coffee and bagel, insisting that I take a SlimJim. “It puts lead in your pencil!” he said.

#84 Nope, but I met two who were worthy of their image. The first was Fred MacMurray and the second was Jon Provost of Timmy & Lassie fame.



Back in the '70s, Fred and June owned a large (over 3000 acres) Angus cattle ranch near the small town I lived in and my cousins managed it for them. As misfortune would have it, my cousin's 18 year old son was killed in car accident. My wife and I attended the funeral with our then, 18 month old daughter.



We were sitting quietly at the mortuary and listening to the minister droning on when our precocious daughter stood up on the bench seat and began flirting with someone seated directly behind us, Daughter started giggling and bouncing around while we struggled to keep her from interrupting the ceremony. As the ceremony was just finishing we turned to see the source of her fascination and apologize for her behavior, only to discover that it was Fred and June MacMurray that she was enchanting.



They both responded that they thought she was wonderful and that they'd be happy to take her off our hands should we ever wish to let her go. We knew they were joking and it was all to the good. Fred was every bit the warm, genuine human being that he portrayed in films.



I met Jon (Timmy) when he was 20, no longer acting, and attending the same local university as I was. We soon became good friends. He was kind and gentle, loved animals - especially his Beagle Barney. He was struggling to understand who he, Jon, was as the only real identity he had was that of the world famous boy with the world famous Collie.



Jon had missed his childhood while growing up because of constantly working and by the time we met he was busy trying to relive it. He absolutely loved to play just about any kind of game, but especially tennis which we played regularly.



In fact, it was following one of those tennis matches that I met my wife of 45 years. Jon came to our wedding and later on, when he married, we went to his. We've been friends now for nearly half a century.

#85 I worked in the music and film business for several years. I met dozens and dozens of famous people. Almost all of them were arrogant, self entitled people. A couple movie producers were the worst people I've ever met. One of the producers I worked with was late to pic up an actor at the airport. When he returned to the office he went totally off the rails. He destroyed literally everything in his office while screaming at the top of this lungs. Pictures, paintings, stapler, etc, all thrown across the room. A few years later I watched as he won an academy award. I wondered what people would think if they knew what that guy was capable of.



I would, however, like to say that Alice Cooper was the exception to the average. He was always a gentleman, a really nice guy.



Also, as a kid I idolized David Lee Roth. In the 90's a buddy of mine was working as a DJ at a strip club. David was a regular. I was hanging out at the club one night and my buddy introduced me to David. Major disappointment! He was so drunk and obnoxious even the strippers were trying to stay away from him.

#86 In the 80’s my mother was knocked down and stepped on by “a really skinny guy running from a bunch of women”…Tommy Lee.

#87 I met Gloria Steinem when I was 10 (long time ago,) and I was so excited. I knew exactly who she was. My mom was volunteering at a feminist thing, so I got to be there. She was shaking hands with everyone, but when she got to me, she pulled back her hand in confusion, and turned to the next person. I was so crushed. What kind of feminist won't shake hands with a little girl?

#88 Bruce Springsteen is kind of an a*****e. Geraldo Rivera is a massive a******s.



You know who isn't an a*****e? Maury Povich. Solid and friendly guy.

#89 I've met a lot of people in the music industry (Depeche Mode, Kiss, etc) but my friend dated Bret Michaels for a number of years after "Rock of Love". No, she wasn't on the TV show. So, he comes to mind. I had a weird chance encounter with Kid Rock's drummer at a bar in Vegas at about 3am. There wasn't many people there and no one recognized her so we spoke for a while and I got a photo. She was super nice and wanted to see it . Said she didn't look good so we took another. Then everyone recognized her. I felt bad for outing her as a celeb. The people I've met were very organic and very genuine. No attitude.

#90 Met Charlie Sheen back in the 90s. He tried to tell a few jokes; was not funny and I’m being kind. Told him so. He looked disappointed. Sorry, Charlie.

#91 Twenty-five years ago the actor Chris Noth was famous for his roles in Law & Order and then S*x and The City. At that time I was the head of international sales and marketing at Jelly Belly - the candy company that makes all those crazy flavors of jelly beans - and I happened to be visiting Asian markets with our CEO and owner. He (the JB CEO) and I boarded a flight in Hong Kong to return home and were led to our seats in First Class (a benefit of traveling with the CEO!).



A few minutes after settling into my absurdly comfortable seat, I happened to notice Chris Noth being escorted to a seat a few rows ahead. I told our CEO, but he didn't know Noth from a street lamp. But we always carried packs of Jelly Belly in our briefcases as samples, so I pulled one out to give to Noth.



We loved giving out candy, and there were never any strings attached. I went up to Chris Noth after he'd settled in and, apologizing for the intrusion, said I worked for Jelly Belly and would like to give him a bag to enjoy on the long flight ahead. I'll never forget his response: "I don't eat that s**t."



Uh, OK. I thanked him (sincerely) for his work and beat a hasty retreat to my seat. So it goes sometimes, but I still remember that moment (obviously). 😅.

#92 Back in around 1980 or so I worked as a security guard at the Baltimore Civic Center. It was used as a concert venue. So I was told to stand in the middle of a wide corridor between two very tall curtains and to keep everyone out who didn’t have a back stage pass. So this guy walks up and I said I need to see your pass (he wasn’t wearing one). He just f*****g body slammed me to the floor and kept walking.



Then one of my coworkers said, do you know who that was? I said no and he said that was the drummer. I was body slammed to the floor by the drummer of the Grateful Dead.



Then another time I was working a Prince, Rick James concert at the same venue. Prince came on first and did an amazing show, then Rick James came on and was coked out of his head. He was rambling on and shouted “F**k those security guards come up on the stage”. It was utter chaos. My fellow guards were getting beaten and pushed around by thousands of people and I ran out. As I was leaving I passed the back stage door and the guard there said f**k this I’m leaving. Then someone from the band, maybe the road manger, told him he had to stay. He told him, you guard this door I’m done and left with me.

#93 Sigh. I met Bob Keeshan. He was much better known as Captain Kangeroo. He gave a speech and was exactly who you thought he would be - enthusiastic and personable. Afterwards, he acted like he couldn't wait to get away from everyone. I was a young journalism student doing an internship. In his defense, he wasn't mean. Maybe he was tired. Maybe he needed to use the restroom. But for a 20-year-old who grew up with Captain Kangeroo, he was a tough dose of reality.



I interviewed other celebrities during my short journalism career, and most of them at least held it together for the interviews. Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers was a lovely man.

#94 I’m a bartender in Sun Valley, Idaho, I’ve met a lot of celebrities. Anderson Cooper is a d**k, pretty proud of himself. Arnold Schwarzenegger is a really good person. Tony Robbins is pretty intense but he tips really well (thanks Tony), Condoleezza Rice doesn’t care about anyone but the children. Steven Spielberg is another one who’s very d**k like. Tony Robbins is probably the best of the bunch. Not sure I agree with everything he promotes but he’s honest about it.

#95 I worked at a bookstore in the 90's in L.A., had lots of encounters with celebrities. Most were really cool, except Jennifer Love Hewitt came in once and just scowled when she saw I recognized her. Didn't fanboy out, didn't even care, really--I never watched a single episode of Part of Five and I've never seen I Know What You Did Last Summer--so I just did a doubletake and nodded. She scowled and looked disgusted. Fine, whatever.



The worst was Kathy Griffin. That a*****e persona she puts out on tv must be for real because that's exactly how she was. It was a busy day, big line of customers she marches right to the front of the line and slams a book on the counter--like, really SLAMS it down. "I want to return this!" she barks. I glanced at her, didn't even turn my whole head, she wasn't worthy of my full attention at that point, then softly pushed the book toward her and said "The line forms *back there*" and went right back to helping the customer I was with. Kathy Griffin made an audible huff like she couldn't believe I was treating *her* that way and stormed off.



Suzanne Somers once made an illegal left turn in front of me while talking on on her cell phone and almost hit me, kind of gave me a rude wave afterward. Couple days later it was in the news she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer so I give her a pass, she may have been distracted.