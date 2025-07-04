Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kelly Osbourne Stuns Fans With Return To 90s Glam Fashion After Controversial Ozempic Fueled Weight Loss
Kelly Osbourne wearing 90s glam fashion with voluminous hair and black off-shoulder dress at a nighttime event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kelly Osbourne Stuns Fans With Return To 90s Glam Fashion After Controversial Ozempic Fueled Weight Loss

Forty-year-old Kelly Osbourne, an alum of The Osbournes, sparked Ozempic rumors when she appeared at the Diamonds and Dust event in London, flaunting a frame dramatically thinner than her fans are used to. 

It is not the first time the reality TV star has shown off her new look. In 2024, she appeared for her fortieth birthday in her favorite color, black—minus 85 lbs. of postpartum weight.

  • Fans accuse Kelly Osbourne of undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures, citing a “surgery checklist.”
  • Osbourne denies plastic surgery rumors, attributing her facial changes to TMJ treatment and weight loss.
  • Comments on her transformation claim she now resembles “every other GLP-1 and surgery-enhanced celeb.”

Like the recent sighting, she donned a mop of blonde curls atop her head, which triggered a rash of weight loss and plastic surgery speculations.

    Kelly Osbourne credits her weight loss to going sugar and carb-free

    Kelly Osbourne with 90s glam fashion style, vintage hairstyle, bold makeup, and off-shoulder black outfit indoors.

    Image credits: makeupwithjourdan

    At the time, Osbourne credited her slim figure to cutting out sugar and carbohydrates for the two years since her son Sidney’s birth in November 2022.

    “I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from. My mum took Ozempic,” she told Warner Bros’ Extra TV in the months leading up to her birthday.

    She went on to explain that her decision to lose weight was based on more than just a whim:

    Kelly Osbourne wearing 90s glam fashion with bold hairstyle and black off-shoulder dress at a nighttime event.

    Image credits: BACKGRID UK/VidaPress

    “I had gestational diabetes, and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy, otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want.

    “I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight.”

    She has departed from her wild rocker hairstyles in favor of a head full of blonde locks

    Kelly Osbourne stuns fans with 90s glam fashion look, featuring bold makeup and a sleek black off-shoulder dress.

    Image credits: neciashairstyling

    Photographs of her more recent appearance depicted her alongside her partner, Slipknot’s DJ Sid, who is also the father of her child.

    She was photographed wearing a black knitted dress, platform sandals, and stylish glasses of the same color, accessorizing the look with a simple handheld clutch.

    Promotional poster featuring three glamorous women in 90s-inspired fashion with the text diamonds and dust.

    Image credits: Diamonds and Dust

    Another change noted is her departure from the electric purple or pink that so dominated her hair during the nineties, and the spiky jet-black styles that followed in the aughts.

    Like with Osbourne’s appearance at her fortieth birthday bash in Los Angeles in November 2024, she piled all her hair high on her head with the exception of a single blonde bang that framed the right side of her face.

    Kelly Osbourne at a press event, showcasing 90s glam fashion style with styled blonde hair and bold makeup.

    Image credits: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

    If comments on her Instagram account are anything to go by, her new look is turning heads, but not for the right reasons.

    Fans are crediting her makeover to “lots of money and a good plastic surgeon”

    In May this year, she posted a head-and-shoulders photo of herself with the caption: “Sat through glam only to find that my day had been cancelled.”

    Kelly Osbourne in 90s glam fashion with voluminous hair and dramatic makeup, showcasing a bold retro style.

    Image credits: makeupwithjourdanx

    The image depicted her groomed with the same blonde colored hair wearing a black garment and drew backlash, with a fan writing: 

    “The real Kelly was uniquely beautiful. This one looks the same as every other person that gets tons of surgeries and uses GLP1’s.”

    Kelly Osbourne wearing 90s glam fashion with sunglasses and a patterned coat at an indoor event.

    Image credits: Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty

    One netizen summarized the general sentiment in the thread when they wrote: “Looks completely different than when she was on that show, The Osbournes.”

    “Lots of money and a good plastic surgeon and we can all be this beautiful,” remarked another.

    Kelly Osbourne has since rubbished rumors of plastic surgery

    Kelly Osbourne in a black velvet 90s glam dress with a thigh-high slit, holding a black quilted purse indoors.

    Image credits: kellyosbourne

    Osbourne has since admitted to having a corrective procedure for her overdeveloped muscles on the sides of her face, but slammed speculations that she had gone under the knife.

    Bored Panda quoted the rocker saying at the end of May this year: “I had a really bad TMJ. One of the things they did to stop it was they gave me injections in my jaw. It kinda made my jaw look skinnier.”

    Kelly Osbourne styled in 90s glam fashion with voluminous curly blonde hair and bold makeup in a white collared shirt.

    Image credits: kellyosbourne

    “That’s when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything,” she recounted.

    But fans were not convinced and one wrote: “She’s like a walking checklist of every beauty standard surgery right now.

    “Ozempic face, fox-eye lift, buccal fat gone, trout pout—it’s all there,” they elaborated.

    Aside from the hair, fans are at odds over the “dead cocker spaniel” hairstyle

    Kelly Osbourne stuns fans with 90s glam fashion style after controversial Ozempic fueled weight loss transformation.

    Kelly Osbourne stuns fans in 90s glam fashion look after weight loss transformation.

    Kelly Osbourne stuns fans in 90s glam fashion, showcasing her bold style comeback after weight loss transformation.

    Kelly Osbourne stuns fans with a stylish 90s glam fashion look after weight loss.

    Kelly Osbourne stuns fans with 90s glam fashion comeback after controversial Ozempic fueled weight loss transformation.

    Kelly Osbourne stuns fans wearing 90s glam fashion style after weight loss transformation with controversial Ozempic.

    Kelly Osbourne stuns fans with 90s glam fashion look after dramatic weight loss change.

    Kelly Osbourne stuns fans with 90s glam fashion comeback after Ozempic fueled weight loss controversy.

    Kelly Osbourne stuns fans wearing 90s glam fashion after controversial Ozempic fueled weight loss reveal.

    Kelly Osbourne stuns fans in 90s glam fashion outfit showcasing bold style after weight loss transformation.

    Kelly Osbourne stuns fans with 90s glam fashion look after controversial Ozempic fueled weight loss.

    Kelly Osbourne stuns fans in 90s glam fashion look after controversial Ozempic weight loss transformation.

    Text comment expressing boredom with working out and mentioning side effects of a pill related to weight loss.

    Dave Malyon

    Renan Duarte

