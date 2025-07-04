Kelly Osbourne Stuns Fans With Return To 90s Glam Fashion After Controversial Ozempic Fueled Weight Loss

Forty-year-old Kelly Osbourne, an alum of The Osbournes, sparked Ozempic rumors when she appeared at the Diamonds and Dust event in London, flaunting a frame dramatically thinner than her fans are used to.

It is not the first time the reality TV star has shown off her new look. In 2024, she appeared for her fortieth birthday in her favorite color, black—minus 85 lbs. of postpartum weight.

Highlights Fans accuse Kelly Osbourne of undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures, citing a “surgery checklist.”

Osbourne denies plastic surgery rumors, attributing her facial changes to TMJ treatment and weight loss.

Comments on her transformation claim she now resembles “every other GLP-1 and surgery-enhanced celeb.”

Like the recent sighting, she donned a mop of blonde curls atop her head, which triggered a rash of weight loss and plastic surgery speculations.

Kelly Osbourne credits her weight loss to going sugar and carb-free

At the time, Osbourne credited her slim figure to cutting out sugar and carbohydrates for the two years since her son Sidney’s birth in November 2022.

“I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from. My mum took Ozempic,” she told Warner Bros’ Extra TV in the months leading up to her birthday.

She went on to explain that her decision to lose weight was based on more than just a whim:

“I had gestational diabetes, and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy, otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want.

“I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight.”

She has departed from her wild rocker hairstyles in favor of a head full of blonde locks

Photographs of her more recent appearance depicted her alongside her partner, Slipknot’s DJ Sid, who is also the father of her child.

She was photographed wearing a black knitted dress, platform sandals, and stylish glasses of the same color, accessorizing the look with a simple handheld clutch.

Another change noted is her departure from the electric purple or pink that so dominated her hair during the nineties, and the spiky jet-black styles that followed in the aughts.

Like with Osbourne’s appearance at her fortieth birthday bash in Los Angeles in November 2024, she piled all her hair high on her head with the exception of a single blonde bang that framed the right side of her face.

If comments on her Instagram account are anything to go by, her new look is turning heads, but not for the right reasons.

Fans are crediting her makeover to “lots of money and a good plastic surgeon”

In May this year, she posted a head-and-shoulders photo of herself with the caption: “Sat through glam only to find that my day had been cancelled.”

The image depicted her groomed with the same blonde colored hair wearing a black garment and drew backlash, with a fan writing:

“The real Kelly was uniquely beautiful. This one looks the same as every other person that gets tons of surgeries and uses GLP1’s.”

One netizen summarized the general sentiment in the thread when they wrote: “Looks completely different than when she was on that show, The Osbournes.”

“Lots of money and a good plastic surgeon and we can all be this beautiful,” remarked another.

Kelly Osbourne has since rubbished rumors of plastic surgery

Osbourne has since admitted to having a corrective procedure for her overdeveloped muscles on the sides of her face, but slammed speculations that she had gone under the knife.

Bored Panda quoted the rocker saying at the end of May this year: “I had a really bad TMJ. One of the things they did to stop it was they gave me injections in my jaw. It kinda made my jaw look skinnier.”

“That’s when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything,” she recounted.

But fans were not convinced and one wrote: “She’s like a walking checklist of every beauty standard surgery right now.

“Ozempic face, fox-eye lift, buccal fat gone, trout pout—it’s all there,” they elaborated.

Aside from the hair, fans are at odds over the “dead cocker spaniel” hairstyle

