Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

The Osbournes’ Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Concern At Pre-Grammy Gala Months After Ozzy’s Passing
The Osbournes posing at a Pre-Grammy Gala, sparking concern over drastic weight loss following Ozzy's passing.
Celebrities, Entertainment

The Osbournes’ Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Concern At Pre-Grammy Gala Months After Ozzy’s Passing

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
2

24

2

ADVERTISEMENT

When Sharon Osbourne stepped out with Yungblud at the 68th Grammy Awards (February 1), the night already carried extra weight, as the Los Angeles ceremony was set to include an Ozzy tribute during the broadcast’s In Memoriam segment.

But as soon as footage and photos of the family began circulating, a different conversation took over online, one that had less to do with music and more to do with how Sharon and Kelly looked.

Highlights
  • Fans fixated on Sharon and Kelly’s appearance as they attended the Grammys.
  • Viewers argued the family looked tense and uncomfortable, as if they forced themselves to show up.
  • Fans believe the combination of weight-loss injections and grief has taken a toll on the Osbournes.

“Sharon looks unwell,” a viewer wrote. “I hope she is okay. The d**th of Ozzy cannot have been easy on any of them.”

For many, the combination of the mother-and-daughter duo’s admitted use of weight-loss injections and their mourning has left them looking gaunt, leading some to question their health and whether they should have attended the night at all.

RELATED:

    Sharon and Kelly Osbourne’s look at the Grammy Awards left fans worried about their mental and physical health

    The Osbournes posing on the red carpet at a Pre-Grammy Gala, showing signs of drastic weight loss and concern.

    The Osbournes posing on the red carpet at a Pre-Grammy Gala, showing signs of drastic weight loss and concern.

    Image credits: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sharon does not want to be there,” a fan argued under a photo of the duo posing in all black alongside Jack Osbourne. “She’s grieving. This is what grieving looks like.”

    “I’m sorry but Kelly looks unwell,” another added. “Jack should have a serious talk with his sister and mother.” 

    “I know they’ve been through a lot but they don’t look healthy. It’s a shame.”

    Beyond commenting on their physical health, many viewers argued the family looked uncomfortable, almost as if they’d attended the Grammy’s out of a sense of obligation, forcing themselves to be there.

    “Sharon looks overwhelmed and scared,” a fan wrote. “Is Jack the only one with a smile?” another asked.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern over the Osbournes' drastic weight loss at a Pre-Grammy Gala.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern over the Osbournes' drastic weight loss at a Pre-Grammy Gala.

    Image credits: JanetWatsoxzkg

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman in a black sheer dress at a gala, showcasing drastic weight loss sparking concern months after Ozzy's passing.

    A woman in a black sheer dress at a gala, showcasing drastic weight loss sparking concern months after Ozzy's passing.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores

    The Osbournes have been dealing with the pain of losing their patriarch, Ozzy Osbourne, on July 22, 2025.

    “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” a statement confirming the tragic news read.

    “He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

    Woman with red hair and sunglasses wearing a large sparkling necklace at a gala, showing signs of drastic weight loss concern

    Woman with red hair and sunglasses wearing a large sparkling necklace at a gala, showing signs of drastic weight loss concern

    Image credits: Getty/Brianna Bryson

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Days later, on July 30, Sharon appeared publicly in Birmingham with her children, clinging to them as they walked through a funeral procession honoring Ozzy.

    Crowds lined the streets as the family stopped to acknowledge the flowers and tributes left behind.

    That moment sits directly behind this weekend’s appearances. The Grammys were already expected to revolve around Ozzy’s legacy, with tributes planned throughout the broadcast.

    Yungblud, who won Best Rock Performance, previously spoke about how important Ozzy was for him as an artist

    Blonde woman with bangs and gold jewelry at a gala, highlighting the Osbournes' drastic weight loss concern.

    Blonde woman with bangs and gold jewelry at a gala, highlighting the Osbournes' drastic weight loss concern.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores

    On Saturday night, Sharon attended the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton alongside Kelly and Jack, presenting a united front ahead of an emotionally loaded weekend.

    Less than 24 hours later, she appeared again on Grammys day, this time with Yungblud, who went on to win Best Rock Performance for his live cover of Changes, a song now inseparable from Ozzy’s final chapter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “My heart is with this family. Big hugs to Sharon, especially,” a fan wrote.

    Tweet from Jen expressing concern about the Osbournes' drastic weight loss and presence at a pre-Grammy gala event.

    Tweet from Jen expressing concern about the Osbournes' drastic weight loss and presence at a pre-Grammy gala event.

    Image credits: jenberg81

    Three Osbournes posing together at a pre-Grammy gala, highlighting their drastic weight loss sparking concern.

    Three Osbournes posing together at a pre-Grammy gala, highlighting their drastic weight loss sparking concern.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the run-up to the Grammys, Yungblud thanked the Osbourne family for the opportunity to carry the song forward, writing that he was grateful to be able to “show the world what [he] could do.”

    He has also recalled some words Ozzy once told him about making music: 

    “The most beautiful thing he ever said to me was, ‘Never compromise. They’ll get it later.’”

    However, despite the emotional weight of the night and its tributes, attention once again turned to Sharon and Kelly’s bodies.

    In recent years, the family has been tied, publicly and repeatedly, to the usage of weight-loss dr*gs

    For Sharon, the injections talk got loud enough that she eventually had to address it in September 2023, when she spoke to E! News.

    “It’s not a dirty little secret when you’ve taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine.” She added, “We don’t have to bulls**t.”

    Months later, however, she spoke about the medication in less glowing terms. In April 2024, Sharon said she could not regain the weight, and she did not understand what the dr*g had done to her body.

    “I can’t put on weight now,” she said. “I don’t know what it’s done to my metabolism, but I just can’t seem to put any on, because I think I went too far.”

    “I need to put on 10lb, but however much I eat, I stay the same weight,” she said, confessing to have reached a breaking point in her search for cosmetic perfection.

    “I’ve had enough. I’ve given up on all interventions. I couldn’t have much more facial surgery,” she said. “There’s not that much skin left to stretch, pull or cut. And I won’t have any more fillers or Botox.”

    Kelly’s transformation has its own timeline, and it is one fans tend to stack on top of Sharon’s

    Tweet from Charlotte expressing concern over the Osbournes' drastic weight loss months after Ozzy's passing.

    Tweet from Charlotte expressing concern over the Osbournes' drastic weight loss months after Ozzy's passing.

    Image credits: bagpussforeva

    Kelly first stunned the public in 2020 when she revealed she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery two years prior, resulting in an 85-pound weight loss.

    Since then, she has continued to lose weight, with debate rising further after she experienced gestational diabetes during her 2022 pregnancy.

    She has offered her own explanations for why her face changed, pointing to issues with her jaw muscles, which ended up overdeveloping and enlarging her face.

    “They gave me injections in my jaw. It kinda made my jaw look skinnier,” she said.

    “That’s when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything.”

    Two women seated together, one with blonde hair, the other in leopard print, highlighting Osbournes drastic weight loss.

    Two women seated together, one with blonde hair, the other in leopard print, highlighting Osbournes drastic weight loss.

    Image credits: kellyosbourne

    Whether viewers see injections, grief, exhaustion, or some combination of all three, the core of the reaction is the same: a sense that the Osbournes did not look like themselves, and that the loss of Ozzy is still sitting heavily on the family.

    “They all have to miss Ozzie terribly, and really, who are we to say what they should be doing?” a user wrote.

    “Poor Sharon.” Fans took to social media to express their worry for the Osbournes

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing frustration, related to The Osbournes' drastic weight loss concern at a Pre-Grammy Gala.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing frustration, related to The Osbournes' drastic weight loss concern at a Pre-Grammy Gala.

    Image credits: millenial_space

    Twitter post expressing concern about the Osbournes' drastic weight loss at Pre-Grammy Gala.

    Twitter post expressing concern about the Osbournes' drastic weight loss at Pre-Grammy Gala.

    Image credits: jenberg81

    The Osbournes showing drastic weight loss, sparking concern at a Pre-Grammy Gala months after Ozzy’s passing.

    The Osbournes showing drastic weight loss, sparking concern at a Pre-Grammy Gala months after Ozzy’s passing.

    Image credits: Elaine1014731

    Social media comment expressing concern over the Osbournes' drastic weight loss and their health at a recent gala.

    Social media comment expressing concern over the Osbournes' drastic weight loss and their health at a recent gala.

    Image credits: ChrisOn50570948

    Tweet expressing concern over the Osbournes' drastic weight loss months after Ozzy's passing at a Pre-Grammy Gala.

    Tweet expressing concern over the Osbournes' drastic weight loss months after Ozzy's passing at a Pre-Grammy Gala.

    Image credits: certified1KB

    A tweet expressing support for the Osbournes amid concerns over their drastic weight loss at a Pre-Grammy Gala.

    A tweet expressing support for the Osbournes amid concerns over their drastic weight loss at a Pre-Grammy Gala.

    Image credits: SabirahLohn

    Social media post expressing concern over the Osbournes' drastic weight loss months after Ozzy's passing.

    Social media post expressing concern over the Osbournes' drastic weight loss months after Ozzy's passing.

    Image credits: ivygoldgirl

    The Osbournes showing drastic weight loss sparking concern at a Pre-Grammy Gala months after Ozzy's passing.

    The Osbournes showing drastic weight loss sparking concern at a Pre-Grammy Gala months after Ozzy's passing.

    Image credits: MeeSowCorny

    Tweet expressing concern about The Osbournes' drastic weight loss, highlighting emotions of being overwhelmed and scared.

    Tweet expressing concern about The Osbournes' drastic weight loss, highlighting emotions of being overwhelmed and scared.

    Image credits: Br00k513_

    The Osbournes at Pre-Grammy Gala showing drastic weight loss sparking concern months after Ozzy's passing.

    The Osbournes at Pre-Grammy Gala showing drastic weight loss sparking concern months after Ozzy's passing.

    Image credits: TamiLmyers

    Tweet expressing concern about the Osbournes' drastic weight loss months after Ozzy's passing at a Pre-Grammy Gala.

    Tweet expressing concern about the Osbournes' drastic weight loss months after Ozzy's passing at a Pre-Grammy Gala.

    Image credits: KarynNicholas

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern over The Osbournes' drastic weight loss at a Pre-Grammy Gala.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern over The Osbournes' drastic weight loss at a Pre-Grammy Gala.

    Image credits: chelerenee17

    Social media comment expressing concern over The Osbournes' drastic weight loss months after Ozzy's passing.

    Social media comment expressing concern over The Osbournes' drastic weight loss months after Ozzy's passing.

    Image credits: Gochmaster

    Tweet expressing concern about The Osbournes' drastic weight loss at a Pre-Grammy gala months after Ozzy's passing.

    Tweet expressing concern about The Osbournes' drastic weight loss at a Pre-Grammy gala months after Ozzy's passing.

    Image credits: ShortyTalls100

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Grammy awards

    24

    2

    24

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ozempic/fat jabs over/excessive use by Sharon and Kelly - quite shocking. Jack looks healthy.

    2
    2points
    reply
    kds avatar
    KDS
    KDS
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are taking using Ozempic to far if their doctors prescribe it for them which I very much doubt then the doctor needs to tell them to get off of it. And the reason I say I doubt they were prescribed it because doctors will always tell you the risk of taking the d**g. And other things Ozempic and others d***s like should only be used for people who are overweight and have diabetes because that what it was originally used for.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ozempic/fat jabs over/excessive use by Sharon and Kelly - quite shocking. Jack looks healthy.

    2
    2points
    reply
    kds avatar
    KDS
    KDS
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are taking using Ozempic to far if their doctors prescribe it for them which I very much doubt then the doctor needs to tell them to get off of it. And the reason I say I doubt they were prescribed it because doctors will always tell you the risk of taking the d**g. And other things Ozempic and others d***s like should only be used for people who are overweight and have diabetes because that what it was originally used for.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT