The Osbournes’ Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Concern At Pre-Grammy Gala Months After Ozzy’s Passing

When Sharon Osbourne stepped out with Yungblud at the 68th Grammy Awards (February 1), the night already carried extra weight, as the Los Angeles ceremony was set to include an Ozzy tribute during the broadcast’s In Memoriam segment.

But as soon as footage and photos of the family began circulating, a different conversation took over online, one that had less to do with music and more to do with how Sharon and Kelly looked.

“Sharon looks unwell,” a viewer wrote. “I hope she is okay. The d**th of Ozzy cannot have been easy on any of them.”

For many, the combination of the mother-and-daughter duo’s admitted use of weight-loss injections and their mourning has left them looking gaunt, leading some to question their health and whether they should have attended the night at all.

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne’s look at the Grammy Awards left fans worried about their mental and physical health

“Sharon does not want to be there,” a fan argued under a photo of the duo posing in all black alongside Jack Osbourne. “She’s grieving. This is what grieving looks like.”

“I’m sorry but Kelly looks unwell,” another added. “Jack should have a serious talk with his sister and mother.”

“I know they’ve been through a lot but they don’t look healthy. It’s a shame.”

Sharon, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne walking The Clive Davis Pre GRAMMY Gala red carpet last night! pic.twitter.com/OsPsheTak2 — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) February 1, 2026

Beyond commenting on their physical health, many viewers argued the family looked uncomfortable, almost as if they’d attended the Grammy’s out of a sense of obligation, forcing themselves to be there.

“Sharon looks overwhelmed and scared,” a fan wrote. “Is Jack the only one with a smile?” another asked.

The Osbournes have been dealing with the pain of losing their patriarch, Ozzy Osbourne, on July 22, 2025.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” a statement confirming the tragic news read.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

Days later, on July 30, Sharon appeared publicly in Birmingham with her children, clinging to them as they walked through a funeral procession honoring Ozzy.

Crowds lined the streets as the family stopped to acknowledge the flowers and tributes left behind.

That moment sits directly behind this weekend’s appearances. The Grammys were already expected to revolve around Ozzy’s legacy, with tributes planned throughout the broadcast.

Yungblud, who won Best Rock Performance, previously spoke about how important Ozzy was for him as an artist

On Saturday night, Sharon attended the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton alongside Kelly and Jack, presenting a united front ahead of an emotionally loaded weekend.

Less than 24 hours later, she appeared again on Grammys day, this time with Yungblud, who went on to win Best Rock Performance for his live cover of Changes, a song now inseparable from Ozzy’s final chapter.

“My heart is with this family. Big hugs to Sharon, especially,” a fan wrote.

In the run-up to the Grammys, Yungblud thanked the Osbourne family for the opportunity to carry the song forward, writing that he was grateful to be able to “show the world what [he] could do.”

He has also recalled some words Ozzy once told him about making music:

“The most beautiful thing he ever said to me was, ‘Never compromise. They’ll get it later.’”

However, despite the emotional weight of the night and its tributes, attention once again turned to Sharon and Kelly’s bodies.

In recent years, the family has been tied, publicly and repeatedly, to the usage of weight-loss dr*gs

For Sharon, the injections talk got loud enough that she eventually had to address it in September 2023, when she spoke to E! News.

“It’s not a dirty little secret when you’ve taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine.” She added, “We don’t have to bulls**t.”

Months later, however, she spoke about the medication in less glowing terms. In April 2024, Sharon said she could not regain the weight, and she did not understand what the dr*g had done to her body.

Heartbreaking video shows Sharon Osbourne breaking down in tears during the funeral procession for her husband of 43 years, Ozzy Osbourne. Thousands of fans came out to support the Osbourne family and pay their respects during the service in Birmingham, UK. pic.twitter.com/TKWfbGD9GM — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 30, 2025

“I can’t put on weight now,” she said. “I don’t know what it’s done to my metabolism, but I just can’t seem to put any on, because I think I went too far.”

“I need to put on 10lb, but however much I eat, I stay the same weight,” she said, confessing to have reached a breaking point in her search for cosmetic perfection.

“I’ve had enough. I’ve given up on all interventions. I couldn’t have much more facial surgery,” she said. “There’s not that much skin left to stretch, pull or cut. And I won’t have any more fillers or Botox.”

Kelly’s transformation has its own timeline, and it is one fans tend to stack on top of Sharon’s

Kelly first stunned the public in 2020 when she revealed she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery two years prior, resulting in an 85-pound weight loss.

Since then, she has continued to lose weight, with debate rising further after she experienced gestational diabetes during her 2022 pregnancy.

She has offered her own explanations for why her face changed, pointing to issues with her jaw muscles, which ended up overdeveloping and enlarging her face.

“They gave me injections in my jaw. It kinda made my jaw look skinnier,” she said.

“That’s when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything.”

Whether viewers see injections, grief, exhaustion, or some combination of all three, the core of the reaction is the same: a sense that the Osbournes did not look like themselves, and that the loss of Ozzy is still sitting heavily on the family.

“They all have to miss Ozzie terribly, and really, who are we to say what they should be doing?” a user wrote.

“Poor Sharon.” Fans took to social media to express their worry for the Osbournes

