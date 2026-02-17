Kelly Osbourne’s Latest Look Draws Hollywood Attention, Friends Say In‑Person Reality Is ‘Scary’

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Osbourne’s drastic weight loss has reportedly sparked concern among those who saw her at the 2026 Grammy Awards.



The reality star’s loved ones are also said to be keeping a close eye on her and “monitoring” her health.

Kelly attended the Grammys earlier this month, which featured a tribute to her late father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

Highlights Kelly Osbourne’s “extreme” weight loss reportedly became a topic of discussion at a pre-Grammys gala.

The TV personality revealed that she underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 after years of being criticized for her weight.

Kelly’s mother, Sharon, said the 41-year-old has lost her appetite following her father Ozzy’s passing last July.

Kelly Osbourne’s noticeably slimmer appearance at the 2026 Grammy Awards has reportedly alarmed attendees and friends



Kelly Osbourne in a black polka dot dress with platinum blonde hair at a Hollywood event, drawing attention.

Image credits: Getty/Brianna Bryson

A source close to the The Osbournes star told The Daily Mail that they were worried after seeing Kelly’s petite frame.



“She looks even skinnier in person, it was scary. I have known her for years and she has never looked like this before, not even close,” the insider explained.



“The first thing I noticed is how her face looks hollow, making her cheekbones stand out. She is gorgeous, but being that thin is hard,” they added.



The source claimed that everyone at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala “was talking about her appearance,” wondering “how much she weighs or if she was in danger.”

The TV host underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 after years of being judged for her appearance



Kelly Osbourne with lavender hair and sparkling one-shoulder dress drawing Hollywood attention at a public event.

Image credits: Getty/Jason Merritt

Kelly shared that she lost 85lbs (38 kg) after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018. She has also denied reports that she used weight-loss injections to look thinner.

A second source told The Daily Mail that the 41-year-old’s thin physique has not gone unnoticed among those in her social circle.

“Nobody near her is looking to provide an intervention, but people have noticed and are monitoring it,” they noted.



Side-by-side photos of Kelly Osbourne showing her latest look and dramatic change from 2015 to 2025.

Image credits: 7timeslucky07

“Kelly is definitely not concerned with how she looks and would tell anyone that would bring it up to her to go scr*w off, but she does get upset over people talking about it.



“When you see her at first, you definitely notice the weight loss to be a bit extreme.”



According to the second source, theformer Fashion Police co-hostis “very skinny” and the news of her father’s unexpected passing likely affected her mental and physical health.

The British musician suffered a fatal heart attack at his home in Buckinghamshire on July 22. Two weeks before, he had performed at the Back to the Beginning benefit concert.



Kelly’s mother, Sharon Osbourne, explained that Kelly lost her appetite after her father, Ozzy, passed away last year

Kelly Osbourne posing in a black top with layered gold necklaces and styled blonde hair in an indoor setting.

Image credits: kellyosbourne

Kelly, one of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s three children, addressed the online commentary surrounding her appearance following her father’s passing.



“To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like ‘Are you ill?’ or ‘Get off Oz*mpic,’ you don’t look right. My dad just di*d, and I’m doing the best that I can,” she said in December.



“The only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f**k off.”



Kelly Osbourne with styled lavender hair, bold makeup, and gold earrings drawing Hollywood attention in a close-up portrait.

Image credits: kellyosbourne

Her mother quickly came to her defense, telling British broadcaster Piers Morgan, “She’s right. She’s lost her daddy, she can’t eat right now.”

Kelly came to prominence when she appeared in her family’s MTV reality show, The Osbournes, in the early 2000s. The series started when she was seventeen and ended when she was twenty.

Kelly, who appeared in her family’s reality show as a teen, was once told that she was “too fat for TV”

Kelly Osbourne on the red carpet with dark velvet dress and purple hair, drawing Hollywood attention at a music awards event.

Image credits: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The singer recalled that an agent once told her she was “too fat for TV” and that she “needed to lose weight.”

If she lost weight, the unnamed man told her, she could become “a movie star.”

After The Osbournes ended in 2005, she hostedProject Catwalk and Fashion Police with Joan Rivers. She has also released two studio albums.

Kelly Osbourne with two guests on the red carpet wearing elegant black outfits at a Hollywood event.

Image credits: Getty/CBS Photo Archive

In 2020, Kelly revealed that she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery two years earlier. The procedure removes part of the stomach, which helps people feel full on smaller portions of food.

“I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done,” she admitted.

In addition to the surgery, Kelly began exercising and eating a more balanced diet.

The British star gained weight during her pregnancy with her son, Sidney, and avoided high-profile outings due to insecurity

Kelly Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne on the Grammys red carpet, Kelly’s latest look capturing Hollywood attention.

Image credits: TheOsbournesTV

“If you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All [the surgery] does is move you in the right direction,” she shared.

The mom became insecure about her appearance again after she gained 100 pounds (45 kg) while pregnant with her son, Sidney, whom she shares with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

She also suffered from gestational diabetes, a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy when blood sugar levels get too high.

Kelly avoided the spotlight during and after her pregnancy, explaining that she didn’t want to be photographed and called a “moose.”

She has since lost her baby weight, explaining that she’s tried “everything that there is out there”



Kelly Osbourne with platinum blonde hair and layered gold necklaces at a black-tie Hollywood event.

Image credits: Getty/Gilbert Flores

The TV host said she was then on a “mission” to lose her baby weight after Sidney was born but admitted that she lost more than she had anticipated.

“I was like, ‘Well, I lost all the baby weight, let’s see how far I can go with it. [I] went a little bit too far, but [I] stopped.”

The London-born star explained that she has finally learned to prioritize her mental health after being criticized for her weight for most of her life.



Kelly Osbourne with purple hair and stylish makeup wearing a black textured jacket in a neutral indoor setting

Image credits: kellyosbourne

“I tried probably everything that there is out there, whether it be surgery, medication, diet and exercise. I got my mind where I needed it to be, and everything started to fall into place.”

The discussion surrounding Kelly’s appearance echoes similar reactions to Ariana Grande, whose small frame drew concern during her Wicked press tour. The singer and actress has urged people not to speculate about her health, describing comments about other people’s bodies as “dangerous.”

“Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone’s Granny says, ‘Oh my god, you look skinnier! What happened?’ or ‘You look heavier, what happened?’” she said. “That is something that is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it’s happening.”

Many people expressed concern over Kelly’s appearance at the Grammys

Comment by Big Al saying 41 going on 82 with profile picture of a man outdoors wearing a jacket and headphones.

Comment saying She was beautiful with a small circular profile picture beside the text on a social media platform.

Comment on social media expressing shock about Kelly Osbourne’s latest look drawing Hollywood attention.

Comment on Instagram post saying Depression and grief by user annaclimaldi with a black and white profile photo of two women.

Screenshot of a social media comment under Kelly Osbourne’s latest look, expressing concern with a sad emoji.

Comment on social media mentioning Kelly Osbourne’s latest look drawing Hollywood attention and reactions.

Comment discussing Kelly Osbourne’s latest look, weight loss, and friends’ reactions to her appearance.

Comment reading its greif its hard to eat after you feel numb, discussing Kelly Osbourne’s latest look and Hollywood attention.

Comment on social media post with user name Machelle Graham expressing shock, related to Kelly Osbourne’s latest look drawing Hollywood attention.

Comment mentioning Kelly Osbourne’s latest look, noting her weight loss and changes drawing Hollywood attention.

Comment by Hannah stating she thinks Kelly Osbourne looks beautiful but does not resemble her in person.

Comment on Kelly Osbourne’s latest look, expressing surprise and questioning changes in her appearance and voice.

Comment on a social media post by user sweetlady discussing Kelly Osbourne’s latest look and public reaction.

Comment on social media post with profile picture of a woman expressing disapproval with the text too far, related to Kelly Osbourne’s latest look.