“There Is No Way This Is Healthy”: Kelly Osbourne Fans Urge Her To Seek Help After Recent Video

Kelly Osbourne has once again triggered a fresh wave of concerns about her health after a recent video featuring her and her 3-year-old son went viral.

The clip immediately circulated across social media platforms, showcasing the 41-year-old looking noticeably thin and pale.

The conversation surrounding her appearance is nothing new, to the point that she had spent most of the past year defending herself against non-stop public scrutiny.

Supporters and family insist her transformation is due to extreme grief following the passing of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, in July 2025.

Despite rumors of GLP-1 use, Kelly has slammed critics, stating her lack of appetite is an emotional response to her recent loss.

The star has pushed back against decades of body shaming, revealing she once hid from the public to avoid "disgusting" commentary.

“People mocked this lovely girl when she was heavy. She loses weight while under the public eye. Then, her beloved father passes. Grief is personal. It may take her years to start to recover. Food is the last thing on her mind, except for these horrible posts that again shred her,” said one user.

Kelly Osbourne’s latest appearance triggered a fresh wave of concern over her health

Kelly Osbourne in a pink sparkling dress with fans urging her to seek help amid health concerns after recent video.

In the video, Osbourne can be seen casually holding her toddler, but viewers were quick to focus on her frail look instead of the sweet moment.

Viewers online noted her visibly slimmer frame, hollowed cheeks, and paleness, calling it “frightening.”

“There’s no way this is healthy,” one user wrote, while another added, “Whoa, I didn’t even realize that was her. She’s unrecognizable.”

Kelly Osbourne smiling with young child in casual home setting fans urge her to seek help after recent video.

Someone Needs to Help Kelly Osborne QUICK…. pic.twitter.com/tCJ1Pstn2y — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) January 15, 2026

Several commenters speculated that weight-loss medications were involved.

“O*empic is s*cking out every last drop,” one person claimed, while another argued, “GLP-1s need to be taken away from people ab*sing them.”

At the same time, a handful of viewers pushed back against the speculation, urging empathy rather than assumptions. “Pray for her, man!” one person wrote.

Many fans defended Kelly Osbourne, noting that she’s grieving her father Ozzy’s loss

As concern spread, many fans came to Osbourne’s defense, arguing that her appearance had more to do with grief than medication.

Kelly’s father, the legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, passed away from a heart attack in July 2025 at 76 after a private battle with coronary artery disease in addition to Parkinson’s.

“I think she’s not eating due to the grief from her dad’s passing. Not O**mpic,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “She’s been through a lot with the loss of her father. I understand how grief can make weight fall off.”

Osbourne herself addressed the dramatic weight loss in December 2025. In a now-deleted Instagram clip that later aired on Piers Morgan Uncensored, she lashed out at critics who accused her of using weight-loss injections.

“My dad just di*d, and I’m doing the best that I can,” she said. “The only thing I have to live for right now is my family.”

Her mother, Sharon Osbourne, backed her up publicly, adding, “She’s lost her daddy. She can’t eat right now.”

The singer later continued the conversation on Instagram Stories, adding that she was “ill right now” emotionally and that her life had been “completely flipped upside down.”

Kelly Osbourne has openly pushed back against body shaming and weight loss speculation

This isn’t the first time Osbourne has addressed comments about her body.

Over the years, she has been unusually candid about how deeply appearance-based criticism has affected her.

In an interview with People in May 2025, she explained that she received “more sh*t for being fat” than she ever did for her past struggles with substance dependence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

She further noted that during her pregnancy with her son Sid, she stayed almost entirely out of public view after gaining 100 pounds.

“I saw what they did to Jessica Simpson, and I thought it was disgusting. I was so frightened that it would happen to me too that I hid. I didn’t want pictures out there.

“I didn’t want to face it, and have people be like, ‘Oh, she’s a moose!’ So I just cut the problem out,” she explained.

Although Osbourne has previously admitted to using GLP-1 medication in 2024, describing it as “amazing”, she has consistently maintained that her recent weight loss is tied to emotional distress rather than medication.

“I’m getting out of bed and facing my life,” she said in one Instagram Story. “That should be more than enough.”

“That is more than grief bless her,” one netizen shared their concern over Kelly Osbourne’s frail look

