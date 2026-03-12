“Is There More To It Beyond Grief?”: Photos Of Kelly And Sharon Osbourne Continue To Raise Alarm Among Friends

ADVERTISEMENT

The Osbourne family has been in the spotlight for decades, but recent public appearances by Sharon and Kelly Osbourne have sparked a new wave of concern among fans and insiders.

After the passing of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne in July 2025, the mother and daughter have been photographed looking noticeably thinner, prompting questions about their well-being.

Highlights Industry insiders admitted they "didn't recognize" Kelly Osbourne at the 2026 BRIT Awards.

Kelly has fiercely hit back at critics, explaining that her physical change is the direct result of losing her father, Ozzy.

Sharon Osbourne also previously admitted to becoming "too thin" after using weight-loss medication.

Sources suggested Kelly’s complicated relationship with her body was forged during her teenage years on The Osbournes.

While both women have openly spoken about grief and past struggles with weight, recent images from high-profile events have intensified the conversation.

“I am not sure if it is O*empic, plastic surgery, or a*orexia, but she looks very unhealthy. I hope she is getting help,” wrote one user.

Photos of Kelly and Sharon Osbourne sparked concern as friends questioned whether grief is the only factor

Image credits: Francis Specker/Getty Images

Recent photos of Kelly Osbourne and her mother, Sharon, have alarmed both fans and people close to the family.

According to a music industry source who spoke to Page Six, the images circulating online left them deeply concerned about Kelly’s appearance. “I see these photos, and it’s horrifying,” the source said. “I didn’t recognize her.”

The reaction intensified after the pair appeared together at the 2026 BRIT Awards on February 28. Observers pointed out how noticeably thinner both women looked on stage during the tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

Image credits: MF_Ball

Image credits: kellyosbourne

Times of London columnist Hadley Freeman described the moment bluntly, writing that even someone unfamiliar with the Osbournes would have been “extremely bewildered and alarmed by why this cadaverous-looking woman was up on stage, next to her similarly frail mother, instead of under strict medical care.”

The same music industry source told the outlet they were “really worried” about both Kelly and Sharon.

“I saw the photos, and I was like, ‘Wow, what the hell happened to her?’ She looks unwell,” the source said. “Is there more to it beyond grief?”

Kelly Osbourne admitted that her dramatic weight loss was tied to grief after Ozzy Osbourne’s passing

Image credits: Karwai Tang/GettyImages

Image credits: somegaydude420

Kelly Osbourne has repeatedly linked her current appearance to the emotional toll of losing her father.

The Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy passed away in July 2025, after battling Parkinson’s disease and suffering a heart attack. According to family insiders cited by Page Six, the loss deeply affected the entire family.

Ozzy was later buried on the grounds of the family’s 250-acre Welders House estate in Buckinghamshire, England.

Image credits: kellyosbourne

As reported by Bored Panda, Kelly has previously addressed the criticism about her body, explaining that grief has made basic routines difficult.

In a December 2025 statement shared on social media, she wrote, “I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down… The fact that I’m getting out of bed and facing my life — trying — should be more than enough.”

After her appearance at the BRIT Awards reignited debate, Kelly also responded directly to the backlash on Instagram Stories.

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Image credits: luckyme2005

“There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something,” she wrote.

“Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.”

Her mother, Sharon, publicly defended her during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, saying, “She’s not happy, she’s lost her daddy… she can’t eat right now.”

Sharon Osbourne’s long and complicated weight-loss journey has also raised questions

Image credits: BrigidKennedy

Concern about Sharon’s appearance has also resurfaced as attention around the family grows.

The 73-year-old television personality has been open for years about her struggles with body image and weight management. She previously revealed that she lost significant weight after using the diabetes medication GLP-1, which has become widely used for weight loss.

Speaking to E! News in 2023, Sharon said she had dropped around 30 pounds and eventually stopped taking the medication because she became too thin.

Image credits: Venmomeadollar1

Image credits: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Image credits: AyieMudley

“I’m at the point of losing too much that I have to try and maintain,” she said. “In my life, the heaviest I was was 230 pounds, and I’m now under 100.”

She also acknowledged in interviews with the Daily Mail that she felt “too gaunt” and struggled to regain weight even after discontinuing the injections.

Family sources previously claimed Ozzy himself was worried about the transformation. “He kept saying, when she went on the jabs and had her surgeries, ‘Will you please stop?’” one insider said. “Ozzy was the one who put his foot down.”

Years in the spotlight and constant scrutiny have shaped Kelly’s complicated relationship with her body

Image credits: MTV

Image credits: Valdosterini

Kelly Osbourne’s appearance has been heavily scrutinized since she first rose to fame on the MTV reality series The Osbournes, which aired from 2002 to 2005.

According to insiders quoted by Page Six, growing up under intense media attention had a lasting impact.

“Every pimple you have is under the light,” one music industry source said. “It’s really a f*eak show. I don’t know how you escape that with any sense of normalcy.”

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kelly has previously spoken about her own weight-loss journey, including undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 and later receiving Emsculpt treatments, a non-invasive procedure that uses electromagnetic energy to build muscle and burn fat.

She has repeatedly denied rumors that her recent weight loss is linked to medications like GLP-1. Instead, she said lifestyle changes after developing gestational diabetes during pregnancy motivated her to cut sugar and carbohydrates from her diet.

Still, insiders believe the environment around her may have influenced her choices. One family source told the outlet that Kelly spent significant time living with Sharon after Ozzy’s passing.

“Kelly lived with Sharon after the d*ath of Ozzy, and I think she just copied her.”

“Clearly she is ill,” one user wrote

