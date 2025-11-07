Who Is Jack Osbourne? Jack Joseph Osbourne is a British American media personality and producer, recognized for his candid and adventurous spirit. His career has evolved from reality television to documentary filmmaking and paranormal investigation. He first burst into the public eye on MTV’s The Osbournes, a groundbreaking reality series that chronicled his family’s unconventional daily life. The show earned an Emmy Award in 2002 and cemented his status as a recognizable figure.

Full Name Jack Joseph Osbourne Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (177 cm) Relationship Status Married Aree Gearhart Net Worth $15 million Nationality British American Education Christian School in Los Angeles, Park Century School Father Ozzy Osbourne Mother Sharon Osbourne Siblings Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Louis John Osbourne, Jessica Hobbs Kids Pearl Clementine Osbourne, Andy Rose Osbourne, Minnie Theodora Osbourne, Maple Artemis Osbourne

Early Life and Education Jack Joseph Osbourne grew up between London and Los Angeles, the youngest child of rock icon Ozzy Osbourne and formidable manager Sharon Osbourne. His childhood was often happy, despite frequent moves between the UK and US. Diagnosed with dyslexia at age eight and ADHD at age ten, he attended a Christian school in Los Angeles and later the special needs Park Century School. At 14, he landed an internship at Virgin Records, sparking an early interest in the music industry.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jack Joseph Osbourne’s public life, including his marriage to actress Lisa Stelly, with whom he shared three daughters. Their separation was announced in May 2018, and their divorce was finalized in March 2019. Osbourne co-parents his daughters Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose, and Minnie Theodora with Stelly. He is currently married to interior designer Aree Gearhart, with whom he shares a daughter, Maple Artemis, born in July 2022.

Career Highlights Jack Joseph Osbourne gained widespread recognition for starring in MTV’s The Osbournes, the Emmy-winning reality series that documented his family’s life from 2002 to 2005. He leveraged this visibility into a diverse entertainment career, including cameos in films like Austin Powers: Goldmember. He later embraced adventure with shows such as Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie, which ran for five series, and has since produced and hosted numerous paranormal television shows like Portals To Hell and Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror. Osbourne has also been instrumental in producing documentaries, including God Bless Ozzy Osbourne, solidifying his role behind the camera and continuing his family’s media presence.