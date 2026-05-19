Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Makes Poignant Statement Against Dad Brad Pitt At Her Graduation

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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s oldest daughter, Zahara, may have just taken a subtle swipe at the actor.

The 21-year-old daughter celebrated a milestone moment, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Spelman College in Atlanta.

As she walked away with her diploma, many couldn’t help but see her choices as a pointed message to her father.

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Highlights Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s oldest daughter, Zahara, graduated from Spelman College in Atlanta this month.

As she walked away with her diploma, many couldn’t help but see her choices as a pointed message to her father.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Zahara’s decision.

“Well hopefully she’s out of the will!” one commented online.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s oldest daughter, Zahara, may have just taken a subtle swipe at the actor

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Zahara is the oldest daughter of the six children belonging to Angelina Jolie and her husband Brad Pitt.

The former couple is also parents to twins Vivienne and Knox, 17, daughter Shiloh, 19, and sons Pax, 22, and Maddox, 24.’

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Since Jolie and Pitt’s bitter split, their children’s choices have fueled speculation about the brood distancing themselves from their famous father.

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When their oldest daughter, Zahara, graduated from Spelman College last week, her name on the commencement program was listed as Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt.

But when she walked onstage, her name was read as “Zahara Marley Jolie.”

Previously, Zahara introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” while joining the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in 2023.

When the 21-year-old daughter walked onstage, her name was read as “Zahara Marley Jolie”

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Last month, Zahara sang praises for her mother while attending the Pearls of Purpose Foundation’s Dearest Mother & Daughter: A Most Delightful Brunch Experience.

The youngster was welcomed as a special guest and described the 50-year-old actress as “the most selfless, loving and understanding woman.”

Zahara spoke about being adopted by the Maleficent star when she was six months old and gained “some of the most special and loving people as [her] siblings.”

Last month, Zahara described her mother as “the most selfless, loving, and understanding woman”

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“Our love for each other is a found one,” she said about her family, adding that she has a “mom who raised us on the value of helping others, being kind, and always striving for growth as people.”

“These values may sound simple, but in a world where kindness is overlooked and helping others comes at a cost, I am grateful to have had a role model to show me what it looks like to be a decent human being,” she went on to say.

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Jolie has also spoken about Zahara in the past, saying she has “learned so much” from her.

“She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of,” she said in a Time 100 Talk in July 2020.

Jolie, a mother of six, said she has “learned so much” from Zahara

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Jolie and Pitt began dating in 2005 and tied the knot in 2014.

Their split in 2016 led to a messy divorce, with their legal battles including custody disputes and a tug-of-war over their shared assets.

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Their six children have all seemingly distanced themselves from Pitt following their parents’ breakup.

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In February this year, the former couple’s oldest son dropped his dad’s last name from the credits of his new film, Couture. He worked as the assistant director on the project.

Shiloh, who will turn 20 this month, made things official by removing Pitt from her last name on her 18th birthday.

She reportedly hired her own lawyer and paid for the process herself.

Angelina Jolie & her daughter Zahara Jolie recently attended a Spelman College AKA’s Mother-Daughter Luncheon. 🫶♥️ pic.twitter.com/BULPZTEUCf — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 1, 2026

Youngest daughter Vivienne also followed in her siblings’ footsteps, having her name listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill for the 2024 Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders, which she worked on alongside her mother.

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“It’s heartbreaking,” a source was quoted as telling In Touch Weekly at the time. “The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad.”

“The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad,” a source previously said about his kids dropping his name

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Sources said last year that Pitt has “strained” relationships with most of his children, and it’s caused him “a lot of heartbreak.”

But “he’s known to process things quietly and privately,” a source told Us Weekly.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Zahara’s dropping of her father’s name during her graduation.

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“Good for him!” one claimed, while another wrote, “Well, hopefully she’s out of the will!”

“But has she ever said no to financial help from him?” one asked.

Another wrote, “Anyone who is mad doesn’t understand what it’s like having a toxic parent that isn’t around.”

“She might be upset if she’s not in his will, though hahaha,” another claimed.

“I blame Angelina for this,” read one comment online

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