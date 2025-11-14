“Useless”: Jake Bongiovi Brutally Called Out For Not Helping While Millie Bobby Brown Tried To Protect Their Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown’s latest appearance in London was supposed to be a simple pre-screening outing.

Instead, a 13-second clip from that afternoon has ignited a massive debate over her marriage, her motherhood, and the role Jake Bongiovi played, or failed to play, when paparazzi closed in on the young family.

“He’s totally useless,” a user wrote, going viral with nearly 9 million views on X.

Highlights Fans accused Jake Bongiovi of staying passive while Millie Bobby Brown shielded their adopted daughter.

The incident fueled claims that Bongiovi is not fully invested in raising their adopted child.

The outrage connected to broader concerns about weak celebrity security after an incident involving Ariana Grande.

Walking in front of him and their bodyguards, Brown had to face the intruders herself, warning them not to come close to her because of her baby.

RELATED:

Jake Bongiovi was brutally roasted online after failing, in the eyes of fans, to protect his wife and daughter from paparazzi

Jake Bongiovi wearing red velvet suit and a woman in black lace dress posing at Stranger Things event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The 21-year-old actress arrived at The Ivy Soho Brasserie ahead of the UK screening of Stranger Things 5 on November 13, carrying her infant daughter tightly against her chest, her face fully covered with a cloth.

Brown was dressed in a black leather trench coat, followed by Noah Schnapp, Jake Bongiovi, and a bodyguard as they stepped out of a black van.

What happened next left fans indignant.

Millie Bobby Brown protecting baby in London while Jake Bongiovi is called out for not helping nearby.

Image credits: clipreport7

As photographers moved in, Brown raised her voice to warn them to keep their distance.

“I’m holding my baby, do not play with me right now,” she warned, pushing forward toward the entrance while shielding her daughter.

The group entered the building shortly after, and online attention centered on Jake Bongiovi walking behind Brown.

Millie Bobby Brown protecting her baby from a pedestrian while Jake Bongiovi is called out for not helping.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: clipreport7

Many of the actress’ fans described his behavior as “weak” and “passive,” and argued it fit into a pattern of him failing to protect his family or help Brown during situations that require more assertiveness.

Jake Bongiovi criticized for not helping while Millie Bobby Brown protects their baby outside building in London.

Image credits: clipreport7

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, many users replied by sharing several photos that showed Jake appearing more passive and far less involved than Brown, with some pointing out that he often carried noticeably lighter items while she handled heavier bags and baby gear.

Other images showed Brown maneuvering the baby’s carriage into a car while Jake stood back without assisting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip fed theories that suggest Bongiovi was never truly onboard with the idea of adopting a daughter so early

Tweet from Autumn criticizing men who treat marriage poorly in a reply about Jake Bongiovi not helping Millie Bobby Brown.

Image credits: autumnsecretsxx

Screenshot of a social media post discussing Jake Bongiovi being called out for not helping Millie Bobby Brown protect their baby.

Image credits: Lucy_Brooke_x

Brown and Bongiovi married in 2024. Soon after, in August 2025, they announced the arrival of their daughter through adoption. Some fans believe this unexpected decision revealed cracks in the relationship.

For instance, a particularly viral interpretation claimed Bongiovi was never fully aligned with this path:

ADVERTISEMENT

“He probably wanted nothing to do with adopting a baby in his early 20’s,” a user wrote.

Jake Bongiovi kissing Millie Bobby Brown while taking a selfie, highlighting criticism about not helping protect their baby.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

ADVERTISEMENT

Others echoed that sentiment, arguing the couple entered adulthood from radically different starting points.

One user argued that Brown’s life experience shaped how she approaches adulthood.

They claimed she “has been traumatized into thinking she was mature,” pointing to the fact that she worked and financially supported her family from a very young age.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown walking outdoors, Millie carrying a colorful baby bag with patches and designs.

Image credits: Startraks Photo Inc

ADVERTISEMENT

The commenter added that despite how she handles herself, she’s still “only 21, married, with a kid,” and suggested that Bongiovi does not share the same mindset because he did not grow up facing the same pressures.

The incident occurred the hours after a fan went past security to grab Ariana Grande during a red carpet event

Tweet by OKEZ commenting on Jake Bongiovi not helping while Millie Bobby Brown protected their baby.

Image credits: ocake_sama

Tweet discussing differences between wanting kids and being a father, criticizing Jake Bongiovi for not helping Millie Bobby Brown.

Image credits: princesita14k

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip, which lasts just 13 seconds, suddenly became the basis for sweeping speculation about their marriage and whether the adoption exposed profound differences in what each wanted out of life.

Still, not all netizens agreed with the wave of criticism. Some argued the internet was projecting too much onto too little.

“Concluding from a 13sec clip is hilarious. She just might be the over protective one in the relationship and that’s okay as long as the dynamic works for them,” a netizen wrote.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown in a car, capturing a candid moment related to their baby protection incident.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

But the anger went beyond Bongiovi, as many fans took aim at Brown’s bodyguards.

The discourse gained even more momentum because the clip surfaced so close to Ariana Grande’s frightening incident in Singapore on November 13.

Grande was walking the red carpet when a man suddenly lunged at her, grabbing her by the shoulders. Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh immediately pushed the man away as security dragged him out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Jake] needs to channel his inner Cynthia Erivo,” a viewer joked.

Millie threatening paparazzi for her child iktr pic.twitter.com/OINMirZSYY — zee 12 (@catmileven) November 13, 2025

Still, the sentiment that dominated the online debate was, as one fan put it, clear:

“She is basically raising the kid alone.”

“Embarassing.” Fans were let down by Bongiovi’s behavior

Tweet by Neeraj Singh criticizing Jake Bongiovi for not helping while Millie Bobby Brown protected their baby.

Image credits: Chauhanji70

Tweet criticizing Jake Bongiovi as useless while Millie Bobby Brown tries to protect their baby on social media.

Image credits: karilovesdogs

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Jake Bongiovi for being useless and not helping while Millie Bobby Brown protected their baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cosmicgoddess9

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jake Bongiovi for not helping while Millie Bobby Brown tried to protect their baby.

Image credits: callmescarred

Tweet criticizing Jake Bongiovi as useless for not helping while Millie Bobby Brown tried to protect their baby.

Image credits: Bian_Cristall

User criticizing Jake Bongiovi for not helping while Millie Bobby Brown protected their baby during flashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Scope360 about Jake Bongiovi being criticized for not helping while Millie Bobby Brown protected their baby.

Image credits: shirokonek0chan

Image credits: Scope360Journal

Tweet screenshot showing a user describing Jake Bongiovi as useless for not helping while Millie Bobby Brown protected their baby.

Image credits: Nephil_Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Jake Bongiovi for not helping while Millie Bobby Brown tried to protect their baby from cameras.

Image credits: dabri_togaram

Tweet criticizing Jake Bongiovi as useless for not helping while Millie Bobby Brown protected their baby.

Image credits: gooningretards

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jake Bongiovi for not helping while Millie Bobby Brown protected their baby.

Image credits: wizzy01223

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Chai Tee commenting on an argument in a car related to Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown situation.

Image credits: hotchaitee

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jake Bongiovi for not helping while Millie Bobby Brown protected their baby.

Image credits: skillz2paybils

Tweet screenshot showing a user calling Jake Bongiovi useless while Millie Bobby Brown tried to protect their baby.

Image credits: dabri_togaram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet defending Jake Bongiovi's role while Millie Bobby Brown protected their baby during a public incident.

Image credits: kenedywith1n

Tweet discussing Jake Bongiovi being called out for not helping while Millie Bobby Brown tried to protect their baby.

Image credits: dreamy_suki

Tweet criticizing Jake Bongiovi for not helping while Millie Bobby Brown protected their baby during confrontation.

Image credits: briaewilliams

ADVERTISEMENT