Macaulay Culkin Reminds Fans That He Legally Changed His Name: “Suits Him Perfectly”

Macaulay Culkin had fans cracking up when he recently reminded everyone of his unusual, legally changed name.

The 45-year-old Home Alone alum addressed a question about his “actual name” during a special anniversary event on Saturday, November 22.

“The newest name suits him perfectly!” joked one amused social media user after the reveal.

Six years after legally changing his name in 2019, Macaulay Culkin finally cleared up the ongoing confusion about his real name

Macaulay Culkin wearing glasses and a black suit with white trim at a premiere event, looking confident and relaxed

Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Macaulay was at an event called A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin, celebrating the 35th anniversary of his iconic 1990 film Home Alone.

The event was hosted at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California.

It featured a special screening of the film for fans of all ages and even offered an extra-special experience for VIP attendees, including early access to autographed merchandise, the best seats in the house, and an exclusive post-show Q&A with the actor.

Macaulay Culkin at a nostalgic Home Alone screening event, discussing his career and legal name change.

Image credits: standingovationslive

The anniversary event is taking place across several major cities in the United States and will conclude with a final show on December 12 in Brooklyn, New York City.

It was during the special Q&A segment that Macaulay was asked what his real name was after his legal name change in 2019.

He changed his name based on advice from his fans through a public poll and ultimately picked the fan favorite

Macaulay Culkin speaking into a microphone while seated, wearing glasses and a cream cable-knit sweater during an event.

Image credits: standingovationslive

Macaulay told the audience, “My name is Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.”

Reportedly, his answer lit up the room and had everyone bursting into laughter.

Explaining how this unconventional combination came to be, the Richie Rich star credited his fans.

He revealed that nearly a year before officially changing his name, he had announced a public poll on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during an interview in November 2018.

Person holding tablet showing a poll about Macaulay Culkin legally changing his middle name online.

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning The Los Angeles Angels, unrelated to Macaulay Culkin name change.

At the time, while revealing his decision to change his name, the actor explained, “I was staring at my passport recently and stuff, and I was looking over my middle name. And I felt like, you know, I should probably spruce up my name a little bit.”

“My name is Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin,” revealed the 45-year-old star, earning a wave of hilarious reactions from the crowd

Macaulay Culkin wearing bunny ears on a late night talk show, smiling and gesturing with his hand.

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Text post saying the world could use more Macaulay Culkin, referencing Macaulay Culkin name change.

He had given fans five options to choose from: Macaulay Culkin, Shark Week, The McRib Is Back, Publicity Stunt, and Kieran.

Fans ultimately chose ‘Macaulay Culkin’ to replace his old middle name, Carson, and that’s how his new name came to be.

One of the options, Kieran, is also the name of Macaulay’s younger brother, Kieran Culkin.

Macaulay Culkin sitting in a chair smiling while holding a bowl of ice cream, casually dressed in a white shirt and cardigan.

Image credits: IGN

Screenshot of Macaulay Culkin tweet announcing his new legal name change and thanking fans for their votes.

Image credits: IncredibleCulk

Macaulay Culkin speaking to fans about his legal name change in a casual setting, explaining why it suits him perfectly

Reflecting on how things would have unfolded if fans had voted for that option, the elder Culkin brother told the convention crowd, “Macaulay Kieran Culkin. That would be great. I love my brother. Between me and him we have exactly one Oscar.”

Kieran won the Academy Award at the 2025 ceremony for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 2024 film A Real Pain.

Macaulay first announced the poll to change his middle name during a 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Macaulay Culkin wearing bunny ears and a suit while sitting on a talk show set during an interview.

Image credits: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Macaulay Culkin speaking to fans about his legally changed name and how it suits him perfectly.

He went on to say that the final choice still amuses him to this day, “The final vote was Macaulay Culkin…”

“If somebody comes up to me at the airport and says, ‘Excuse me, are you Macaulay Culkin?’ I can say, ‘Well, Macaulay Culkin is my middle name.'”

The My Girl star, however, admitted that the entire name-change saga was intentionally lighthearted and meant as a “joke.”

“I did it all for that one joke. And a bit on Fallon.”

Jimmy Fallon had also voted in support of the fan-favorite middle name during the actor’s public poll

Macaulay Culkin outdoors wearing a coat and scarf, reminding fans about his legal name change.

Image credits: Home Instead

Macaulay has also participated in a recent project titled Home But Not Alone for Home Instead, a company that provides in-home care for older adults.

Ads from the campaign will air during screenings of the iconic 1990 film, other holiday programming, and even during college football games through January 11.

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

During the original poll reveal, the popular talk-show host Fallon had enthusiastically backed ‘Macaulay Culkin’ as well, and even urged viewers to vote for it.

To this, Culkin jokingly responded, “You have good taste in names!”

“Sounds like you visited the grand canyon and yelled your name,” joked one fan of the actor

Macaulay Culkin speaking to fans about his legal name change during an interview in a casual setting

Macaulay Culkin shares a message reminding fans of his legal name change, saying it suits him perfectly.

Macaulay Culkin speaking to fans in a casual setting, reminding them about his legal name change.

Macaulay Culkin smiling and speaking at an event, reminding fans about his legal name change.

Macaulay Culkin speaking to fans online about legally changing his name and why it suits him perfectly.

Macaulay Culkin sharing an update on his legal name change reminding fans it suits him perfectly.

Macaulay Culkin shares an update about his legal name change and how it suits him perfectly.

Macaulay Culkin sharing a message with fans about his legal name change and its significance online.

Macaulay Culkin shares update about his legal name change, embracing the new identity with confidence and humor.

