56 Nostalgic Comics About Growing Up In The ’80s By Tauhid Bondia (New Pics)

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Bored Panda has featured Tauhid Bondia’s “Crabgrass Comics” before, most recently in a post full of nostalgic childhood moments, and this new collection brings us right back into the wonderfully chaotic world of Kevin and Curtis. Set in the ’80s, the series captures the kind of friendship where ordinary afternoons can turn into elaborate plans, strange ideas, disasters, and memories that somehow feel both specific and universal.

What makes “Crabgrass Comics” so charming is the way it balances warm nostalgia with genuinely funny kid logic. Bondia does not just lean on retro references; he builds a world where imagination, mischief, and friendship drive the humor, making the comics relatable even for readers who did not grow up in that exact era.

Scroll down to check out the newest comics, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

More info: Instagram | crabgrass.fun | Facebook | patreon.com | gocomics.com