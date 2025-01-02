ADVERTISEMENT

Childhood is a time of boundless curiosity and unfiltered joy—a phase where every day feels like an adventure waiting to unfold. Tauhid Bondia captures this magic in Crabgrass Comics, a series that brings to life the mischief, humor, and unbreakable friendships of being a kid. Set in the ’80s, the strips follow best friends Kevin and Curtis through a world of fun, mischief, and imagination.

These comics are like a window into the past, reminding us of the joy and chaos of growing up. Whether you lived through the ’80s or just love stories about friendship and fun, Crabgrass Comics is a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Scroll down to take a look!

More info: Instagram | crabgrass.fun | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com | gocomics.com

#1

Two kids in the '80s puff cheeks to whistle with kids nearby, capturing nostalgic comic moments by Tauhid Bondia.

Tauhid Bondia has created so many amazing comics, so we were curious if he’s ever dealt with burnout, writer’s block, or other creative challenges. The artist mentioned he does experience writer’s block from time to time. "Most people think that means you can't come up with any ideas but I usually experience it as sort of forgetting how to execute the ideas I have. It's weird, but always temporary, so I just focus on other things until it passes."
    #2

    Nostalgic comic characters discuss a prank involving a puzzle piece in a humorous scene by Tauhid Bondia.

    #3

    A nostalgic comic strip by Tauhid Bondia showing kids playing a prank that goes wrong, with humorous dialogue.

    Creative work brings its own set of challenges. For Tauhid, the biggest struggle as a comic artist is keeping his work fresh and engaging for himself. "I have to be having fun or the readers won’t have fun. But doing the same comic every day for years tends to become a bit of a chore. That’s why you’ll see my character designs evolve or new characters enter the story. It keeps things fresh."

    #4

    Two kids in '80s style comic by Tauhid Bondia, quoting iconic movie lines, planning a water balloon fight.

    #5

    Comic panel about growing up in the ’80s by Tauhid Bondia, featuring a humorous scene with a washing machine.

    Even though Crabgrass Comics is inspired by Tauhid's own childhood, he joked that creating the comic might have actually made his own childhood seem dull by comparison. "I used to get a very nostalgic feeling drawing the strip, but these days, the boys go on some pretty wild adventures. Nothing like what I did as a kid. But the friendship between them is just a reflection of friendships from my youth as it was, so there’s that."
    #6

    Nostalgic comic by Tauhid Bondia featuring whimsical characters at a tea party discussing a taster for security.

    #7

    Two kids in an ’80s style comic, one tied upside down to a tree, having a humorous conversation.

    When asked what a typical day in his life as a comic creator is like, Tauhid admitted it’s pretty boring. "I used to get up early and start my day, but nowadays, I just wake up when I wake up (often around 10:00 or 11:00). I update social media first thing, then work on a couple new comics for the next 4 to 8 hours. Once I'm done, I leave my office and don't return until the next morning. Work is work, Life is life, and never the two shall meet. I think this helps keep me from burning out which can be a real problem for cartoonists."
    #8

    Child wrapped as a mummy, asking mom in comic about growing up in the '80s, mom is unresponsive. Another child comments.

    #9

    Comic strip by Tauhid Bondia featuring a child and parent joking about repairing a toy, highlighting '80s nostalgia.

    Growing up in the ’80s is very different from today’s world. We asked Tauhid if he thinks Kevin and Curtis would fit in and thrive in today’s digital world. "I think Miles would thrive. He’d be a total iPad kid and an avid gamer. Kevin would be that kid whose phone screen was always shattered if his phone wasn't lost completely."

    #10

    Two kids playing a trust fall prank in a nostalgic ’80s comic by Tauhid Bondia.

    #11

    Two kids in a comic strip discuss being grounded and living life with a free spirit.

    #12

    Two cartoon kids debating a quirky question on a porch, capturing nostalgic '80s childhood humor by Tauhid Bondia.

    #13

    Two kids in an ’80s comic strip discussing forgetting long division during summer vacation, smiling and walking outdoors.

    #14

    Two kids discussing the anticipation of picking scabs, humorously compared to opening Christmas presents. Nostalgic '80s comic scene.

    #15

    Child drinking green liquid and feeling sick, shouting about bathroom in nostalgic ’80s comic by Tauhid Bondia.

    #16

    Nostalgic comic by Tauhid Bondia features two kids discussing a windbreaker, capturing humor and style from the '80s.

    #17

    Comic by Tauhid Bondia about 1980s cereal nostalgia with two kids discussing an incident at school involving Lucky-O's cereal.

    #18

    Comic of two people with grocery bags, discussing records, with a nostalgic theme by Tauhid Bondia.

    #19

    Comic about growing up in the '80s by Tauhid Bondia, featuring kids discussing mowing the lawn with an alien twist.

    #20

    Two kids in an ’80s comic, one sitting bored on the floor, the other standing worried, discussing boredom contagion.

