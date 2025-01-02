ADVERTISEMENT

Childhood is a time of boundless curiosity and unfiltered joy—a phase where every day feels like an adventure waiting to unfold. Tauhid Bondia captures this magic in Crabgrass Comics, a series that brings to life the mischief, humor, and unbreakable friendships of being a kid. Set in the ’80s, the strips follow best friends Kevin and Curtis through a world of fun, mischief, and imagination.

These comics are like a window into the past, reminding us of the joy and chaos of growing up. Whether you lived through the ’80s or just love stories about friendship and fun, Crabgrass Comics is a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Scroll down to take a look!

More info: Instagram | crabgrass.fun | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com | gocomics.com