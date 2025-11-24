“Emotional Age Regression”: Fans Notice Something “Unsettling” About Recent Ariana Grande Snap

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande’s latest Instagram post celebrating the end of her Glinda era has landed her in hot water, with social media users harshly ripping her apart.

A now-viral subreddit, r/ArianaGrandeSnark, infamous for repeatedly nitpicking the 32-year-old pop star, accused her recent images of showing signs of “emotional age regression,” calling them “unsettling.”

Ariana had shared the photos on her official account on Friday, November 21, to mark the release of her latest film, Wicked: For Good.

“The less she’s getting her way, the harder she plays into it…” wrote one critic online.

Ariana Grande was accused by some fans of “acting like a baby” despite “being in her 30s”

Ariana Grande taking a selfie wearing a dark oversized blazer, highlighting emotional age regression in recent fan reactions.

Image credits: arianagrande

The carousel she shared on Instagram featured a mix of black-and-white and color photos from the newly released film’s set.

In the first image, Grande, dressed as Glinda, posed with her eyes closed and her face tilted slightly to one side, firmly holding what appeared to be a wooden trophy prop.

Other photos showed behind-the-scenes moments, including her posing with her iconic pink sparkly wand and her set trailer.

In a telling final snap, the singer wore the same gown as in the first image but stood with her back to the camera as she walked out a massive wooden door.

Ariana Grande wearing a voluminous pink gown in a backstage room, highlighting emotional age regression theme.

Image credits: arianagrande

The image appeared to symbolize Ariana acknowledging the end of her role in the blockbuster musical fantasy, starring alongside Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and others, as the sequel and final installment of the Wicked universe premiered on Friday.

In the caption, she wrote, “thank you, my sweet Glinda, for everything. i will love you always … Wicked For Good is out now.”

The Supernatural singer paid tribute to her iconic Glinda character in the viral Instagram carousel

Black and white split image of Ariana Grande in elegant dress, highlighting emotional age regression in a recent snap.

Image credits: arianagrande/Wikimedia Commons/Republic Records

Comment from a fan about emotional age regression, expressing concern over Ariana Grande’s recent photo appearing unsettling.

However, the post quickly sparked online chatter after a Reddit user shared a side-by-side comparison of Grande’s first image with the cover photo of her 2013 debut album, Yours Truly.

The comparison, posted on the subreddit r/ArianaGrandeSnark, drew attention to the former Nickelodeon star’s physical transformation over the years.

Text discussing emotional age regression describing someone trying to appear childlike and innocent while masking personal struggles.

Image credits: Marshmallowgirlhood/Reddit

The user accompanied the images with a lengthy critique, writing, “she’s completely dealing with some form of emotional age regression trying to make herself appear as small and childlike as possible, she’s trying to go back to something that isn’t possible to get back to…”

They continued, noting that Ariana seems to be yearning to “go back” to a version of herself who was “actually young and naïve,” despite now being 32.

“Now she’s 32 trying to mask her flaws, traumas and terrible choices towards others and herself by trying to make herself as small and preserved as innocent and in need of help…”

Several fans voiced concerns about the singer, highlighting how “messed up” her recent images appeared

Ariana Grande wearing a sparkling gown on a film set with autumn leaves and stone arches, hinting at emotional age regression.

Image credits: arianagrande

The user concluded, “who’s gunna roast someone who needs help up da stairs or can’t even hold her trophy she’s just a wittle baby she can’t be held accountable.”

Another fan pointed to the Victorious star’s recent, eyebrow-raising weight loss, commenting, “All i notice is how high she intentionally lifts her arms to make sure we can see her waist. So messed up.”

Ariana has been under constant scrutiny for the past year, with fans feeling “scared” for her due to her seemingly frail appearances at public events, sparking concerns about her physical well-being.

Ariana Grande in a vibrant pink gown dancing with a partner, fans discuss emotional age regression in recent snap.

Image credits: arianagrande

User comment text on a white background with username Daily-Double1124 in blue, discussing emotional age regression.

A second user agreed with these sentiments, writing, “That’s insane that she looks younger here than when she first came out… She’s definitely mentally going through something…but also girl needs to eat something and get that s**t handled because babygirl, put on your big girl pants and grow up.”

Grande has faced constant criticism over her physical appearance, especially following the press tour for the first Wicked film last year

Ariana Grande in a backstage dressing room wearing a detailed gown and crown, reflecting on emotional age regression.

Image credits: arianagrande

“Always wearing big clothes/shirts as dresses with thigh high boots and a high ponytail. She likes playing into smol, because that’s how she’s always gotten her way. Being babygirl…” remarked one netizen.

Six months before these criticisms were reignited by her recent Instagram post, the same Reddit user had accused Grande of “age regressing cause she’s getting old.”

The user’s post attacked Ariana for not “accepting” her age and attempting to appear younger by “losing weight.”

Commenter discusses emotional age regression in Ariana Grande's recent photo, noting signs of wanting to look younger.

Image credits: Lynelleta/Reddit

“I deeply believe she’s having an age crisis, she looks like she wanna look younger than she is so bad, like she isn’t accepting the fact she’s in her 30s now.”

They added, “she probably feels like by losing weight, acting innocent wearing more pink and looking as small as possible she will be treated as an 18 years old or whatever, funny thing is she was younger she acted like a grown a** woman but the moment she hit 28 or smt and realized she’s gonna be 30 soon she changed her whole aesthetic.”

The We Can’t Be Friends singer’s past marriage to ex-husband Dalton Gomez was also brought up

Ariana Grande in soft pink dresses highlighting emotional age regression in an unsettling recent fan snap.

Image credits: arianagrande/Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Comment discussing emotional age regression and fans noticing unsettling vibes about Ariana Grande’s recent snap.

Ariana and Dalton were married for a little over two years, from May 2021 to September 2023, when the couple filed for divorce.

Their split was legally finalized in March 2024, and since then, Grande has been publicly dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

The Reddit user cited this, harshly criticizing Grande, writing, “her failed marriage also a big reason to why she’s age regressing, I think getting married and then divorced makes you feel older than you are…”

Woman in a sparkling princess dress and ornate crown holding a glowing wand, illustrating emotional age regression concept.

Image credits: arianagrande

While the Swindle star has not publicly addressed ongoing speculation about her mental health or weight loss, she did share a concerning health update last week.

Grande tested positive for COVID shortly after appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing the news on her Instagram Story on November 20.

She subsequently canceled all public appearances for the remainder of the month, including interviews and promotional content for the musical fantasy film, to focus on her recovery.

“She was a child actor… and tries to go back to that cute stuff. But its getting way too weird,” expressed one critic

Comment discussing emotional age regression, describing behavior of playing into a younger persona to get her way.

Comment from fan discussing Ariana Grande’s emotional age regression seen in recent snap and its unsettling effect.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing emotional age regression and insecurity among pop stars in Hollywood.

Comment on Ariana Grande’s image discussing emotional age regression and her portrayal linked to youth in recent fan reactions.

Text post from user Petitcher reflecting on the complexity of life and mentioning emotional age regression.

Text excerpt discussing emotional age regression and infantilisation relating to Ariana Grande's public image and career changes.

Screenshot of a comment discussing emotional age regression and public perception of Ariana Grande's recent snap.

Comment discussing emotional age regression and insecurities in Ariana Grande’s recent social media behavior.

Ariana Grande’s recent snap sparks discussion about emotional age regression and fans noticing unsettling details.

Comment expressing frustration about bodychecking triggering relapse, related to emotional age regression discussions.

Ariana Grande recent photo sparks fans' reactions highlighting themes of emotional age regression and unsettling vibes.

