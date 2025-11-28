“So Glad She Doesn’t Have Fish Lips”: Linda Hamilton, 69, Speaks Honestly On Aging In Hollywood Amid ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Release

ADVERTISEMENT

With Stranger Things season 5 quickly taking over social media since its release, Linda Hamilton, who plays Dr Kay in the Netflix series, has spoken out about defying Hollywood’s rigid beauty standards.

In recent years, cosmetic procedures have become common among actors, but the Terminator star recently explained why she refuses to follow the industry’s ever-changing ideals.

Highlights Linda Hamilton embraces her natural aging, proudly defying Hollywood’s rigid beauty standards.

The 69-year-old actress shares that she has “surrendered” to the passage of time and refuses to chase youth or undergo cosmetic procedures.

Her comments even drew comparisons between her and Kris Jenner’s recent transformation, both being nearly the same age.

“This is how 95% of other actresses would also look like if they aged naturally,” wrote one admiring fan online.

Linda Hamilton, who plays Dr Kay in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5, recently opened up in a new interview about her stance on beauty standards and cosmetic procedures

Linda Hamilton, 69, at Stranger Things event, speaking honestly about aging in Hollywood amid new season release.

Image credits: Getty/Monica Schipper

The beloved ’80s and ’90s icon, best known for her role as Sarah Connor alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, has now gracefully embraced her age at 69.

In an interview with AARP’s Movies for Grownups, published on Wednesday, November 26, the actress primarily discussed her unexpected role as Dr. Kay in Stranger Things season 5.

Linda Hamilton, 69, in a dimly lit room reviewing papers, reflecting on aging in Hollywood amid Stranger Things season 5.

Image credits: Netflix

Unlike her usual heroine roles, Hamilton takes on the part of a villain this time, a government agent hunting down Millie Bobby Brown’s iconic character.

This new role marks Linda Hamilton’s second major project of 2025, following a six-year break from Hollywood.

Linda Hamilton, 69, in tactical gear and sunglasses, discussing aging in Hollywood amid Stranger Things Season 5 release.

Image credits: IMDb/Terminator: Dark Fate

She made her return earlier this year with the sci-fi action film Osiris, which premiered just a few months before the Netflix hit.

However, the conversation soon shifted to her views on aging naturally.

The 69-year-old star made her big-screen return in 2025 after a six-year hiatus, having last appeared in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate

Linda Hamilton aiming a gun in a dimly lit hallway scene from Stranger Things, portraying aging in Hollywood aged 69.

Image credits: Netflix

She shared that she has “surrendered” to aging and chooses to “own her age.”

The interviewer asked, “You’ve said you want to own your age. What does that mean to you?”



To this, Linda replied without hesitation, “I do not spend a moment trying to look younger on any level, ever. I have just completely surrendered to the fact that this is the face that I’ve earned.”

“And it tells me so much. And sometimes it’s stuff I don’t want to hear. I don’t chase beauty, and I don’t chase longevity particularly.”

Linda Hamilton, 69, smiling naturally and speaking honestly about aging in Hollywood amid Stranger Things Season 5 release.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying I knew she looked familiar, related to Linda Hamilton aging in Hollywood.

She emphasized that while she doesn’t prioritize youthfulness, maintaining a balanced approach to her “health” still matters, though she isn’t strict about it.

Hamilton told the outlet, “Sometimes it is just a jelly donut. I’m not rigid, which is a fantastic way to get older. I’ve always said that rigidifying is what ki**s us: the rigid thoughts and the sort of not moving.”

“I love it when actresses age gracefully,” echoed fans and supporters of Linda, celebrating her choice to embrace her natural self

Linda Hamilton outdoors in natural light, reflecting on aging in Hollywood and her role in Stranger Things season 5.

Image credits: IMDb/Terminator 2: Judgment Day

“I’ve tried very hard in my life to stay as fluid as possible. One definition of happiness is being in the middle of a fast-moving river and not trying to swim to the left or the right side.”

Hamilton’s candid reflections on aging struck a chord online, with many praising her as a “true icon” for her honesty and refusal to conform to Hollywood’s beauty pressures.

Linda Hamilton at a Hollywood event, showcasing natural aging and elegance amid Stranger Things Season 5 release.

Image credits: Getty/Variety

One fan wrote, “Hooray for some honesty and natural aging. It isn’t so bad is it. I refuse to give in to modern opinion that we should look younger. Linda you are still beautiful.”

Another user commented, “Wise woman….there are many other hollywood and celebrity types who have fallen into the trap of trying to look like they are 30 forever.”

Linda Hamilton speaking honestly about aging gracefully in Hollywood ahead of Stranger Things Season 5 release.

Comment on social media post saying so glad she doesn't have fish lips, related to Linda Hamilton aging in Hollywood.

Two women with short dark hair and makeup, one in black and the other in leopard print, posing at events.

Image credits: Getty/Steve Granitz / Instagram/Kris Jenner

A third chimed in, “This is the most refreshing post I’ve seen in years. It’s about time we start embracing ourselves in every stage of life.”

Some even compared Linda’s natural aging to Kris Jenner’s recent transformation, noting how the two are nearly the same age but have taken drastically different approaches to beauty.

Comment praising Linda Hamilton's natural aging and personality, referencing Terminator II and Hollywood.

Linda’s honest take on aging naturally also sparked comparisons to several Hollywood figures, including Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner

Linda Hamilton, 69, speaks honestly about aging in Hollywood amid Stranger Things season 5 release, reflecting on her career and life.

Image credits: IMDb/Terminator 2: Judgment Day

“She’s more wrinkled than many at that age but ok, it is what it is. Imagine what Kris Jenner would look like without all the work she’s had done. I admire her for having the sense of self and character to age naturally.”

Kris, 70, recently underwent a dramatic facelift performed by New York plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine, a transformation that drew widespread criticism and stunned the internet.

Rea Perry shares a heartfelt message about self acceptance and peace at age 64, reflecting on personal growth and contentment.

Linda Hamilton, 69, speaking honestly about aging in Hollywood during Stranger Things Season 5 promotion event.

Image credits: Getty/Han Myung-Gu

Many say she now bears a striking resemblance to her 30-year-old daughter, Kendall Jenner.

The Dante’s Peak star ended the conversation on a heartfelt note, revealing that her biggest motivation to avoid cosmetic procedures has always been her 32-year-old daughter, Josephine, whom she shares with ex-husband James Cameron.

Linda Hamilton lying on a bed with warm lighting, reflecting on aging in Hollywood amid Stranger Things season 5 release.

Image credits: Trimark Pictures/Everett Collection

She recalled how, as a child, Josephine once called her mother “beautiful” because “her face is filled with joy.”

“I’ve used that as my definition of beauty ever since,” Linda shared. “And I work on the joy.”

“Society unfortunately puts a lot of pressure on women… especially in the Movie Business. I appreciate & applaud her decision,” wrote one fan

Comment praising Linda Hamilton for aging naturally and gracefully while discussing Hollywood’s pressure on actors to fight aging.

User comment on Linda Hamilton aging naturally at 69, discussing aging honestly in Hollywood amid Stranger Things Season 5 release.

Comment on aging naturally versus cosmetic surgery, mentioning Botox and fillers, related to Linda Hamilton and Hollywood aging.

Linda Hamilton, 69, candidly discussing aging in Hollywood ahead of Stranger Things Season 5 release.

Linda Hamilton, aged 69, speaking honestly about aging in Hollywood amid Stranger Things Season 5 release.

Comment by Alison Ward praising psychological maturity and confidence over plastic surgery, supporting Linda Hamilton's views on aging.

Linda Hamilton, 69, speaks honestly about aging in Hollywood amid Stranger Things Season 5 release, embracing natural beauty.

Comment praising Linda Hamilton as a strong female role model, reflecting on her impact and aging in Hollywood.

Commenter Irene Gonzales Bilducia discusses smoking effects on the face, mentioning quitting at age 65 and aging in Hollywood.

Comment highlighting a comparison of Linda Hamilton's appearance to Mick Jagger amid discussions on aging in Hollywood.

Comment by Peter Murray discussing Linda Hamilton’s life and the impact of her role in Terminator on aging in Hollywood.

Comment about aging skin shared on social media amid Linda Hamilton and Stranger Things Season 5 discussions.

Linda Hamilton, 69, speaking honestly about aging in Hollywood during Stranger Things Season 5 release event.

Comment praising Linda Hamilton for aging naturally without plastic surgery, admiring her honesty on aging in Hollywood.

