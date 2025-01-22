ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, January 13, a veterinary clinic in Istanbul, Turkey shared their security camera’s footage that captured a stray dog brining an ill newborn puppy to the clinic’s front door without any help from humans.

A vet technician, Emir, was the one who noticed the unusual dog approaching. As the recorded video shows, he quickly sprung into action to save the pup, grabbing him from mom’s mouth.

“It was not possible to understand at first whether the puppy is alive or not,” Baturalp Oğhan, co-founder of Beylikdüzü Alfa Veterinary Clinic, explained. “The animal was already cold as ice,” he added.

Oğhan mentioned that, in fact, there have been a few times when sick animals have come to their clinic on their own but it was definitely the first time it was a little pup.



RELATED:

Share icon A stray dog brought an ill newborn puppy to a veterinary clinic’s front door



Image credits: beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner

Share icon

Image credits: beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner

When Oğhan checked the pup with a needle, they noticed a very slow heartbeat.

“That’s why I said, ‘It’s a hope, maybe he’ll live,’ and we started the fight,” the vet recalled of the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oğhan and his vet tech administered an adrenaline shot to the dog and began warming him up with a hair dryer as the pup’s mum patiently stood nearby.

​​“When the puppy first arrived, he had hypothermia,” Baturalp Oğhan explained in an interview with Bored Panda.

The vets were ready to declare the puppy dead when they heard a faint heartbeat via stethoscope

Share icon

Image credits: beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner

Share icon

Image credits: beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner

Asked about the most special moment from that day, he told us that it was probably when the little pup finally started to make baby noises and moved as they continued to warm him up.

The efforts paid of—the male puppy survived together with the sibling that was brought by some people that same day.

“They are doing very well right now, they are in good health,” Oğhan shared. “They are getting better day by day,” he added.



ADVERTISEMENT

“When the puppy first arrived, he had hypothermia,” Baturalp Oğhan told Bored Panda

Share icon

Image credits: beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner

Share icon

Image credits: beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner

Both puppies, now under the clinic’s care, are improving along with their mom.

“The mother dog and puppies are currently in good condition, their health is getting better day by day,” Oğhan shared with Bored Panda.

“The puppies are growing and gaining weight,” he added.

Asked about how people can adopt them, Oğhan said it’s a bit too early since the puppies are only 25 days old.



Oğhan and his vet tech administered an adrenaline shot to the dog and began warming him up with a hair dryer

Share icon

Image credits: beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner

The pup brought to the clinic by his mother was named “Umut,” which means hope in Turkish, Oğhan explained

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beylikdüzü Alfa Veteriner (@beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner)

Soon, the shelter shared video footage showing the mum nursing her two successfully rescued puppies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beylikdüzü Alfa Veteriner (@beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner)



“We are not considering adoption at the moment, but when they grow a little bit more, we will make a decision for their well-being,” the vet shared, noting that the first pup that was brought to the clinic by his mother was named ‘Umut.’

“‘Umut’ means hope in our Turkish language,” Oğhan explained.

The unusual rescue didn’t go unnoticed and instantly went viral.

“This warms my heart. Such a good Mom. Thank you to the Veterinarians who saved this puppy,” one of the commenters wrote.

“Humanity at his best… Every life matters. Thank you Dr and all at the vet clinic for helping mummy dog & her kiddos,” another one wrote.



ADVERTISEMENT

“Dogs have more sense that most humans,” a reader wrote

ADVERTISEMENT