ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, January 13, a veterinary clinic in Istanbul, Turkey shared their security camera’s footage that captured a stray dog brining an ill newborn puppy to the clinic’s front door without any help from humans.

A vet technician, Emir, was the one who noticed the unusual dog approaching. As the recorded video shows, he quickly sprung into action to save the pup, grabbing him from mom’s mouth.

“It was not possible to understand at first whether the puppy is alive or not,” Baturalp Oğhan, co-founder of Beylikdüzü Alfa Veterinary Clinic, explained. “The animal was already cold as ice,” he added.

Oğhan mentioned that, in fact, there have been a few times when sick animals have come to their clinic on their own but it was definitely the first time it was a little pup.

RELATED:

    A stray dog brought an ill newborn puppy to a veterinary clinic’s front door
    Stray dog carrying sick puppy on a red mat, trusting humans for help.

    Image credits: beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner

    Vet helping a sick puppy brought by a stray dog, surrounded by medical equipment in a veterinary clinic.

    Image credits: beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner

    When Oğhan checked the pup with a needle, they noticed a very slow heartbeat.

    “That’s why I said, ‘It’s a hope, maybe he’ll live,’ and we started the fight,” the vet recalled of the moment. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Oğhan and his vet tech administered an adrenaline shot to the dog and began warming him up with a hair dryer as the pup’s mum patiently stood nearby. 

    ​​“When the puppy first arrived, he had hypothermia,” Baturalp Oğhan explained in an interview with Bored Panda

    The vets were ready to declare the puppy dead when they heard a faint heartbeat via stethoscope

    Stray dog caring for her puppies in a shelter, seeking help and trusting humans for her sick pup's wellbeing.

    Image credits: beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner

    Two stray puppies eating from a bowl, showcasing trust for human help.

    Image credits: beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner

    Asked about the most special moment from that day, he told us that it was probably when the little pup finally started to make baby noises and moved as they continued to warm him up.

    The efforts paid of—the male puppy survived together with the sibling that was brought by some people that same day. 

    “They are doing very well right now, they are in good health,” Oğhan shared. “They are getting better day by day,” he added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When the puppy first arrived, he had hypothermia,” Baturalp Oğhan told Bored Panda

    Stray dog comforting her puppies in a cardboard box, showcasing maternal care and trust in humans.

    Image credits: beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner

    Stray dog looking hopeful at the vet, trusting humans for help, with a gloved hand gently holding her chin.

    Image credits: beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner

    Both puppies, now under the clinic’s care, are improving along with their mom.

    The mother dog and puppies are currently in good condition, their health is getting better day by day,” Oğhan shared with Bored Panda

    “The puppies are growing and gaining weight,” he added. 

    Asked about how people can adopt them, Oğhan said it’s a bit too early since the puppies are only 25 days old.

    Oğhan and his vet tech administered an adrenaline shot to the dog and began warming him up with a hair dryer

    Stray dog and puppies at vet clinic, surrounded by caring veterinarians, seeking human help for sick puppy.

    Image credits: beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Veterinarians hold a stray dog and her puppies, highlighting compassion and trust between animals and humans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner

    The pup brought to the clinic by his mother was named “Umut,” which means hope in Turkish, Oğhan explained

    Soon, the shelter shared video footage showing the mum nursing her two successfully rescued puppies


    “We are not considering adoption at the moment, but when they grow a little bit more, we will make a decision for their well-being,” the vet shared, noting that the first pup that was brought to the clinic by his mother was named ‘Umut.’ 

    “‘Umut’ means hope in our Turkish language,” Oğhan explained.

    The unusual rescue didn’t go unnoticed and instantly went viral. 

    “This warms my heart. Such a good Mom. Thank you to the Veterinarians who saved this puppy,” one of the commenters wrote.

    “Humanity at his best… Every life matters. Thank you Dr and all at the vet clinic for helping mummy dog & her kiddos,” another one wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Dogs have more sense that most humans,” a reader wrote

    Comment praising Istanbul for caring for homeless dogs, with a heart emoji.

    Comment expressing hope for stray dog, puppy, and another to be adopted by a loving family.

    Comment praising veterinarians for helping a stray dog and her sick puppy.

    Text message saying "All mothers love!" with a heart emoji.

    Text from Randall Hensley discussing the deep feelings of a stray dog carrying her sick puppy to the vet.

    Comment praising a story about a stray dog trusting humans to help her sick puppy, expressing emotional impact.

    Comment expressing amazement at a stray dog trusting humans for help, highlighting animal care and love.

    Comment praising a stray dog for bringing her sick puppy to a vet, expressing hope for their adoption.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of Sharon Bartello's comment expressing hope for a stray dog's puppies and praising the mother dog.

    User comment expressing empathy for dogs, highlighting their emotions comparable to humans'.

    Text message from Sarah Cain about dogs being loving parents.

    Comment praising a mother dog for carrying her sick puppy to the vet, highlighting trust in humans for help.

    Facebook comment reading, “Animals are smarter than humans !!”

    Screenshot of comment expressing admiration for dogs' intelligence with a heart emoji.

    Comment expressing, “Mother’s love is the greatest,” followed by a heart emoji.

    Comment highlighting a heartwarming scene of a stray dog carrying her sick puppy to humans for help.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Patricia Bauer's comment saying, "Rescuers are heroes," in support of helping animals.

    Comment expressing hope for a stray dog's well-being and her sick puppy.

    Text message reading 'Smart maternal instincts' with heart emojis, discussing a stray dog's actions.

    Comment from Cheralyn O'sullivan saying, "That's what Mummas do," highlighting trust in humans.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!