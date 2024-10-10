"Owner's A Monster": Police Rescue Dog Tied To Fence In Chest-Deep Water As Hurricane Milton Hits

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida Highway Patrol troopers rescued an abandoned dog that was left tied to a fence ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall.

“Do NOT do this to your pets please,” the agency wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday (October 9).

The rescue took place near Interstate 75 in Tampa.

In the clip, an officer can be seen approaching the dog stranded in stomach-high water and trying to calm it down.

The pet was rescued by Florida Highway Patrol troopers after a caller reported seeing it near the exit for Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

When the dog, which appears to be an English bull terrier, starts growling and barking in fear, the trooper responds, “I don’t blame you.”

Image credits: @FLHSMV

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis thanked the Highway Patrol on his X page, writing, “It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm.”



De Santis added that the state “will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable.”

The animal was found when an anonymous caller reported seeing it near the exit for Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

In a follow-up post, the Florida Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) said that the dog is “safe and receiving care.”

Image credits: @FLHSMV

FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please… pic.twitter.com/8cZJOfkJL2 — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) October 9, 2024



The abandoned pet was taken to a veterinarian, where it “received a clean bill of health” after being examined for injuries.

The Highway Patrol officer who rescued the dog volunteered to take care of it, the Miami Herald reported.

If you live in a high-risk area, it’s recommended to prepare a pet care kit in advance. This should include any necessary medications, veterinary and vaccine records sealed in a waterproof bag, food, and photos of your pet in case you become separated.

Those who can’t evacuate with their pets should contact their local animal service or emergency department to check if they are setting up a temporary shelter.

Pets should never be locked, tied, or left in their crate ahead of a hurricane, as this could lead to drowning.

Image credits: @FLHSMV

Image credits: CoffindafferFBI

I sure hope they get the person who was so cruel to tie a dog on a fence and leave him to fend for himself in a hurricane. The Florida Governor is pretty irritated as well. Please use your platforms to get the word out. Someone knows who did this. #Milton pic.twitter.com/0wIaFVQ3k0 — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) October 10, 2024



Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida’s west coast Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane, leaving over 3 million people in the state without power.

At least 36 tornadoes ripped across Florida on Wednesday as the hurricane came ashore.

Four people were killed by tornadoes in St. Lucie County on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, county officials said.

Tampa has recorded 1 foot (30 cm) of rain, while Lakeland, about 35 miles (48 kilometers) inland from Tampa, saw 10 inches (25 cm) of rain.

Image credits: https://x.com/alireidtv/status/1844075084044271759

Image credits: WFLA News Channel 8

At least 125 homes have been destroyed across the state, according to Kevin Guthrie, the head of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

By early Thursday (October 10), wind speeds were reduced to a still dangerous 90 mph (150 kph), dropping Milton to a Category 1 hurricane, Reuters reported. Hurricane Milton is now heading out into the Atlantic Ocean.

“There is still danger of life-threatening storm surge along the coast from east-central Florida northward to southern Georgia, where a Storm Surge Warning remains in effect,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC) wrote in their last update.

“Damaging hurricane-force winds, especially in gusts, will continue for a few more hours in east-central and northeastern Florida. Residents are urged to remain in an interior room and away from windows.”

