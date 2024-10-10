Woman Shows Hurricane Milton Battering Farm After “Heartbreaking Video” Refusing To Leave Animals

ADVERTISEMENT

A Florida family notable for refusing evacuation during Hurricane Milton to stay with their farm animals shared a heartwarming update. Taking to their TikTok page on Wednesday night (October 9), Rick Bass and Sara Weldon, who own Our Simple Homestead hobby farm in Clermont, Florida, USA, revealed that brought their donkey inside their house.

Highlights Rick and Sara chose not to evacuate during Hurricane Milton for their animals.

They brought their donkey Cash inside their house for safety.

The video update sharing their storm experience gained 2 million views.

Viewers expressed relief and support for the couple and their animals.

In a video, which has since amassed nearly 2 million views, Rick filmed Sara lying in their bed with three of their dogs.

The camera further panned on two of the couples’ dogs, visibly comfortably settled by the bed, while their donkey, Cash, appeared to be relaxing close to the rest of the pack.

“Trying to keep you updated.. we lost power and the storm is picking up,” the video’s caption read.

A family notable for refusing evacuation during Hurricane Milton to stay with their farm animals shared a heartwarming update

Share icon

Image credits: oursimplehomestead

Share icon

Image credits: oursimplehomestead

A slew of people quickly flocked to express their relief as a TikTok user commented: “I’ve been making my rounds on TikTok pages I’ve seen throughout Hurricane Milton & I’m so glad you guys are safe! Praying for you guys and your fur babies!”

A person wrote: “This just brings me to tears. Heavenly Father, please protect over [everyone] in the path of Hurricane Milton.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shelter these beautiful and precious creatures from harm.”

Taking to their TikTok page, Rick Bass and Sara Weldon revealed that brought their donkey inside their house

Share icon

Image credits: oursimplehomestead

Someone else penned: “You have your own Noah’s arch stay safe prayers sent to you from New Zealand may god be with you and protect you.”

A separate individual chimed in: “I saw your post this morning from Australia. It broke my heart worrying about your Donkey.

“So glad to see him safe in your room. Good luck stay safe xx.”

Rick and Sara own Our Simple Homestead hobby farm in Clermont, Florida, USA

Share icon

Image credits: oursimplehomestead

Share icon

Image credits: oursimplehomestead

Speaking before Hurricane Milton hit, Sara told People on Wednesday: “I alternate between feeling calm and then crying over my animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I say goodnight to them tonight, I have no idea if I will see them again; that is an excruciating and heavy thought.”

In a previous video posted to TikTok, Sara announced: “We are in the direct path of where this hurricane is supposed to hit.

The couple has “10 donkeys — including Cash the baby donkey”

Share icon

Image credits: oursimplehomestead

“We’re not evacuating. And please, don’t ask me to.” She tearfully added: “All these animals are our children.”

Sara reportedly said that she and her husband Rick have children who are adults and live elsewhere. However, their animals are like family.

The couple has “10 donkeys — including Cash the baby donkey that we have raised inside — nine Highland cows, four goats, over a hundred chickens, and six dogs — we would almost fill Noah’s Ark!”

They also have nine Highland cows, four goats, over a hundred chickens, and six dogs

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: oursimplehomestead

ADVERTISEMENT

Rick and Sara joined Joe Malinowski, AKA “Lieutenant Dan” and “Kricketfelt” as the break-out internet personalities to go viral amid Hurricane Milton.

Lieutenant Dan has been “thuggin out” Hurricane Milton – which previously reached as high as Category 5 – from his boat.

As people have been increasingly worried about the man-turned-internet sensation, Lieutenant Dan refused evacuation in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Lieutenant Dan went viral on social media in recent days, updating his thousands of followers from his boat, Sea Shell, amid going against advice from officials in the path of Hurricane Milton.

Meanwhile, a wealthy woman from Florida known by her TikTok handle “Kricketfelt,” has gone viral on social media after sharing daily updates from her controversial Hurricane “Milton-proof” mansion.

At least 27 tornadoes have ripped through Florida so far, Sky News reported on Thursday. The National Weather Service said it was still working to confirm all the reports due to the treacherous conditions in the state.

Speaking before Hurricane Milton hit, Sara said: “I alternate between feeling calm and then crying over my animals.”

Meteorology professor Victor Gensini said the ferocity of the tornadoes seen during Hurricane Milton’s approach was “definitely out of the ordinary.”

He told the Associated Press: “Hurricanes do produce tornadoes, but they’re usually weak. There’s an incredible amount of swirling going on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest updates report that more than 3 million energy customers have been without power in the hours after Hurricane Milton made landfall, which is when the center of the storm crosses the coastline from the ocean to land.

“I’ve never cared more about people I’ve never met,” a reader commented

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon