Store Refuses To Sell Wine To This Customer, They Find A Loophole In Their Policy To Plan Out Revenge
People6 hours ago

Store Refuses To Sell Wine To This Customer, They Find A Loophole In Their Policy To Plan Out Revenge

Miglė Miliūtė and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Revenge is not always the answer, but it sure can be sweet if it’s well-deserved. For instance, when someone purposefully chooses to be a pain in the neck.

Redditor u/Ia_ja told the ‘Petty Revenge‘ community about the time they chose to teach such a person a lesson. The OP drove 60 miles to a liquor store for a specific wine, but the staff refused to sell it because of a certain ID policy. Yet it was the way the manager handled the situation rather than the policy itself that made the customer seek retribution.

Revenge might not always be a good idea, yet it is worth teaching some people a lesson if their actions call for one

Image credits: Igor_Kardasov (not the actual photo)

This person found a way to use a store’s policy against them and decided to seek revenge because of their rude manager

Image credits: wirestockc (not the actual photo)

The OP worked in retail before so they knew what strings to pull to make their order pretty burdensome

Image credits: eus80 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/Ia_ja

They added a receipt of their order worth nearly $10,000

Image credits: u/Ia_ja

Image credits: u/Ia_ja

People in the comments shared their experiences and thoughts, the OP provided additional information as well

Superb Owl
Superb Owl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it just me who thinks d**k moves were made by both the store and the poster? After reading, I ended up disliking both.

2
2points
reply
Colin
Colin
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. I've seen shops refuse people much older than this guy because they have had a teenager walk in with them. The concern being an older peraon supplying a minor.

-2
-2points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
