James Van Der Beek’s Ex-Wife Gets Married 3 Months After Actor Tragically Passed Away At 48

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Just three months after the heartbreaking passing of Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek, his ex-wife Heather McComb has set the internet ablaze with controversy after announcing that she is officially married.

The actress tied the knot with longtime partner Scott Michael Campbell on Saturday, May 30, following James’ demise in February this year at age 48 after a long battle with colorectal cancer.

Highlights Heather McComb's wedding announcement ignited a heated online debate just months after James Van Der Beek's passing.

Critics claimed the timing was "too soon," while supporters pointed out the former couple had been divorced for years.

James and Heather's relationship began in the 1990s, years before Dawson's Creek turned him into a household name.

Some social media users questioned the timing of the wedding, with many harshly criticizing Heather online.

One user commented, “Didn’t he just pass? That was quick!” while another agreed, adding, “I was about to say, already? That seems awfully fast.”

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James Van Der Beek’s ex-wife, Heather McComb, officially announced her wedding through a carousel of intimate Instagram photos

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James Van Der Beek passed away on February 11 following his August 2023 diagnosis with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

He reportedly passed away peacefully at his family’s 36-acre ranch in Spicewood, Texas, just outside Austin, surrounded by his loved ones, including his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children.

Just months after his tragic demise, his ex, Heather McComb, married fellow actor Scott Michael Campbell in an outdoor ceremony in Missoula, Montana, officiated by her sister.

Image credits: heatmccomb

Heather and James were married from 2003 until their separation in 2009, with their divorce finalized in 2010.

The actress shared an intimate slideshow of photos from her second marriage on Instagram, featuring a mix of emotional and romantic moments between the couple, candid family snapshots, and quirky personal details.

In one image, the bride and groom were seen exchanging vows beneath a wooden gazebo surrounded by lush greenery, while another captured the pair laughing together during the ceremony before walking hand in hand down the aisle.

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Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Several close-up, playful photos also highlighted McComb’s bridal attire, which embraced local “cowboy vibes.”

She wore sparkly white cowboy boots paired with customized socks that read “I [heart] my husband.”

The carousel concluded with an image of those same socks, completely covered in dirt after a night of celebrating, alongside the silver-and-white sneakers she ultimately changed into for dancing.

Several netizens harshly criticized Heather for remarrying just months after her ex-husband’s tragic passing at age 48

Image credits: heatmccomb

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Heather accompanied the images with a heartfelt caption expressing her joy while giving a shout-out to her loved ones and the vendors who helped make her special day possible.

She wrote, “Yesterday @scottmichaelcampbell and I under the covenant of God got officially married by my beautiful sister surround by the people we love most in the world… Our hearts are full and humbled by all of the love that we were surrounded by. God is so good.”

“Thank you to all of our family and friends who traveled from all over the country to be with us. Thank you Jesus the way maker miracle worker!” Heather continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather McComb (@heatmccomb)

“You all made it so special and a truly magical weekend that we will never forget. We are sitting here counting our many blessings. Thank you to everyone who made this so special for us!”

The American Gigolo star’s wedding post unexpectedly sparked a wave of negative reactions, with netizens arguing that it was too soon for her to remarry just months after James’ passing.

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One netizen wrote, “I was about to say da*n that was fast… this ain’t our business but that would’ve been way too soon.”

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Another user said, “That was fast… The way my mouth just dropped!”

However, many netizens pointed out that Heather was the late actor’s ex-wife, not his widow Kimberly, writing, “It says Ex-Wife. He was married twice. This is regarding his first wife, not his widow.”

Others commented, “This is his first wife. Not the one who JUST lost her husband.”

James and McComb’s history dates back to the 1990s, long before the actor became a household name through Dawson’s Creek

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“So for the people assuming, this is NOT his widow. This is first wife from whom he’d been divorced for 16 years.”

McComb and James began dating in the late 1990s, shortly before Van Der Beek skyrocketed to fame on Dawson’s Creek.

After dating for a few years, they married in an outdoor ceremony in Malibu, California. The pair separated in 2009 for undisclosed reasons, with representatives stating at the time that the split was “totally amicable” and that they remained good friends.

Image credits: Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

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Following their 2010 divorce, James paid spousal support to McComb through the end of 2012 as part of their settlement.

Both parties later moved forward with their lives while maintaining an enduring mutual respect.

James married Kimberly in August 2010, while Heather ultimately found long-term love with her new husband, Scott.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Michael Campbell (@scottmichaelcampbell)

The pair had reportedly been close friends for more than 15 years before recently tying the knot.

While an exact date has not been publicly specified, McComb and Campbell reportedly began dating in early spring 2023.

Following her ex-husband’s passing, Heather shared a deeply emotional Instagram tribute honoring his memory as a “beautiful soul” while expressing heartbreak for Kimberly and their six children.

Heather has now tied the knot with her longtime friend and partner, Scott Michael Campbell, in an intimate ceremony

Image credits: heatmccomb

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The actress posted a black-and-white throwback photo from her 21st birthday, taken before Dawson’s Creek had even premiered, alongside a lengthy statement reflecting on their enduring bond.

Heather described James as a “beautiful soul” with an “innocent, kind, and pure” heart and expressed “immense gratitude” for the friendship and love they shared for decades after their marriage ended.

She wrote, “I am especially heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly, his beautiful children and his amazing family, Jim, Jared, Juliana and all of his family and friends who I know he loved deeply.”

Image credits: heatmccomb

“I sit here in immense gratitude for the special connection, friendship and love that James and I shared that has endured through decades. I will treasure the last loving words we exchanged. James was a beautiful soul… I know that James loved being a father so much and oh how he loved Kimberly with his everything. True soulmates…”

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She signed off, writing, “I love you James. I know you had a lot of loved ones up there welcoming you home. God bless you. Till we meet again you sweet soul you. Prayers up…”

One netizen wrote, “I like her. Her tribute to her ex husband was very honest and heartfelt. Everyone deserves to be happy”

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