13 Celebrities Over 50 Who Aren’t Afraid To Pose Bare
“Confidence comes with age,” a quote often attributed to actress Kate Winslet, and for some celebrities in the public eye, that certainly rings true.
They have proven time and again that age is just a number, and they’re not letting it hold them back.
In an industry obsessed with youth, they’re rewriting the rules by embracing their bodies well past 50, often sharing bold, unfiltered photos directly on their own social media feeds.
But while many fans are cheering them on for their confidence and body positivity, not everyone is clapping, as these daring posts have sharply divided the internet, some praising the stars, while others harshly question their decision to share more.
Whether you love it or hate it, one thing’s clear: these 13 celebrities aren’t here to play it safe. They’re embracing every inch of themselves and sparking conversations that Hollywood can’t ignore.
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Sofía Vergara
Sofía Vergara may not frequently pose completely bare online, but the actress has certainly mastered the art of the thirst trap.
Throughout her 50s, the Modern Family star has continued to turn heads on Instagram with bold swimsuit and lingerie photos, often using the platform to flaunt her confidence while promoting her skincare and suncare brand, Toty.
To mark the 2025 summer, the then-52-year-old shared a sultry poolside snap of herself lounging in the sun wearing only bikini bottoms.
“Summer is here!” Vergara captioned the photo in Spanish.
The post quickly drew admiration from fans and celebrity friends alike, including supermodel Heidi Klum, who cheekily commented, “Come over… I am doing the same thing. Sunbathing.”
Sofía has also been candid about the realities of aging, openly discussing insecurities and beauty standards women face as they grow older.
“Swimsuits are always difficult for women—no matter what age, what size, what race,” she shared in a 2024 interview with E! News.
“We all have our insecurities. But once you get older, it’s even more because we don’t look the same.”
Still, the actress has embraced aging with both honesty and humor.
“When you reach a certain age, you know life more,” she added. “That’s one of the fun things about getting older: You realize what’s important in life and what is not.”
In a separate interview, the actress also admitted that she’s not against cosmetic help, and she plans to “fight” aging every step of the way with Botox for her neck and eyes, though she avoids fillers.
At the same time, she’s been refreshingly honest about the physical changes that come with age, joking, “I feel like everything is melting away, it’s horrible… but I enjoy it one hundred percent.”
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum has continued to embrace her body with confidence, frequently flaunting her natural physique on Instagram and while vacationing with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
To celebrate her 51st birthday in June 2024, Klum posted unclothed photos of herself sunbathing by a pool, casually using her arm to cover her chest.
She later kept the momentum going during a lavish St. Barts getaway between late 2025 and early 2026, where she was spotted multiple times enjoying the beach without a bikini top.
Her social media has also featured a series of playful, cheeky posts, ranging from teasing fully bare moments while strategically covering herself with props, to posing bare while partially covering her lower half.
Klum has long described herself as a “free person” and even a “n*dist at heart,” something she attributes to growing up in Germany, where n*de beaches and open attitudes toward the body are far more common.
In interviews, she’s been vocal about rejecting the idea that women should fade into the background after a certain age.
“The biggest misconception [about] being in your 50s is that you are off the shelf. You’re not off the shelf,” Klum told People in a 2025 interview.
“We are very much on that shelf for everyone to see. Don’t hide in your 50s.”
However, the America’s Got Talent judge’s eyebrow-raising antics sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans criticizing her behavior while others argued it was “very acceptable” in certain European cultures.
One person wrote, “Isn’t she German? They sauna completely n*ked. I stayed in an international hotel in Munich and everyone was n*ked in the spa.”
Another echoed a similar sentiment, writing, “She’s German. In Europe and French and some other islands.very acceptable. And she looks great.”
Meanwhile, critics have time and again labeled her bare images “an attention-seeking act,” with one writing, “Tell me you need more attention without telling me.”
Lisa Rinna
Since turning 50, the actress and reality star has repeatedly shared provocative photos, sometimes even baring it all, often using the posts to celebrate birthdays and major milestones.
For her 61st birthday, Rinna posted a completely n*de selfie that briefly disappeared before being reposted again, while her 57th birthday celebration featured a throwback snap from her P**yboy days in honor of her “birthday suit.”
She also rang in both 2024 and 2025 with cheeky n*de mirror selfies, strategically covering herself with emojis and GIFs.
At age 58, Rinna also joined Paulina Porizkova’s viral #OldandUgly movement, which pushed back against age-shaming and the idea that older women should hide themselves from public view.
Fans and celebrity friends alike, including Kyle Richards and Kelly Ripa, have time and again praised her confidence, with many calling her “goals” for aging fearlessly.
One of her most talked-about moments came in July 2023, when Rinna shared a completely unclothed mirror selfie on Instagram Stories while referencing Schitt’s Creek fan-favorite Moira Rose.
With heart emojis strategically covering her privates, she quoted the iconic character’s advice: “Moira Rose says you should take as many n*ked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it.” Rinna then added, “OK Moira.”
Still, not everyone has embraced her carefree approach.
“Grow up Lisa… I hope she has someone check on her,” one user said, while another added, “It’s so sad that she still needs attention…”
A third commented, “One of the best things about getting older is not caring and she obviously still very much cares!”
Others expressed, “Things we should not post. N*de selfies is at the top of the list.”
“Another disgusting display of your narcissistic behavior. Get your life girl. NO ONE wants to see you n*ked.”
Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley proved that hitting 60 hasn’t slowed her down; in fact, she’s leaning into it more confidently than ever.
To mark her milestone birthday in June 2025, the actress shared a striking photo of herself, completely unclothed, sitting in a grassy field, modestly posing with her legs crossed and arms wrapped around herself, strategically covering her privates.
In a lengthy caption, Elizabeth reflected on major milestones in her life, including 30 years with the Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign and 20 years of building her own swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.
She wrote, “Happy birthday to me! This year has already been a wild ride… I’m in love, feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world… pic taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit.”
She also made headlines by revealing she was “in love,” subtly confirming her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus after the two went public earlier that year.
And she didn’t stop there. Keeping up her tradition of daring posts, Hurley returned in April 2026 with another t*pless image, posing in a field of daffodils in yellow bikini bottoms from her own collection.
Captioning the post “Spring has sprung!”, she encouraged fans to soak up some Vitamin D, while also reminding them to wear SPF.
Reacting to this viral post, her son Damian playfully dropped a shocked yet amused “Omg” in the comments.
Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin has often shown off his physique to fans and followers, frequently posing completely unclothed in playful social media snaps, many of which have been photographed by his wife, Kathryn Boyd.
In May 2024, at age 56, Brolin posted a photo showing off his bare backside while joking about his experience attending the Met Gala.
A year earlier, while filming Outer Range Season 2, he shared a n*de snap of himself sitting cross-legged on a lawn chair wearing nothing but a white cowboy hat and a silver necklace.
“We are taking things in a different direction now,” he joked in the caption.
One of his most talked-about posts came in December 2020, when Brolin uploaded a completely unclothed photo of himself sipping coffee outside an RV in the desert.
Leaning fully into the joke, he captioned the image, “At the end of the day a life will [be] judged by how often you were n*ked. Nobody told me they meant metaphorically.”
Beyond the humor, Brolin has also spoken candidly about how aging has changed his perspective on confidence and self-image.
In his memoir, From Under the Truck, the actor admitted that he was once deeply insecure about his appearance, recalling moments where he worried whether his “head was too big” or his “legs too short.”
Over time, however, he says aging helped him “mellow out” and stop overthinking those insecurities.
“I like getting older,” Brolin has shared, explaining that it gave him “a great excuse to finally go, ‘OK, just mellow out, you don’t need to constantly spin.’”
Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin has never been shy about flaunting his physique online, frequently sharing shirtless and near-n*ked photos with his millions of Instagram followers.
Even in his 50s, the singer continues to embrace his body confidently, often leaving fans stunned with his daring posts.
One of his most viral moments came in September 2023, when Martin shared a video of himself sunbathing completely unclothed while vacationing in Tulum, Mexico.
The singer explained that he was simply “avoiding tan lines,” cheekily captioning the post, “Avoiding tan lines! Thank you, you’re welcome.”
The bold upload quickly sent social media into a frenzy, especially as it came shortly after he publicly announced his divorce from Jwan Yosef.
In September 2025, at age 53, the singer posted another steamy bathroom mirror selfie posing shirtless from the hips up, strategically cropping the image just before revealing too much and teasing followers in the process.
Beyond the thirst traps, Martin has also been vocal about his outlook on aging and self-confidence.
“I don’t believe in aging. I believe in decay. And decay is optional,” he once said, emphasizing that lifestyle habits and mindset play a major role in how people age.
He has also reflected on the emotional side of growing older, noting that many people struggle to fully accept themselves even into their 50s, while he sees his own journey as one rooted in honesty and self-acceptance.
During his 2025 MTV VMAs Latin Icon Award acceptance speech, Ricky even admitted that he thrives on the love he receives from fans, joking that he’s “a**icted” to their applause and uses it as motivation to maintain both his energy and physique.
His fans have repeatedly gushed over the chiseled physique he showcases on Instagram, with one admirer summing it up by writing, “You are carved by some gods…”
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union marked her 52nd birthday on October 29, 2024, by doing exactly what she’s always done best, owning her confidence unapologetically.
The actress shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, including a daring unclothed snap of herself in an outdoor shower, partially covering herself with a small white washcloth.
But the post wasn’t just about the visuals; it came with a powerful note on aging, self-love, and accountability.
“This is me at 52. Loving ALL of me. This is grown woman s**t,” Union wrote, reflecting on everything from growth and grace to setting boundaries and embracing life without apology.
She continued, “This is being accountable for mess ups. Being gracious when others mess up. Being open to being wrong and being proud and confident when you are right. This is loving passionately and unapologetically.”
“This is clear and firm boundaries. This is s*xy. This is audacious. This is fun and full of wild adventures. This is calling a thing a thing and not falling for the Okey Doke and demanding better.”
Gabrielle concluded, writing, “This is being alone without being lonely. This is enjoying nature. This is fierce and compassionate motherhood. This is fighting for my people and yours. This is me at 52. Loving ALL of me.”
The post quickly drew a wave of reactions online. Many fans and fellow celebrities, including Mindy Kaling, Ciara, Chelsea Handler, Olivia Munn, and Taraji P. Henson, praised her for her confidence, calling her “gorgeous inside and out.”
One fan wrote, “U look better than me and Im 23," while another added, "The best fifty-something woman in the world.”
A third gushed, "d*mn has always been s*xy as hell but wow getting finer and finer..."
But the response wasn’t universally positive; some critics questioned her portrayal of aging, sparking a heated debate online.
One critic bluntly said, “You are nowhere near representative of what 52 is. You have a mind of a 20 year old and use money to look younger. Out of touch honey...."
Another comment read, “This to much for the internet don’t you have a husband and married I think this should be only for his eyes I guess when u don’t get enough attention u post s*xual photos.”
John Stamos
Since entering his 50s, John Stamos has shared several cheeky barely-there photos, often using humor to embrace aging while showing fans he’s still feeling just as confident on “the other side” of major milestones.
To celebrate turning 60 in August 2023, Stamos posted a risque outdoor shower photo taken by his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos.
The actor posed from behind while strategically covering himself with his hands as he looked back over his shoulder.
“The other side of 60,” he cheekily captioned the snap, while his wife joked, “Can you believe this man is 60?! The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments.”
John himself reflected on the milestone by writing, “I’m right where I’m supposed to be at 60! Thank you for all the birthday wishes and love. I hope to give back to you what you have given me, a wonderful life.”
The post wasn’t entirely out of character for the Full House star.
Back in 2017, Stamos celebrated his 54th birthday by sharing another outdoor shower photo, captioning it, “#54 and clean.”
Even earlier, at age 52, he grabbed headlines after posing completely bottomless for Paper magazine’s viral #Fandemonium shoot.
Unlike other stars, Stamos’ revealing posts have generally sparked more amusement than backlash online, with fans largely praising his humor, confidence, and refusal to take aging too seriously.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry has never shied away from doing things on her own terms, and her social media is proof.
Well into her 50s, the actress has continued to share viral photos of herself unclothed, using her platform to promote body positivity and challenge long-standing stereotypes about aging in Hollywood.
One of her most talked-about posts came in April 2023, when Berry, then 56, shared a photo of herself sipping wine while sitting unclothed on a balcony, casually captioning it, “I do what I wanna do. happy Saturday.”
A year later, her boyfriend Van Hunt added to the buzz with a playful Mother’s Day tribute, posting a n*de photo of Berry from behind with the cheeky caption, “from the bottom… of my heart.”
She also marked the 20th anniversary of Catwoman in July 2024 by sharing bare photos where she was covered only by two black cats, leaning into the moment with humor and confidence.
In interviews, Berry has been clear about her intentions, emphasizing that her posts are about feeling “unapologetically free” and embracing life fully.
She’s also pushed back against ageist beauty standards, once noting that she has “zero blanks to give anymore” and refuses to cling to a youthful image.
In a 2022 interview with AARP, she stated, "I've always known that beauty is deeper than the physical body you're walking around in.”
While many fans applaud her confidence and see her as a symbol of empowerment, others have been far more critical, questioning her choices.
One netizen said, “Unsuitable parent… Another middle age insecurities woman that can’t handle getting older.”
Others expressed, “This is a private moment of a grown woman. Not everything needs to be put on social media!”
“Berry probably got inspired by SpongeBob Nature Pants episode LOOOOOOL.”
Ricki Lake
Ricki Lake embraced radical self-love in June 2023 when she shared a viral photo of herself relaxing in an outdoor bathtub surrounded by nature.
At 54 and a half years old, the former talk show host appeared completely at peace as she smiled toward the sky, using her arms to cover her breasts in the woodland setting.
In the caption, she reflected on reaching a place of genuine happiness and self-acceptance later in life.
“Hands down, these days are the best of my life,” she wrote. “54 1/2 years old (young!). Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love.”
She also gave a sweet shoutout to her husband, Ross Burningham, writing, “You make every adventure the most fun ever.”
The vulnerable post resonated deeply with fans, many of whom praised her for openly and confidently embracing aging.
One fan gushed, “Very Tastefully done!... Ricki Lake Looks Great!”
Another user added, “You go girl! I see nothing inappropriate about this. It's a modest picture of her celebrating the moment - comfortable in being herself and communing with the nature around…”
“With women always being so critical and objectifying each other, it’s good to see some take a stand like this. You are mostly all beautiful in some way. Lift each other up!” remarked a third.
Another comment read, “...She is clearly proud of who she is and her body and no intimate body parts are on display.”
During a 2024 conversation with People, Ricki admitted she feels the exact opposite of society’s “downhill after 50” narrative.
“I feel the healthiest I’ve ever felt, the fittest… I pinch myself every day,” she shared.
Sharon Stone
While Sharon Stone doesn’t frequently post daring photos online, the bold images she has shared over the years have repeatedly gone viral for their unapologetic approach to aging and self-expression.
In July 2024, at age 66, Stone shared a photo of herself painting in her art studio while wearing only bright blue bikini bottoms and no top.
“Sometimes I just have to go from pool to painting,” she cheekily captioned the snap.
Two years earlier, she sparked similar buzz after posting a carefree poolside photo in which she wore bikini bottoms and a striped towel draped loosely over her shoulders, partially covering her breasts.
Such visuals sparked comments like, “I don’t understand the need to show your behind like that at the age of 66…”
Another bluntly added, “Old people look better with clothes on!!!”
“How sad that she has to resort to pictures like this to feel good about herself…”
Beyond social media, Stone has also embraced daring fashion editorials in her later years.
In 2025, she appeared in a revealing Vogue Adria photoshoot wearing a completely sheer, ni**le-baring top and an unbuttoned denim jumpsuit, before later posing bare beneath a plunging blazer for a Mugler campaign.
The Basic Instinct star has become increasingly outspoken about society’s discomfort with aging and the human body, especially for women over 50.
In a candid Instagram video shared in February 2026, she questioned why people are taught to fear their natural selves.
“Are we supposed to be terrified when we look in the mirror?” she asked. “Why are we supposed to be afraid of our own human self? It’s like the weirdest idea in the world to me.”
Stone later expanded on those thoughts in her caption, writing, “Why in 2026 are we still afraid of aging & living in our own selves? We are more than appearance…”
She also criticized society’s double standards surrounding n*dity, adding, “We are afraid of n*dity on our screens, our bodies, our home… but not violence or every other thing we are constantly bombarded with day in and day out? Get real!”
Suzanne Somers
Suzanne Somers spent much of her later years challenging Hollywood’s fear of aging, often embracing bold and revealing photos as part of her wellness-focused, carefree lifestyle.
Even into her 70s, the actress remained unapologetically confident, proving she had no interest in fading quietly into the background.
At the age of 73, in 2019, Somers shared a completely unclothed photo of herself crouching in a field of tall grass and wildflowers on her Palm Springs estate.
Using her arms to partially cover her exposed breasts, she proudly captioned the image, “Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!”
The actress later explained that the spontaneous moment happened while she was walking around the property with her longtime husband, Alan Hamel.
“It was hot. The flowers were flowering, the bees were bee-ing… it just seemed like the right thing to do,” she told Page Six, joking, “He’s seen me n*ked before.”
Suzanne often spoke openly about enjoying this chapter of life, even claiming she was likely “the only woman in Hollywood who’s enjoying aging.”
In a 2020 interview with People, Somers revealed that she would consider posing n*de for P**yboy again at age 75 to send a message to women everywhere that “it ain’t over.”
Somers consistently chose to celebrate her body and her age on her own terms until her passing in 2023 following her battle with breast cancer.
Paulina Porzikov
Paulina Porizkova has regularly shared near-n*de and unfiltered photos online, embracing everything from wrinkles and silver hair to natural body texture without apology.
At age 58, Porizkova celebrated “another trip around the sun” by posting a completely bare photo of herself lounging in bed.
Years earlier, at 55, she also shared a n*de image while defending older women against ageist criticism. Her approach to aging has extended far beyond Instagram, too.
In 2021, she posed unclothed for Los Angeles Magazine’s “In With the Olds!” cover story and later appeared on the cover of Scandinavian Vogue at 57 with no digital retouching.
That same year, Paulina shared a completely unclothed mirror selfie from a hotel bathroom in Rome.
Joking that the photo came after a leisurely bath and a bout of boredom, she called it a “celebration of narcissism” before cheekily warning critics, “For all of you who have a rough time with n*dity, this thread will not be a safe place for you. Godspeed.”
In her memoir, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful, she reflected deeply on aging and body image, writing, “We earn every line. Wrinkles, scars, joy, pain—every mark is a map of survival.”
She has also questioned society’s obsession with youthful beauty.
In past interviews, even the natural texture of aging skin became something she reframed positively, describing the skin on her stomach as “kinda s*xy—like rumpled silk sheets instead of a smoothly made bed. It has a history of making love.”
One of her most viral moments came after a troll cruelly labeled her “old and ugly” for posting bikini photos online.
Instead of backing down, Porizkova reposted the comment alongside a fresh-faced selfie, helping spark the viral #OldandUgly movement, where thousands of women over 50 shared their own photos in solidarity.