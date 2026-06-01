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“Confidence comes with age,” a quote often attributed to actress Kate Winslet, and for some celebrities in the public eye, that certainly rings true.

They have proven time and again that age is just a number, and they’re not letting it hold them back.

In an industry obsessed with youth, they’re rewriting the rules by embracing their bodies well past 50, often sharing bold, unfiltered photos directly on their own social media feeds.

But while many fans are cheering them on for their confidence and body positivity, not everyone is clapping, as these daring posts have sharply divided the internet, some praising the stars, while others harshly question their decision to share more.

Whether you love it or hate it, one thing’s clear: these 13 celebrities aren’t here to play it safe. They’re embracing every inch of themselves and sparking conversations that Hollywood can’t ignore.