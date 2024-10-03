Ellen DeGeneres, 66, Says She Stopped Using Botox and Fillers: “I Look Older”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellen DeGeneres said she is embracing her natural looks and no longer includes Botox and fillers in her beauty regimen.

In her final Netflix special Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval, she told a cheering crowd that it was a “waste of time” to worry about what others thought of her and ultimately decided to ditch undergoing cosmetic procedures.

“I used to say that I didn’t care what other people thought of me. I realize now, looking back, that I said that at the height of my popularity,” the 66-year-old star said during the opening segment.

Ellen DeGeneres revealed she is no longer using Botox and fillers as part of her beauty regimen

Image credits: ellendegeneres

Image credits: Netflix

“Hey, if I look older than when you saw me last it’s because I’m older than when you saw me last. And also I stopped doing Botox and filler,” she continued.

“I used to do Botox and filler back when I didn’t care what other people thought of me… such a waste of time to worry about what other think of us,” she went on to say. “Just a waste of energy. We’re just guessing, we don’t know. It’s impossible to guess what people are thinking.”

The comedian has largely stayed away from the limelight since her famous show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, became shrouded in allegations of a toxic workplace environment.

Image credits: Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres)

During the comedy segment, she spoke about both her physical health and her struggles with “full-on” osteoporosis, a condition that weakens the bones and can cause them to easily break.

“I don’t even know how I’m standing up right now. I’m like a human sandcastle,” she joked. “I could disintegrate in the shower. It’s hard to be honest about aging and seem cool.”

“I had excruciating pain one day and I thought I tore a ligament or something and I got an MRI and they said, ‘No, it’s just arthritis.’ I said, ‘How did I get that?’ And he said, ‘Oh it just happens at your age,’” she continued.

Her final Netflix special Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval is currently available for streaming on the platform

Image credits: Netflix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres)

Apart from her physical health, the former talk show host also spoke about her mental health struggles and said she was diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) as well as Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD).

“So, I have ADD, I have OCD, I’m losing my memory. But I think I’m well-adjusted because I obsess on things, but I don’t have the attention span to stick with it, and I quickly forget what I was obsessing about in the first place,” she said during the show, which is currently streaming on Netflix. “So, it takes me all the way around to being well adjusted, I think.”