World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married
Football star Diogo Jota wearing Portugal jersey, holding trophy, celebrating UEFA Nations League victory with crowd in background.
Entertainment, Sports

World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

Shockwaves have rippled across the football world after Liverpool star Diogo Jota tragically lost his life in a fiery car crash.

His passing came just 10 days after the Liverpool and Portugal forward, aged 28, tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart.

Diogo’s 26-year-old brother, Andre, was also in the car and lost his life in the crash.

Highlights
  • Liverpool star Diogo Jota tragically lost his life in a fiery car crash.
  • Diogo’s 26-year-old brother, Andre, was also in the car at the time.
  • “We have lost two champions,” the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said.
  • The tragic passing of the brothers took place just days after Diogo married his childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso.
    Liverpool star Diogo Jota tragically lost his life in a fiery car crash

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    Image credits: Maja Hitij – UEFA/UEFA

    The two professional footballers were driving a Lamborghini in the city of Zamora in northwestern Spain when the accident took place.

    The supercar reportedly careened off the Rias Bajas Highway (A-52) near Palacios de Sanabria at around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 3.

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    Image credits: diogoj_18

    It is believed one of the Lamborghini’s tires may have blown out while overtaking another vehicle, leading to the car veering off the road and catching fire.

    There was also reportedly some construction work taking place on the same highway.

    The tragic passing came less than two weeks after Diogo married his childhood sweetheart

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    Image credits: rutecfcardoso14

    “A vehicle left the road and everything indicates a tire burst while overtaking,” the Guardia Civil in Zamora told Sky Sports News.

    “As a result of the accident, the car caught fire and both people were killed,” they continued.

    “Pending the completion of forensic tests, one of the deceased has been identified as Diogo Jota, a Liverpool FC player, and his brother, Andre Felipe.”

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    Image credits: diogoj_18

    The tragic passing of the brothers took place just days after Diogo married Rute Cardoso on June 22.

    The couple share two sons and a baby girl.

    “Yes to forever,” he said while announcing his marriage on social media.

    The Liverpool and Portugal forward shared two sons and one daughter with Rute Cardoso

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    Image credits: rutecfcardoso14

    Diogo, one of Portugal’s brightest football stars, signed for Liverpool in September 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee of more than £40million.

    He played a key role in Liverpool’s Premier League title win last season.

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    Image credits: rutecfcardoso14

    The deceased player was also on the winning side when Portugal beat Spain in the final of the Nations League last month.

    His younger brother was also a professional footballer and played for the Portuguese second division club Pennafiel.

    Diogo’s younger brother, who was also a football player, lost his life alongside his brother 

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    Image credits: FC Porto

    The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) released a statement and said “all of Portuguese football are completely devastated.”

    “Much more than an amazing player, with almost 50 international appearances, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all teammates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself,” the statement said.

    “We have lost two champions,” the message continued. “The passing of Diogo and Andre Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything to honor their legacy daily.”

    Fans and football stars shared their grief over the football star’s life being unexpectedly cut short.

    Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo said “it doesn’t make sense.”

    Fellow football players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruben Neves shared heartfelt tributes

    Sharing a heartbreaking message about his Portugal teammate, Cristiano said, “We were just together in the national team, and you had just gotten married.”

    “To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you,” read his message on social media.

    Diogo’s former teammate Ruben Neves also shared a tribute and said, “They say we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you!”

    Fans mourned the loss of the Liverpool star and said, “Imagine losing both sons at the same time, painful man.”

    “I will never forget you!” Ruben Neves wrote on social media

    Image credits: rubendsneves

    “Give him the ball and he’ll score…. RIP champion,” said one fan.

    Another wrote, “this can’t be true…he has just wedded his wife a few days ago.”

    “This has just sent a cold shiver down my spine,” one said.

    “Imagine losing both sons at the same time, painful man,” one wrote online

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    World Stunned After Football Star Diogo Jota, 28, Passes Away 2 Weeks After Getting Married

    Family
    sports
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    sugarshack avatar
    Christos Arvanitis
    Christos Arvanitis
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Tragic and horrific. When I was reading that he died in a car crash I wondered if it was a powerful sports car and, yep, a Lambo. Sadly people get a bit overconfident driving these and they have too much power. If the tire really did blow, that really sucks. RIP

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    This is so very tragic…those poor babies now have to grow up without their father…and his poor mother losing 2 sons at the same time…I don't follow European football but my quick google check says this young man was very talented. I'm also reeling over the fact he was born the same year as my stepson…28 is just way too young :(

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
